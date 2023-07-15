7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

This no-sugar anti-inflammatory meal plan makes taking care of your blood pressure a delicious endeavor.

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
A portrait of Breana Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushroom and Spinach
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of the adults in the US have high blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is defined as having a blood pressure at or above 130/80 mmHg, which is a risk for heart disease and stroke. Along with reducing your stress, one way to reduce high blood pressure is through your diet. The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, focuses on foods rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber and protein and low in saturated fat and sodium.

But there is another benefit to following the DASH diet. Research published in 2021 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows that the DASH diet can also help reduce inflammation. This is important because while doctors are still not entirely sure exactly how inflammation causes heart attack and stroke, they know that the inflammatory response to cholesterol plaques in the arteries may directly contribute to cardiac events, per the American Heart Association (AHA).

To help reduce blood pressure, this meal plan takes the hallmark features of the DASH diet and combines them with anti-inflammatory foods. In particular, these foods are high in potassium, anthocyanins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, fiber and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods That Help Reduce Blood Pressure

  • Berries (blueberry, raspberries, blackberries)
  • Cherries
  • Pomegranate
  • Banana
  • Cantaloupe
  • Avocado
  • Olive oil
  • Beets and beet greens
  • Dark leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard, collards and more)
  • Potato and sweet potato
  • Winter squash (such as butternut and acorn)
  • Tomatoes
  • Beans and lentils
  • Whole grains (such as oats, quinoa, whole-wheat bread, brown rice, bulgur and freekeh)
  • Nuts and natural nut butters (especially walnuts, almonds and pistachios)
  • Seeds (flax, chia, pumpkin, sunflower)
  • Mushrooms
  • Edamame
  • Fermented dairy, like yogurt and kefir
  • Spices
  • Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna, shrimp, sardines and anchovies

This meal plan also ditches added sugars, which are the ones added during processing and natural sugars, such as maple, honey and coconut sugar. Eating too much added sugar, especially in sugary beverages, is known to increase inflammation. It's important to read labels to see if there is added sugar, especially because there can be sneaky sources.

Other Names for Added Sugar:

  • Brown sugar
  • Coconut sugar
  • Corn sweetener
  • Corn syrup
  • Dextrose
  • Fruit juice concentrates
  • Glucose
  • High-fructose corn syrup
  • Honey
  • Invert sugar
  • Malt sugar
  • Maltose
  • Maple syrup
  • Molasses
  • Sucrose

In this no-sugar-added, anti-inflammatory meal plan, we focus on vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and natural sources of sugar from fruit to help you feel full and satisfied. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a level that most will lose weight, but if you require more or fewer calories, adjustments for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories are also listed.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Meal prep at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week.

  1. Prepare the Orange & Avocado Salad for lunch on Days 1, 2, and 3 but wait to dress the salad just before eating. Use the remaining Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette for a dinner salad on Day 4.
  2. Prep the Easy Sheet Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach for Breakfast on Days 4, 5 and 6.
  3. Make Homemade Trail Mix to have as a snack on Days 4, 5 and 6.

Day 1

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
ted + chelsea cavanaugh

Breakfast (210 Calories)

A.M. Snack (261 calories)

  • 1 cup cantaloupe
  • 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (353 calories)

Afternoon Snack (154 calories)

  • 1 cup cucumber slices
  • 1/3 cup hummus

Dinner (373 calories)

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,508 calories, 68 g protein, 142 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1373 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, increase to ⅓ cup almonds at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to 6 Tbsp. hummus at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken to dinner.

Day 2

salmon with quinoa salad on a white plate

Breakfast (299 Calories)

  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup raspberries
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

Lunch (321 calories)

Afternoon Snack (218 calories)

  • 1/2 cup walnut halves

Dinner (481 calories)

Evening Snack (73 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 108 g protein, 103 g carbohydrate, 25 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,164 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings chickpeas at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch, increase to ½ cup walnut halves at P.M. snack and increase to 1 1/2 servings at evening snack.

Day 3

8050078.jpg

Breakfast (424 calories)

A.M. Snack (201 calories)

Lunch (353 calories)

Afternoon Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (424 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 93 g protein, 153 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,440 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, add 1 cup sliced cucumbers and increase to 2 servings dip at A.M. snack, add ½ cup cooked quinoa to lunch and add 10 almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Chicken Chard and Sundried Tomato Quesadillas
Rachel Marek

Breakfast (301 calories)

A.M. Snack (132 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain kefir
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Lunch (403 calories)

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

Dinner (518 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,504 calories, 79 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 64 g fat, 1,876 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and P.M. snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. cashews to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings trail mix at P.M. snack and increase dressing to 2 and ¼ cup avocado at dinner.

Day 5

a recipe photo of the Composed Salad with Pickled Beets and Smoked Tofu

Breakfast (309 calories)

A.M. Snack (306 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds

Lunch (417 calories)

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

Dinner (268 calories)

Evening Snack (51 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 97 g protein, 137 g carbohydrate, 21 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,934 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, increase to 2 servings at P.M. snack and add 3 oz. cooked chicken and 1 1/2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds to dinner.

Day 6

Super Quick Low Carb Shrimp Scampi in a skillet
Antonis Achilleos

Breakfast (268 calories)

A.M. Snack (191 calories)

  • 1 medium pear
  • 1 cup nonfat kefir

Lunch (339 calories)

Afternoon Snack (150 calories)

Dinner (546 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 78 g protein, 168 g carbohydrates, 37 g fiber, 66 g fat, 1,852 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit pear at A.M. snack and reduce to ½ cup kefir, and omit afternoon snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to A.M. snack and increase to 2 servings at P.M. snack.

Day 7

Edamame Hummus Wrap

Breakfast (465 calories)

A.M. Snack (160 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 5 walnut halves

Lunch (339 calories)

P.M. Snack (35 calories)

  • 1 clementine

Dinner (349 calories)

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 61 g protein, 221 g carbohydrate, 41 g fiber, 51 g fat, 1,070 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and omit evening snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt to A.M. snack, add 1 1/2 servings Homemade Trail Mix to P.M. snack and increase to 1 serving to evening snack.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup
7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan for Diabetes
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burrito with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
7-Day No-Sugar Vegetarian Meal Plan
a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
7-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes in a bowl
7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Summer
a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes
Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Diabetes
6930282.jpg
7-Day High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
charred shrimp
No-Sugar Diet Plan
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Healthy Aging
4535699.jpg
7-Day Meal Plan to Gain More Muscle
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Healthy Immunity
Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan
Chicken Hummus Bowls
High Blood Pressure Meal Plan
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Prediabetes
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan