I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 9 Pantry Items I Use Every Week From Costco

You may already be aware of my love of Costco. I shop there at least twice a month, if not every week, buying fresh produce, frozen fruit, party essentials, clothes (really!) and more there. But one thing I feel that Costco really excels at is stocking high-quality pantry items at a great price—from oils and nuts to dried pasta and shelf-stable meals, there's really something for everyone. If you have the space to store large quantities of these products—and will use them before they go bad—you really can't go wrong. Here are 9 of the pantry items I use every week from Costco.

1. Olive Oil

One of the healthiest oils around, olive oil is one I use every day. I use it for meal prepping frittatas and salad dressing, cooking quick dinners like Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach and more. Since we go through so much of it, I typically buy it from Costco. A 2-liter bottle of organic olive oil comes in at just $17.99, and its flavor is rich and peppery without being overwhelmingly so.

2. Avocado Oil

On the flip side, when I want a neutral tasting, high-heat oil, I turn to avocado oil. It's rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol (also known as "bad" cholesterol). Sometimes I swap half of the olive oil in a salad dressing with avocado oil so the olive oil doesn't overpower it. I also use it to fry falafel, make stir-fries and more.

3. Ranch Dip & Dressing Mix

I love crunching on crudites and dip as a healthy snack (carrots, cucumbers and bell peppers are my go-to). We'll often have it as a side dish to dinners like sandwiches and pizza, too, and it's a crowd-pleasing app when we have company. So I keep a large container of ranch dip and dressing mix around. I tend to mix it with strained yogurt, like Greek-style or skyr, since that's what I have around (and our daughter has come to prefer that over sour cream anyway). Using it to make ranch dressing, too, is clutch—it tastes overwhelmingly better than what you find in a bottle. If it's been a minute since you've made homemade ranch, do yourself a favor and try it!

4. Peanut Butter

From PB&Js and energy balls to peanut sauce for rice bowls, peanut butter is a staple at our house. Costco's peanut butter comes in a two-pack, but you'll only find creamy—sorry crunchy peanut butter lovers. They have other nut butters too, like almond and mixed nut and seed, which I also tend to have around.

5. Rice

We also go through a lot of rice—for those aforementioned peanut sauced-rice bowls, Instant-Pot Mujadra, Arroz Rojo Mexicano and more. The Costco near me sells a light brown rice, which tastes like a cross between white and brown rice. If you want to make the switch to brown rice but aren't the biggest fan, this could be your gateway rice! It has 1 gram of fiber per serving and a mild nutty flavor that works well with just about anything.

6. Oats

This high-fiber whole grain is a staple in our house. My husband eats oats every other morning, and I make muesli in bulk throughout the year. We also make homemade energy balls that our daughter takes to school. The oats sold at the Costco near me are also gluten-free if that's a concern for someone in your household.

7. Balsamic Vinegar

Perhaps the most-used vinegar in our kitchen, my husband drizzles it on salads along with olive oil, I use it to season all sorts of veggies, and these Slow Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs are a family fave. Perhaps the best part about this bottle is the built-in pour spot that pops up once you take off the cap, which makes it easier to drizzle accurately.

8. Chicken Stock

Our family loves soup, so much so that we abide by Soup Sunday at our house in the colder months. Still, I even make soup in the summertime, particularly if I need to use up my garden's bounty, like turning carrots into a Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup that I stash in my freezer for emergency meals. I also crack open a box to make tasty pan sauces, deglaze pans and more. Buying it in bulk ensures I don't run out.

9. Almond Milk

My husband would really love to be vegan but hasn't managed to make the switch completely. In the meantime, he has totally swapped cow's milk for plant-based alternatives in his morning smoothies, oatmeal and coffee. He likes vanilla-flavored milks, but they often had added sugar, so I appreciate that Costco sells a multi-pack of unsweetened almond milk.