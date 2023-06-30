News Consumer Reports Found Lead, Cadmium and Arsenic in Some Popular Baby Food Brands—Here's What to Know Read on to learn more about the recent report. By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Courtesy of Brand In 2018, Consumer Reports (CR) tested 50 different baby food products and found that 33 of them contained concerning amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium. Now, five years later, CR retested the 7 most concerning baby foods from that initial report alongside 7 other popular products to see if heavy metals are still present in the food. Here's a breakdown of the products—ranging from meals, entrees and snacks—marked safe and marked concerning for a baby's health. 9 Foods Pregnant People Should Eat Every Day, According to a Dietitian In the new report, the following baby food products were tested for the three heavy metals and are noted safe by CR for infants to consume, in comparison to other products: Earth's Best Organic Sunny Days Snack Bars, StrawberryGerber Natural for Baby, Pear Carrot PeaGerber Snacks for Baby Teethers, Strawberry Apple SpinachEarth's Best Organic Spinach Lentil Brown Rice Veggie & Protein PureeHot Kid Baby Mum-Mum Teething Wafers, Banana CR states that at least two servings of the above foods are safe for babies to eat (check the specific amounts recommended here). There are a few snack products that appear to be on the fence, which are the Happy Baby Organics Superfood Puffs in three flavors: Apple & Broccoli, Banana & Pumpkin and Purple Carrot & Blueberry. CR recommends not feeding your child more than 1.5 servings of these puffs. The following baby food products are the most concerning, according to CR: Gerber Natural for Baby Veggiepower, Pea Carrot SpinachEarth's Best Organic Sweet Potato, Squash & ChickenBeech-Nut Naturals, Sweet PotatoGerber Chicken Rice DinnerGerber Sweet Potato Turkey with Whole Grains DinnerGerber Turkey Rice Dinner The Top 10 Healthiest Foods for Kids CR cautions that babies should not be consuming a full serving of these products due to the amounts of heavy metals. While low exposure to heavy metals is generally safe, it's important to consider these products in relation to the rest of the diet. "Because heavy metals are so pervasive in foods—and because they tend to accumulate in the body—small exposures from multiple foods can add up," CR chemist Eric Boring, PhD said in the report. "And feeding your child amounts close to the daily serving limits leaves little room for exposure to heavy metals from other foods." What's causing the presence of lead, cadmium and arsenic in baby food? Sweet potatoes, rice and carrots seem to be the source of products with high levels of heavy metals, but these foods can still be included in a baby's healthy eating pattern. "These are nutritious foods, so you don't have to eliminate them from your child's diet," CR nutritionist Amy Keating, RD said. "Instead, serve them in rotation with many different vegetables and whole grains." Keating recommends including these low heavy metal foods in that healthy rotation: infant cereals made from oats and other whole grains (except rice); fresh and frozen fruit; peas, green beans and butternut squash; baby food meats; eggs; beans; applesauce (unsweetened); cheese; and yogurt. For more information and tips, read the full report here. Up next: Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit