The Best 7-Day Walking Plan to Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels, According to Experts

You need not conquer an exhausting CrossFit workout or cross the finish line at a marathon to score some serious health benefits of exercise. In fact, a mounting body of scientific research proves that walking is one of the best, most sustainable and most effective exercise options to support mental and physical health over the life span. No wonder walking earned the top slot in our guide to the five best exercises for your well-being.

And the benefits begin at a mere two minutes. That's right, according to a February 2022 meta-analysis in the journal Sports Medicine, a short walk of two to five minutes is enough to result in lower blood sugar levels after a meal.

"Blood glucose, or blood sugar, provides energy to your body's cells, tissues and organs to help them function properly. When blood sugar levels drop too low, your energy level dips too. You may feel tired, shaky, irritable or lightheaded. But a sustained high blood sugar level can also zap energy; chronic fatigue can be a symptom of insulin resistance," says Cynthia Sass, M.P.H., M.A., RD, CSSD, a board-certified sports dietitian in private practice in Los Angeles, who has consulted for five pro sports teams and works with athletes privately.

It's normal for blood sugar levels to fluctuate, but most humans feel best energy-wise when blood sugar remains steadier and within an ideal range: not too low and not too high. This easy seven-day walking plan can help you hit the sweet spot.

Since the strolls are broken up into shorter segments, starting at just five minutes, this week of walking workouts is ideal if you're just getting started with exercise, adds Michele Canon, a NASM-certified personal trainer, XPro for Stride Fitness and owner of Michele Canon Fitness & Nutrition in Pasadena, California.

Exercise and Blood Sugar: What's the Connection?

Typically, and with most forms of moderate-intensity cardio (aka aerobic) activity, we see blood glucose levels decrease during exercise, explains Erin Nitschke, CPT, Ed.D., an ACE-certified health coach and therapeutic exercise specialist. But since higher-intensity activities and weight training can trigger the release of stress hormones, such as adrenaline, the liver gets the memo that it needs to release glucose to deal with the hard work ahead, the American Diabetes Association says.

Instead of prompting a stress response, a brisk walk challenges the body just enough. Walking engages our largest muscle groups, which are found in our lower body, Canon explains.

The movements during walking stimulate muscle contractions and blood flow—especially within your hips, calves, glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps—which helps deliver glucose from the outside to the inside of the muscle cell, where that energy can be stored and used as fuel.

"Especially when performed within 30 minutes to 2 hours after a meal, walking allows your muscles to burn recently consumed carbohydrates for fuel to power your movement. This, in turn, lowers blood glucose or blood sugar levels," Sass says. "Post-meal walks also reduce the amount of insulin your body needs to release after eating carbohydrates, because active muscle cells can take in glucose or blood sugar with less or no insulin."

This is key because, over time, high blood insulin levels can lead to insulin resistance, which means cells become less responsive to insulin, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Insulin resistance causes blood sugar levels to remain higher for longer periods of time (since insulin isn't working properly to carry sugar out of the blood), which can eventually lead to prediabetes and perhaps progress into type 2 diabetes.

People who walk after a meal can experience lower insulin levels by up to 50 times more than if they stayed sedentary, Canon says.

The benefits of walking last far longer than the workout itself: "Physical activity can lower your blood sugar up to 24 hours post-activity and make your body and muscles more sensitive to insulin," adds Roxana Ehsani, M.S., RD, CSSD, a Miami-based board-certified sports dietitian.

How Much to Walk for Better Blood Sugar

This walking program for healthier blood sugar levels is designed to be suitable for beginners. It starts with three 5-minute walks per day and progresses up to three 10- to 12-minute daily walks. Feel free to increase or decrease the minutes of activity based on your comfort level and experience. For an additional challenge, after every 3 minutes of walking, pause and perform a few body-weight squats or lunges, or employ some Nordic walking poles.

You can break things up to score that bonus post-meal boost, or if time is tight, combine the minutes to do a single walk per day.

"Exercise is cumulative, so you can walk for 5-minute bouts or 10-minute bouts. Tailor this to your comfort level and enjoyment," Nitschke advises. And she highly recommends chatting with your doctor if you're new to fitness: "It's always wise to check with your primary care provider before making any changes to your activity or nutrition routine."

Depending on your current blood sugar levels, diet and walking intensity, you might expect to see results in your overall fasting glucose levels in about two to six weeks, Canon says.

"The results will be quicker if you combine consistent walking with a diet that's low in sugar and processed carbohydrates," she adds.

7-Day Walking Plan to Boost Your Energy Levels

Day 1

After breakfast: 5-minute walk

5-minute walk After lunch: 5-minute walk

5-minute walk After dinner: 5-minute walk

Day 2

After breakfast: 5-minute walk

5-minute walk After lunch: 7-minute walk

7-minute walk After dinner: 7-minute walk

Day 3

After breakfast: 7-minute walk

7-minute walk After lunch: 7-minute walk

7-minute walk After dinner: 7-minute walk

Day 4

After breakfast: 7-minute walk

7-minute walk After lunch: 10-minute walk

10-minute walk After dinner:10-minute walk

Day 5

Active rest, such as yoga or other type of movement

Day 6

After breakfast: 10-minute walk

10-minute walk After lunch: 10-minute walk

10-minute walk After dinner: 10-minute walk

Day 7

After breakfast: 10-minute walk

10-minute walk After lunch: 10-minute walk

10-minute walk After dinner: 12-minute walk

The Bottom Line

Walking uses the sugar you consume through food as energy for the muscles. As a result, walking helps lower blood sugar levels. Simultaneously, walking improves insulin sensitivity, since the pancreas won't be called on to produced as much insulin to deal with the levels of sugar remaining in the blood after a meal.

This seven-day walking plan to help manage blood sugar levels includes short segments of walking after each of the three main meals of the day. The best way to lower blood sugar over the long term is to integrate physical activity into your routine and pair it with a well-balanced, fiber-rich diet.

Keep in mind that just one walk per day or walking on fewer days per week is A-OK. Any activity is better than no activity, Nitschke says.

"Start slow and work your way up; this will aid in adherence and motivation. If six days a week of activity feels like too much, then it likely is. Start with every other day and work toward a greater frequency. It's about progress, not perfection," she adds.