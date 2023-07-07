Meal Plans ThePrep Heart-Healthy Dinners on the Grill (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!) Less salt and saturated fat don't mean less flavor, and these dinners are proof! By Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. Your Meal Plan Something to Sip On What's Inspiring Me This Week Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday! Carne asadas, or barbecues, are a staple in Mexican households, especially in the summer. Whenever I go home, my dad always makes steak, ribs and veggies. This week, I'm firing up my grill to make dinners that are full of mouthwatering summer flavor and are also packed with heart-healthy foods. Your Meal Plan You don't have to have high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease to benefit from these heart-healthy dinners. They're nutritious recipes for anyone looking to take care of their heart—and the rest of their body—in a delicious way. These healthy meals feature fiber-rich vegetables and whole grains, heart-healthy fats and lean proteins. Plus, they are low in sodium and saturated fat—two nutrients folks with heart-related conditions need to be aware of—to fit our heart-healthy nutrition parameters. Less salt and saturated fat don't mean less flavor, and these dinners are proof! Taking care of your heart doesn't mean skipping the foods you enjoy, and for me, that's red meat. While red meat is higher in saturated fat than other animal proteins, certain cuts, like tip sirloin steak, are leaner options, meaning they're naturally lower in saturated fat. Plus, you can always trim away additional fat before cooking, or ask the butcher to do that step for you, to cut down on saturated fat even more. Needless to say, I can't wait to make Friday's Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs. While the recipe notes that letting the meat marinate for 2 hours is enough, I plan on doing that step the night before to infuse the kebabs with lots of flavor from the spices, vinegar and mustard. I'll serve the kebabs with a Quinoa Avocado Salad to round up the meal with more satisfying fiber and healthy fats. Sunday: Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa with a side of whole-wheat baguetteMonday: Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled VegetablesTuesday: Grilled Salmon with Sweet Peppers with a side of grilled corn on the cobWednesday: Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" TabboulehThursday: Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos with a side of Easy Grilled ZucchiniFriday: Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs paired with Quinoa Avocado Salad Printable Shopping List Something to Sip On Caitlin Bensel To go with the delicious Grilled Beef & Vegetable Kebabs on Friday night, I'll make this Fresh Strawberry Margarita with Mexican tequila I brought from home. Contrary to popular belief, margaritas are not the most popular drink in Mexico. In fact, most Mexicans drink tequila either straight up, paired with a cold beer, or as a Paloma, which is a tequila-based cocktail made with grapefruit soda and soda water, served in a tall glass with coarse salt on the rim. But since the strawberries are so delicious right now, this refreshing margarita is calling my name this week! Get the Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Margarita What's Inspiring Me This Week Getty Images It's common knowledge that exercising regularly is good for your overall health, including your mental health. Yet, there's always controversial information on which type of exercise is best for you, especially when you have a condition like diabetes. According to a new study, mixing heart rate-boosting cardio and strength training might be the way to go. Research published in The American Journal of Medicine found that this combination, especially when performed in the afternoon or evening after a meal, is the best approach to help balance your blood sugar levels. While the study focused on folks with type 2 diabetes, the finding is beneficial for anyone. Find Out More: The Best Way to Exercise If You Have Type 2 Diabetes, According to Science