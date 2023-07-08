Does Oatmeal Cause or Relieve Constipation? Here's What a Dietitian Says

Not only is oatmeal delicious, affordable and versatile, but it also has a bunch of health benefits, from stabilizing blood sugars to reducing LDL cholesterol levels. That's largely due to its fiber content, which also helps with gut health. Specifically, when it comes to managing constipation, oatmeal can play a helpful role. In this article, we'll explain oatmeal's role in managing constipation, other foods to eat or avoid for constipation relief, and more ways to treat constipation.

What's the Link Between Oatmeal and Constipation?

Constipation is no fun, and it can feel really frustrating if you just can't find relief from it. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), symptoms of constipation may include:

Fewer than three bowel movements per week

Hard, dry or lumpy stools

Difficulty or pain passing stool

Feeling of incomplete evacuation (when you feel like all the stool has not passed)

Here's how oatmeal can help relieve constipation:

It's a Good Source of Fiber

You may have heard that for constipation relief, fiber is key. There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber absorbs water, so it forms a gel-like substance during digestion. Insoluble fiber does not absorb water, so it speeds the movement of food through the digestive tract and adds bulk to stool, per the National Library of Medicine. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend adults consume 22-34 grams of fiber per day depending on their age and sex. According to the USDA, one cup of raw oats contains over 8 grams of fiber.

It Promotes A Healthy Gut Microbiome

Oats are an especially good source of soluble fiber. Namely, they contain beta-glucan, which is associated with a plethora of health benefits. A 2019 review in the Annals of the National Institute of Hygiene found that beta-glucan helps promote a healthy gut microbiome and prevent inflammation and colon cancer.

It Helps Soften Stool

A 2016 review in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics aimed to differentiate the health benefits of soluble and insoluble fiber. The researchers found two ways fiber can act as a laxative in the large intestine. For one, large insoluble fiber particles irritate the gut and stimulate water and mucous secretion. Second, soluble fiber resists dehydration due to its high water-holding capacity. The higher water content of stool resulting from these mechanisms makes stool bulkier, softer and easier to pass. Since oats are a good source of soluble fiber, they provide softening effects making stool easier to pass.

What Foods Help to Relieve Constipation?

As you now know, fiber, in general, helps prevent and manage constipation. Therefore, meeting recommended daily fiber intake can help promote your overall gastrointestinal health, including constipation relief.

Foods high in fiber that can help relieve constipation, according to the NIDDK, include:

Whole grains such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, and oatmeal

Legumes such as chickpeas, lentils, and beans

Fruits such as berries, prunes, apples, oranges and pears

Vegetables such as leafy greens, carrots, broccoli, and artichokes

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, peanuts, pistachios, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds

Foods to Limit If You Have Constipation

Since fiber helps prevent and relieve constipation, it's best to lean on fiber-containing foods rather than those with little to no fiber. That's not to say you should never eat low-fiber foods, but be mindful of whether you could stand to opt for more fiber-rich alternatives.

Foods generally low in fiber, per the NIDDK, include:

Fast food

Chips

Meat

Ultra-processed foods like hot dogs or some microwavable dinners

Prepared foods, like some frozen meals and snack foods

It's worth noting that these foods are not a monolith. For example, plenty of chip options are high in fiber, and not all frozen meals are fiber-free. If you enjoy these foods or rely on their convenience, it may be worth simply checking the food label to ensure the ones you choose have some fiber.

Other Ways to Relieve Constipation

Aside from food, there are other ways to keep constipation at bay; these include:

Being physically active

Bowel training (trying to train yourself to use the bathroom at the same time each day)

Hydrating adequately

Taking medication as recommended by your doctor

Frequently Asked Questions

Can oatmeal make you constipated?

Oatmeal likely won't make you constipated. If anything, it can help relieve constipation thanks to its soluble fiber content. Soluble fiber helps soften stool, making it easier to pass. That being said, you will also need to drink enough fluids to help move the fiber through your system.

How long after eating oatmeal will you poop?

There is no hard-and-fast rule for how quickly oatmeal will make you poop since everyone's digestive system is different. How soon you poop will likely depend on when and how often you usually use the bathroom, any other things you've consumed that day, and the root cause of constipation.

Does oatmeal cause bloating?

Oatmeal should not cause bloating in and of itself; however, if you are constipated, it may feel like whatever you eat or drink exacerbates the bloating. That being said, oatmeal can help relieve constipation, so eating it may help relieve any constipation-related bloating. However, people with digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may be more sensitive to fiber and may experience bloating when eating high-fiber foods.

How can you eat oatmeal without being constipated?

Oatmeal can actually help relieve constipation, so most people shouldn't have to worry about oatmeal causing constipation. Everyone's body is a little different, so if you suspect that oatmeal is causing constipation, it may be helpful to speak with a registered dietitian for more individualized guidance.

What breakfast is best for constipation?

Oatmeal could make a great breakfast for constipation! For added constipation-relieving benefits, top it with berries, chia seeds and nuts, which will up its fiber content.

The Bottom Line

Oatmeal is a good source of fiber, particularly soluble fiber. As a result, it helps add moisture to the stool, which makes it softer and easier to pass. Other high-fiber foods like fruits, nuts and seeds pair well with oatmeal and could increase the meal's or snack's constipation-relieving benefits. Our Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats are a delicious, easy-to-prep example!