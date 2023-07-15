Meal Plans Blood Pressure Meal Plans 7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure This no-sugar anti-inflammatory meal plan makes taking care of your blood pressure a delicious endeavor. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 15, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Help Reduce Blood Pressure How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of the adults in the US have high blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is defined as having a blood pressure at or above 130/80 mmHg, which is a risk for heart disease and stroke. Along with reducing your stress, one way to reduce high blood pressure is through your diet. The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, focuses on foods rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein and low in saturated fat and sodium. But there is another benefit to following the DASH diet. Research published in 2021 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that the DASH diet can also help reduce inflammation. This is important because while doctors are still not entirely sure exactly how inflammation causes heart attack and stroke, they know that the inflammatory response to cholesterol plaques in the arteries may directly contribute to cardiac events, per the American Heart Association (AHA). To help reduce blood pressure, this meal plan takes the hallmark features of the DASH diet and combines them with anti-inflammatory foods. In particular, these foods are high in potassium, anthocyanins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, fiber and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Help Reduce Blood Pressure Berries (blueberry, raspberries, blackberries) Cherries Pomegranate Banana Cantaloupe Avocado Olive oil Beets and beet greens Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard, collards and more) Potato and sweet potato Winter squash (such as butternut and acorn) Tomatoes Beans and lentils Whole grains (such as oats, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, brown rice, bulgur and freekeh) Nuts and natural nut butters (especially walnuts, almonds and pistachios) Seeds (flax, chia, pumpkin, sunflower) Mushrooms Edamame Fermented dairy, like yogurt and kefir Spices Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna, shrimp, sardines and anchovies This meal plan also ditches added sugars, which are the ones added during processing and natural sugars, such as maple, honey and coconut sugar. Eating too much added sugar, especially in sugary beverages, is known to increase inflammation. It's important to read labels to see if there is added sugar, especially because there can be sneaky sources. Other Names for Added Sugar: Brown sugar Coconut sugar Corn sweetener Corn syrup Dextrose Fruit juice concentrates Glucose High-fructose corn syrup Honey Invert sugar Malt sugar Maltose Maple syrup Molasses Sucrose In this no-sugar-added, anti-inflammatory meal plan, we focus on vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and natural sources of sugar from fruit to help you feel full and satisfied. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a level that most will lose weight, but if you require more or fewer calories, adjustments for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories are also listed. What Are Calories and How Many Do You Need? How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals Meal prep at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week. Prepare the Orange & Avocado Salad for lunch on Days 1, 2, and 3 but wait to dress the salad just before eating. Use the remaining Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette for a dinner salad on Day 4. Prep the Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach for Breakfast on Days 4, 5 and 6. Make Homemade Trail Mix to have as a snack on Days 4, 5 and 6. Day 1 ted + chelsea cavanaugh Breakfast (210 Calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast A.M. Snack (261 calories) 1 cup cantaloupe 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (353 calories) 1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad 3 oz. cooked chicken 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds Afternoon Snack (154 calories) 1 cup cucumber slices 1/3 cup hummus Dinner (373 calories) 1 serving Spaghetti & Spaghetti Squash with Sauteed Cherry Tomato Sauce Evening Snack (158 calories) 1/2 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 68 g protein, 142 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1373 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to 6 Tbsp. hummus at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken to dinner. Day 2 Breakfast (299 Calories) 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt 1/4 cup raspberries 1/4 cup sliced almonds 1 teaspoon chia seeds A.M. Snack (109 calories) 1 serving Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas Lunch (321 calories) 1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad 4 oz. cooked shrimp 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds Afternoon Snack (218 calories) 1/2 cup walnut halves Dinner (481 calories) 1 serving Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad Evening Snack (73 calories) 1 serving Tart Cherry Nice Cream Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 108 g protein, 103 g carbohydrate, 25 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,164 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snacks. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings chickpeas at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to ½ cup walnut halves at P.M. snack and increase to 1 1/2 servings at evening snack. Day 3 Breakfast (424 calories) 1 serving Mixed Berry Breakfast Smoothie A.M. Snack (201 calories) 1 cup sliced carrots 1 serving Homemade Ranch Dressing Lunch (353 calories) 1 serving Orange & Avocado Salad 3 oz. cooked chicken 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds Afternoon Snack (95 calories) 1 medium apple Dinner (424 calories) 1 serving Easy Baked Fish Fillet 1/2 serving One Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 93 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,440 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, add 1 cup sliced cucumbers and increase to 2 servings dip at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch and add 10 almonds to P.M. snack. Day 4 Rachel Marek Breakfast (301 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 cup cherries A.M. Snack (132 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain kefir 1/2 cup blueberries Lunch (403 calories) 1 serving leftover One Pot Lentils & Rice with Spinach Afternoon Snack (150 calories) 1 serving Homemade Trail Mix Dinner (518 calories) 1 serving Chicken, Chard & Sun-Dried Quesadillas 2 cups mixed greens with 2 Tbsp avocado and 1 Tbsp. Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 79 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,876 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. cashews to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings trail mix at P.M. snack and increase dressing to 2 and ¼ cup avocado at dinner. Day 5 Breakfast (309 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 medium banana A.M. Snack (306 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt 3/4 cup sliced strawberries 1/4 cup sliced almonds Lunch (417 calories) 1 serving leftover Chicken, Chard & Sun-Dried Tomato Quesadillas Afternoon Snack (150 calories) 1 serving Homemade Trail Mix Dinner (268 calories) 1 serving Composed Salad with Pickled Beets & Smoked Tofu Evening Snack (51 calories) 1 serving Watermelon with Lime Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 97 g protein, 137 g carbohydrate, 21 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,934 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken and 1 1/2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds to dinner. Day 6 Antonis Achilleos Breakfast (268 calories) 1 serving Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach 1 cup fresh raspberries A.M. Snack (191 calories) 1 medium pear 1 cup nonfat kefir Lunch (339 calories) 1 serving Edamame Hummus Wrap Afternoon Snack (150 calories) 1 serving Homemade Trail Mix Dinner (546 calories) 1 serving Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi 1 cup cooked whole-wheat spaghetti 1 cup steamed broccoli with 1 1/2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 78 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,852 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit pear at A.M. snack and reduce to ½ cup kefir, and omit afternoon snack. Breakfast (465 calories) 1 serving Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie A.M. Snack (160 calories) 1 medium apple 5 walnut halves Lunch (339 calories) 1 serving Edamame Hummus Wrap P.M. Snack (35 calories) 1 clementine Dinner (349 calories) 1 serving Chicken, Sweet Potato, & Quinoa Casserole Evening Snack (158 calories) 1/2 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 61 g protein, 221 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,070 mg sodium. To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and omit evening snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, add 1 1/2 servings Homemade Trail Mix to P.M. snack and increase to 1 serving to evening snack.