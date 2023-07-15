7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of the adults in the US have high blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is defined as having a blood pressure at or above 130/80 mmHg, which is a risk for heart disease and stroke. Along with reducing your stress, one way to reduce high blood pressure is through your diet. The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, focuses on foods rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein and low in saturated fat and sodium.

But there is another benefit to following the DASH diet. Research published in 2021 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that the DASH diet can also help reduce inflammation. This is important because while doctors are still not entirely sure exactly how inflammation causes heart attack and stroke, they know that the inflammatory response to cholesterol plaques in the arteries may directly contribute to cardiac events, per the American Heart Association (AHA).

To help reduce blood pressure, this meal plan takes the hallmark features of the DASH diet and combines them with anti-inflammatory foods. In particular, these foods are high in potassium, anthocyanins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, fiber and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Help Reduce Blood Pressure

Berries (blueberry, raspberries, blackberries)

Cherries

Pomegranate

Banana

Cantaloupe

Avocado

Olive oil

Beets and beet greens

Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard, collards and more)

Potato and sweet potato

Winter squash (such as butternut and acorn)

Tomatoes

Beans and lentils

Whole grains (such as oats, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, brown rice, bulgur and freekeh)

Nuts and natural nut butters (especially walnuts, almonds and pistachios)

Seeds (flax, chia, pumpkin, sunflower)

Mushrooms

Edamame

Fermented dairy, like yogurt and kefir

Spices

Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna, shrimp, sardines and anchovies

This meal plan also ditches added sugars, which are the ones added during processing and natural sugars, such as maple, honey and coconut sugar. Eating too much added sugar, especially in sugary beverages, is known to increase inflammation. It's important to read labels to see if there is added sugar, especially because there can be sneaky sources.

Other Names for Added Sugar:

Brown sugar

Coconut sugar

Corn sweetener

Corn syrup

Dextrose

Fruit juice concentrates

Glucose

High-fructose corn syrup

Honey

Invert sugar

Malt sugar

Maltose

Maple syrup

Molasses

Sucrose

In this no-sugar-added, anti-inflammatory meal plan, we focus on vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and natural sources of sugar from fruit to help you feel full and satisfied. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a level that most will lose weight, but if you require more or fewer calories, adjustments for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories are also listed.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Meal prep at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week.

Prepare the Orange & Avocado Salad for lunch on Days 1, 2, and 3 but wait to dress the salad just before eating. Use the remaining Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette for a dinner salad on Day 4. Prep the Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach for Breakfast on Days 4, 5 and 6. Make Homemade Trail Mix to have as a snack on Days 4, 5 and 6.

Day 1

ted + chelsea cavanaugh

Breakfast (210 Calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast

A.M. Snack (261 calories)

1 cup cantaloupe

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (353 calories)

1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad

3 oz. cooked chicken

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

Afternoon Snack (154 calories)

1 cup cucumber slices

1/3 cup hummus

Dinner (373 calories)

1 serving Spaghetti & Spaghetti Squash with Sauteed Cherry Tomato Sauce

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 68 g protein, 142 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1373 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to 6 Tbsp. hummus at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (299 Calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1 teaspoon chia seeds

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

1 serving Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

Lunch (321 calories)

1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad

4 oz. cooked shrimp

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

Afternoon Snack (218 calories)

1/2 cup walnut halves

Dinner (481 calories)

1 serving Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

Evening Snack (73 calories)

1 serving Tart Cherry Nice Cream

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 108 g protein, 103 g carbohydrate, 25 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,164 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings chickpeas at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to ½ cup walnut halves at P.M. snack and increase to 1 1/2 servings at evening snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (424 calories)

1 serving Mixed Berry Breakfast Smoothie

A.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 cup sliced carrots

1 serving Homemade Ranch Dressing

Lunch (353 calories)

1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad

3 oz. cooked chicken

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

Afternoon Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (424 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 93 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,440 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, add 1 cup sliced cucumbers and increase to 2 servings dip at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch and add 10 almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Rachel Marek

Breakfast (301 calories)

1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach

1 cup cherries

A.M. Snack (132 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain kefir

1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (403 calories)

1 serving leftover One Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (518 calories)

1 serving Chicken, Chard & Sun-Dried Quesadillas

2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp avocado and 1 Tbsp. Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 79 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,876 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. cashews to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings trail mix at P.M. snack and increase dressing to 2 and ¼ cup avocado at dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (309 calories)

1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (306 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

3/4 cup sliced strawberries

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Lunch (417 calories)

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (268 calories)

1 serving Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu

Evening Snack (51 calories)

1 serving Watermelon with Lime

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 97 g protein, 137 g carbohydrate, 21 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,934 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken and 1 1/2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds to dinner.

Day 6

Antonis Achilleos

Breakfast (268 calories)

1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach

1 cup fresh raspberries

A.M. Snack (191 calories)

1 medium pear

1 cup nonfat kefir

Lunch (339 calories)

1 serving Edamame Hummus Wrap

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

1 serving Homemade Trail Mix

Dinner (546 calories)

1 serving Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi

1 cup cooked whole-wheat spaghetti

1 cup steamed broccoli with 1 1/2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 78 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,852 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit pear at A.M. snack and reduce to ½ cup kefir, and omit afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to A.M. snack and increase to 2 servings at P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (465 calories)

1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie

A.M. Snack (160 calories)

1 medium apple

5 walnut halves

Lunch (339 calories)

1 serving Edamame Hummus Wrap

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

1 clementine

Dinner (349 calories)

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 61 g protein, 221 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,070 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and omit evening snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, add 1 1/2 servings Homemade Trail Mix to P.M. snack and increase to 1 serving to evening snack.