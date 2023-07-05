How to Freeze Corn: 4 Best Ways (Plus Pictures!)

Some of the best-tasting produce peaks in the summer months, and sweet corn is no exception. With its trademark crunch and juicy, flavorful kernels, nothing quite compares to chomping your way through a fresh ear of corn (or savoring it in corn recipes from salsas to fritters). The good news is you can freeze corn on the cob, or just the kernels, so you can satisfy your sweet corn cravings long after summer ends.

How to Freeze Fresh Corn on the Cob

When it comes to freezing fresh corn on the cob, you have a few options. Blanching corn on the cob, or quickly boiling the corn first, will help to preserve the corn's texture and flavor and minimize nutrient loss in the freezer. After blanching you can freeze the cobs whole, or if you want to add them to soups or like to serve them off the cob, you can cut off the kernels before freezing. If you have a vacuum sealer, you can also use that to freeze corn. And last but not least, if you don't have the time or energy to blanch the corn first, you can simply cut off the raw corn kernels and freeze them.

Here are step-by-step instructions for each of these methods for freezing sweet corn.

How to Blanch Corn on the Cob for Freezing

Blanching the cobs first is a simple step that not only results in the best-tasting corn after freezing, it helps preserve nutrients too.

1. Boil water and prepare an ice bath: Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and set it near the stove.

2. Prep the corn: Shuck the corn; remove the husks and silks. Snap off the base of the cob.

3. Boil the corn: Once the water is boiling, use tongs to add the corn cobs to the pot, working in batches if necessary. Boil the corn for 5 minutes.

4. Cool the corn: Use tongs to transfer the corn to the ice bath. This stops the cooking process.

5. Dry the corn: Remove the corn from the ice bath and pat completely dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels.

6. Proceed with one of the ways to freeze corn below.

How to Freeze Corn on the Cob

1. Follow Steps 1 through 5 above to blanch, cool and dry the corn.

2. Freeze the corn: Place the blanched corn on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid, at least 2 hours.

3. Store the corn: Transfer the frozen cobs to an airtight container, such as a large freezer bag. Seal to close, removing as much air as possible. Store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

How to Freeze Fresh Corn Kernels

For added convenience, cut the kernels off the cobs after blanching and before stashing them in the freezer. No need to thaw before adding them to chilis and soups, and even to baked dishes like enchiladas.

1. Follow Steps 1 through 5 above to blanch, cool and dry the corn.

2. Cut the kernels off the cobs: Stand the corn cob in a bowl, Bundt pan or pie plate, or on a towel, and cut the corn kernels off the cob. Check out our full instructions for cutting corn off the cob.

3. Freeze the corn kernels: Spread the corn kernels in a single layer on a parchment-paper-lined sheet pan and freeze until solid, about 1 hour.

4. Store the corn: Transfer the frozen kernels to airtight containers, such as freezer bags. Seal to close, removing as much air as possible. Store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

How to Freeze Corn on the Cob with a Vacuum Sealer

A vacuum sealer can be especially useful when freezing fruits and vegetables, including fresh summer corn. Food vacuum sealers remove most of the air from bags or containers better than we could ever do with traditional zip-top bags. Vacuum-sealing vegetables before freezing minimizes oxidation—the natural breakdown that happens when food is exposed to oxygen—to preserve taste, texture and nutrients. Here's how to freeze corn on the cob with a vacuum sealer.

1. Follow Steps 1 through 5 above to blanch, cool and dry the corn.

2. Vacuum-seal the corn: Transfer the cobs to a vacuum-seal bag or container. Seal the bags (or containers) according to the manufacturer's instructions. Freeze for up to 1 year.

How to Freeze Corn Without Blanching

While blanching helps to preserve the flavor and nutrients of the corn after freezing, you can skip that step. Here's how to freeze corn without blanching.

1. Prep the corn: Shuck the corn; remove the husks and silks. Snap off the base of the cob.

2. Cut the kernels off the cobs: Stand the corn cob in a bowl, Bundt pan or pie plate, or on a towel, and cut the corn kernels off the cob. Check out our full instructions for cutting corn off the cob.

3. Freeze the corn kernels: Spread the corn kernels in a single layer on a parchment-paper-lined sheet pan and freeze until solid, about 1 hour.

4. Store the corn: Transfer the frozen kernels to airtight containers, such as freezer bags. Seal to close, removing as much air as possible. Store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you freeze corn on the cob in the husk?

Freezing corn on the cob without removing the husk is not recommended. Without shucking and properly preparing corn for freezing, the corn is more likely to be chewy, watery and flavorless later.

How long can I store frozen corn on the cob?

For the best flavor and texture, frozen corn on the cob or corn kernels should be used within six months. After six months, frozen corn can become chewy and watery. Note: Vacuum-sealed corn and frozen corn purchased from the freezer section of your grocery store has a longer shelf life (up to one year).

Can you freeze raw corn?

You may wonder if you can freeze corn without boiling it. The answer is yes, but it's not recommended. Blanching the corn before freezing locks in flavor and nutrients, so we do recommend cooking it before freezing.