6 "Polite" Things You Do at a Food Truck That Are Actually Rude

With the weather warming up, food truck season is upon us. Whether it's at a fair, a special event or a business that comes by on sunny days, there's something about food trucks that make trying local cuisine so much more enjoyable.

But before you step foot on your next food truck tour, there's some things you should know. You may have some habits that are seemingly polite or considerate, but they can actually come across as rude to the workers or customers around you. Here's what you should keep in mind and what you should do instead when ordering and eating at a food truck.

1. You wait in line, but when it's your time to order, you don't know what you want.

It's common for people to try to cut in long lines outdoors, especially when the weather isn't the greatest, so props to you for being a decent human being. But while you're in line, use that time wisely. Look at the menu and choose what you'd like to order before stepping up to the window to keep the line moving. Also, try to pick a backup order; while there might not be many options on the menu, the food might run out quickly in the small kitchen, so knowing a second option in case they're all out of your first is ideal.

2. You might not be talking loud enough while you order.

Imagine working in a kitchen that's in a truck with multiple people working and perhaps dozens of people outside. You can imagine that it would be pretty noisy, so try speaking up when placing your order. It might feel obnoxious to project, but the staff will appreciate getting your order written down right on the first try.

3. You go to pay, but you didn't ask or look to see if the business takes cash or card.

Before you step in line, look around and see if there's signs stating "Cash Only" or "No Cash" on or around the truck. If there's no signage, before you order, ask if they take cash or card if you only have one payment option on hand. It's likely that they will take both, but for circumstances where only one is valid, you want to be prepared instead of holding up the line.

4. You ask the workers how long it's going to take.

Spoiler: it might take awhile. Even if it doesn't look like there's much business going on, most food trucks are a small business both literally and figuratively. Try to have some patience and avoid asking the workers questions like this, because at the end of the day, it's pulling the staff away from preparing your food which will make your wait just that much longer.

5. You wait for your food, but you're standing right in front of the pickup window.

It's better to wait by the truck so you're in hearing range when your order is called. However, standing in front of the order pickup window is bound to cause problems. Not only are you blocking the area for customers to swiftly pick up their food, but you're also blocking the orders that have been called, making it difficult for people to see if their food is ready. Instead of blocking the window, stand beside the truck away from the windows or wait at a nearby seating area.

6. You made a mess and tried cleaning it up without notifying the staff.

Look, accidents happen, and it can be embarrassing. But you're doing the business a favor by letting them know you made a sticky spill in front or beside the truck. They might have special cleaning protocols or equipment they use that will make cleaning up the mess easier. Remember that you're outside, so while it's not the same as an indoor spill, messes could attract bugs or block a walking path.

Up next: 5 "Polite" Things You're Doing at the Farmers' Market That Are Actually Rude