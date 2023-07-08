The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco, According to a Food Editor

From its iconic rotisserie chicken to its budget-friendly frozen fruit, Costco is jam-packed with tasty finds. But with so many options, it can be easy to bypass some delicious products. That's why I'm here to tell you about my favorite snack at Costco, so you can pick up a bag as soon as possible.

My No. 1 snack to buy at Costco is That's It Mini Fruit Bars. This variety pack features three flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry and Mango. Each bar is made from two ingredients, apples plus one of the main fruits, and that's it (just like the name suggests!). Each variety pack comes with 24 bars, eight of each flavor, and I'm an equal fan of all three. With a price of $15.99, these snacks break down to about $0.66 per bar.

One of my favorite things about this snack is its short, simple ingredient list. With just two ingredients, there's no room for added sugar or other sweeteners. Instead, the sweetness of the bar comes from the naturally occurring sugars in the fruit. Meaning I don't have to worry about consuming too many added sugars, which can lead to diabetes and heart disease when eaten in excess over time. Plus, these bars are also vegan, gluten-free and free of the top allergens.

Another thing I appreciate about the bar is its size. Its mini stature is perfect for stashing a few bars in my purse if I'm on-the-go or at my desk at work. I often snack on a bar in the afternoon when I need something to tide me over between lunch and dinner. Its small size ensures that I won't get so full that I wind up not wanting dinner, but still leaves me satisfied after munching on the chewy, soft bar.

I've become such a fan of these fruit bars that I've convinced friends and family to try them, and they like them just as much as I do. So the next time you're at Costco, I highly recommend picking up a bag of That's It Mini Fruit Bars—I guarantee you'll love them, too. And if you're looking for more picks, check out my No. 1 dessert to buy at Costco.