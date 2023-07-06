Giada De Laurentiis Says This Simple Fruit Salad Is the "Definition of Summer"—and It's Packed with Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

Fruit lovers know that summer is synonymous with stone fruit. Ripe, juicy fruits like peaches, nectarines, cherries and plums never taste better than they do on a warm summer day—that's why recipes like our Plum Tart and Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken are some of the first ones we make when summer hits.

Giada De Laurentiis seems to have her finger on the pulse of peak stone fruit season, too. The cookbook author and TV host hopped on Instagram this week to share a fruity salad recipe that she says is the "definition of summer," and we're pretty inclined to agree with her.

Giada's recipe for Peach and Cherry Salad with Burrata is one of those rare recipes that looks beautiful and isn't a hassle to make. The only absolute must, De Laurentiis says, is having a big salad bowl that you can toss all of your marinated ingredients together in. (And maybe a few extra peach slices for you to munch on as you work.) With a big bowl in hand, you can gather together the mix of pantry ingredients and farmers' market finds that make this salad fresh and summery, but simple.

You'll need yellow peaches, fresh cherries, fresh basil, fresh mint, some red pepper flakes, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and some buttery burrata, plus salt. Slice the peaches into wedges and pit the cherries, then combine them with chopped basil and mint, red pepper flakes, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a touch of kosher salt. Let the mixture marinate together, either on the counter for 30 minutes or for a couple of hours in the fridge. Once marinated, the salad is ready to plate and serve. Spoon it onto your platter and top it with burrata, ripped into bite-sized pieces. If you like, you can sprinkle the cheese with a little flaky salt or even drizzle on a touch more vinegar and oil to boost the flavor.

To follow Giada's recipe to the letter, serve the salad with slices of grilled bread, which would be a perfect way to sop up all of that divine dressing. Just slice yourself a few pieces of a rustic Italian loaf and fire up the grill (or a grill pan) to get that lovely char onto each slice. To make the bread a little more filling, you could opt for a whole-wheat loaf at the bakery, or even make your own with our Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread recipe. Since it's made with whole grains, whole-wheat bread packs in more protein than a more processed loaf, which gives it more staying power.

But even without the bread, this recipe definitely includes lots of nutrients. It stars anti-inflammatory ingredients like cherries, olive oil and fresh herbs, so each bite includes healthy fats, natural sweetness and lots of essential vitamins. Cherries pack in polyphenols, melatonin, carotenoids, vitamin E and vitamin C, so you know they're rich in good-for-you antioxidants, according to a 2018 review in Nutrients. Their melatonin content can even help promote healthy sleep, especially if you eat this salad as a late dinner. (You could also opt for a tart cherry juice shot or some Tart Cherry Nice Cream before bed, if that's more your jam.)

Even the drizzles of olive oil holding this salad together add some health benefits—olive oil is great for your heart and your head, especially as you get older. So whether you enjoy this salad as part of a big summer lunch spread with pals and family or maybe serve it as a sweet-savory dessert on a warm day, you'll be dishing up something delicious and nutritious. As Giada says: "Buon appetito!"