Is Butter Gluten-Free? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Butter is a delicious dairy product made from milk cream that has been churned. But if you have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, you may wonder if butter is a safe choice for you. The answer? Almost always.

We know that people have been eating butter for thousands of years. Elaine Khosrova, chef and author of the book Butter: A Rich History, notes that the earliest use of butter was in ancient Africa over 10,000 years ago when butter was first made from sheep's milk. Since then, people have made butter from the milk cream of many animals, from yaks to goats and, most commonly, cows.

Butter is satisfying and has a rich flavor that many people love. Here, we'll discuss the health benefits of butter and how, without too much trouble, you can find a gluten-free brand to keep on hand.

What Is Butter?

Natural milk from cows and other animals contains cream, and that cream is churned to become butter. During that process, the milk fat is separated from the proteins and other components of milk, and you're left with a product that is mostly fat and water.

Butter has been a popular cooking and baking fat for generations. It's also used as a spread and has a rich flavor and silky mouth feel. It is very satiating, and you usually only need a small amount to add flavor and appeal to a dish.

Butter, like all animal foods, is very nutrient dense. In addition to essential fatty acids, butter also contains many important vitamins, like vitamins A, B12, D, E and K.

Is It Gluten-Free?

The short answer is that butter is naturally gluten-free, but there are some situations where you need to be careful. Any butter that has added flavorings could potentially contain some gluten. Plain butter is a safe bet, but if you're trying a new brand, it's always a good idea to check the label.

Many products on grocery store shelves look like butter and may even say "buttery spread" or a similar phrase. Some of these products contain vegetable oils and are made to resemble butter. These types of products are highly processed and are different from plain butter, which usually has just a few ingredients, like cream, milk, cultures and salt. These vegetable oil products may contain gluten. Sticking with plain, real butter is a safer bet if you need to watch out for gluten.

"Plain butter, which is made from cream, is naturally gluten-free. However, some flavored or seasoned butter may be more likely to contain gluten. In general, those with celiac disease should check the label closely, as cross-contamination could happen in a factory setting," says Josten Fish, RD, a dietitian with over ten years of experience.

When Can Butter Contain Gluten?

While plain butter itself is gluten-free, there are some instances where it can easily become contaminated with gluten. For people with celiac disease, it's important to be aware of these situations. Pay special concern to specialty butter that has added flavors. They might contain gluten or be cross-contaminated with gluten during processing.

A communal butter dish at home or a restaurant can also present a tricky situation. If someone spreads butter on their bread and then sticks their knife back into the butter, it becomes contaminated with gluten from the bread. To avoid this, make sure everyone who follows a gluten-free diet has their own butter dish, or make a rule of no knives moving back and forth between the butter and the bread.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of butter is gluten-free?

Plain butter is naturally gluten-free. It only contains cream, milk, cultures and sometimes salt—no gluten or gluten-containing components.

Is regular butter gluten-free?

Regular butter is gluten-free. Be aware that flavored or specialty butters may contain gluten.

What brands of butter are gluten-free?

Challenge, Kerrygold, Land O'Lakes, Horizon Organic and many generic grocery store brands do not list gluten as a possible allergen on their product packaging.

Does margarine contain gluten?

Most margarine products do not contain gluten, but you should always check the label to be sure since it could have gluten-containing additives.

Is butter in movie theater popcorn gluten-free?

Most movie theaters do not use any gluten-containing ingredients in their popcorn butter. Always check with your local theater to be sure.

The Bottom Line

Butter is a healthy, satisfying addition to a meal. While butter naturally doesn't contain gluten, check the label to make sure your butter choice is gluten-free. Fish says, "Many manufacturers have gluten-free certifications or labels on their products to indicate they are produced in dedicated gluten-free facilities or adhere to strict protocols to minimize the risk of cross-contamination."

Be careful of products that are marketed to look like butter or products that have additives or seasonings, as those may not be gluten-free. If you're at the movies or out at a restaurant, ask about possible gluten contamination before enjoying your dish. It can be tricky to navigate this world if you need to avoid gluten, but in most instances, butter will be an easy choice.