Giada De Laurentiis Says This Simple Fruit Salad Is the "Definition of Summer"—and It's Packed with Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

We just have one thing to say about this recipe: Yum!

By
Leah Goggins
Leah Goggins headshot
Leah Goggins

Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Fruit lovers know that summer is synonymous with stone fruit. Ripe, juicy fruits like peaches, nectarines, cherries and plums never taste better than they do on a warm summer day—that's why recipes like our Plum Tart and Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken are some of the first ones we make when summer hits.

Giada De Laurentiis seems to have her finger on the pulse of peak stone fruit season, too. The cookbook author and TV host hopped on Instagram this week to share a fruity salad recipe that she says is the "definition of summer," and we're pretty inclined to agree with her.

Giada's recipe for Peach and Cherry Salad with Burrata is one of those rare recipes that looks beautiful and isn't a hassle to make. The only absolute must, De Laurentiis says, is having a big salad bowl that you can toss all of your marinated ingredients together in. (And maybe a few extra peach slices for you to munch on as you work.) With a big bowl in hand, you can gather together the mix of pantry ingredients and farmers' market finds that make this salad fresh and summery, but simple.

You'll need yellow peaches, fresh cherries, fresh basil, fresh mint, some red pepper flakes, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and some buttery burrata, plus salt. Slice the peaches into wedges and pit the cherries, then combine them with chopped basil and mint, red pepper flakes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a touch of kosher salt. Let the mixture marinate together, either on the counter for 30 minutes or for a couple of hours in the fridge. Once marinated, the salad is ready to plate and serve. Spoon it onto your platter and top it with burrata, ripped into bite-sized pieces. If you like, you can sprinkle the cheese with a little flaky salt or even drizzle on a touch more vinegar and oil to boost the flavor.

To follow Giada's recipe to the letter, serve the salad with slices of grilled bread, which would be a perfect way to sop up all of that divine dressing. Just slice yourself a few pieces of a rustic Italian loaf and fire up the grill (or a grill pan) to get that lovely char onto each slice. To make the bread a little more filling, you could opt for a whole-wheat loaf at the bakery, or even make your own with our Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread recipe. Since it's made with whole grains, whole-wheat bread packs in more protein than a more processed loaf, which gives it more staying power.

But even without the bread, this recipe definitely includes lots of nutrients. It stars anti-inflammatory ingredients like cherries, olive oil and fresh herbs, so each bite includes healthy fats, natural sweetness and lots of essential vitamins. Cherries pack in polyphenols, melatonin, carotenoids, vitamin E and vitamin C, so you know they're rich in good-for-you antioxidants, according to a 2018 review in Nutrients. Their melatonin content can even help promote healthy sleep, especially if you eat this salad as a late dinner. (You could also opt for a tart cherry juice shot or some Tart Cherry Nice Cream before bed, if that's more your jam.)

Even the drizzles of olive oil holding this salad together add some health benefits—olive oil is great for your heart and your head, especially as you get older. So whether you enjoy this salad as part of a big summer lunch spread with pals and family or maybe serve it as a sweet-savory dessert on a warm day, you'll be dishing up something delicious and nutritious. As Giada says: "Buon appetito!"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in June
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis' 3-Ingredient Zucchini Recipe Is the Side Dish of Summer
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
34 Tomato Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Air-Fryer Jalapeno Poppers
28 Easy Appetizers That Are Ready in Three Steps
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Say Giada's 6-Ingredient Spinach-Goat Cheese Pasta Is a "Favorite Go-To for Comfort Food"
a plate with vegetables and a fork
Our 27 Best Eggplant Recipes for Summer
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
23 Anti-Inflammatory Pasta Dinners for Summer
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Super-Simple Pasta Salad You Can Make in Just 10 Minutes
a side by side of a Miller High Life and Aperol
Meet Spaghett—the Easy Aperol Spritz That Might Be the Drink of the Summer
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Anti-Inflammatory Roasted Beet Salad That's Perfect for Spring
8239558.jpg
30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
6937009.jpg
36 Healthy Grilling Recipes for Summer
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada's Recipe for a Classic Summertime Italian Cocktail: "I Could Drink Them All Day Every Day"
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada de Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Meal Has Just 4 Ingredients—Here's How Her Mom Makes It
green salad with berries in a white bowl
These 8 Summer Foods Can Help Reduce Inflammation
Blueberry-Peach Salad with Sesame-Ginger Balsamic Vinaigrette
20 Summer Salads Ready in Three Steps or Less