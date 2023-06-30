Meal Plans ThePrep Quick and Delicious High-Protein Dinners (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!) Delicious high-protein dinners you can make in 30 minutes or less. By Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article Your Meal Plan Something Sweet What's Inspiring Me This Week It's been an exciting week for me—with lots of changes. After two years of living in Seattle, Washington, my husband and I moved to Austin, Texas. As happens with moves, there are a lot of things that need to be done, such as forwarding our mail, canceling previous services and setting up new ones and getting to know our neighborhood. And while we enjoy eating out, there's nothing like a home-cooked meal. Home cooking not only saves us money, but helps us feel our best throughout the week. To make sure we have the energy and time to get things done, I'm turning to high-protein dinners I can whip up in 30 minutes or less. Your Meal Plan Justin Walker You've probably heard that protein is good for you, especially when it comes to building muscle. But protein does more than that. Protein helps strengthen our bones, supports our immune system and healthy aging and repairs our body's tissues. Even more so, protein helps slow down our digestion to keep us satisfied for longer. This week's quick and delicious dinners provide at least 15 grams of protein per serving, fitting our high-protein nutrition parameters. Wednesday's Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner is a lemon-lover's dream dinner. This comforting yet bright complete meal is made in one skillet for easy prep and cleanup—perfect for a mid-week night, mine of which is currently being spent unpacking box after box. The creamy, lemony sauce infuses lots of flavor and juiciness into the chicken. Plus, one serving delivers 43 grams of protein, fueling me as I focus on moving into my new home. Have any Austin, TX recommendations? Send them my way by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com!" Sunday: Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & SpinachMonday: Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & RicottaTuesday: Best Oven-Baked Salmon with a side of ancient whole grainsWednesday: Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet DinnerThursday: Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous BowlsFriday: Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken paired with a side of whole-wheat sourdough bread and Spinach Salad Printable Shopping List Something Sweet Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Liv Dansky To continue with the high-protein theme, I'm making this mouthwatering High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Cake to take to a friend's house, who invited us over to meet some new people. This cake is not only delicious and moist, but the lemon slices on top are a real show-stopper. I know people will be asking for the recipe! Get the Recipe: This High-Protein Lemon-Blueberry Cake Is the Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up What's Inspiring Me This Week Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Many celebrities influence us in different ways, whether we get inspired by how they engage in community causes, how they dress or the products they use. And this week, Zooey Deschanel's exclusive interview with EatingWell has reminded me of the importance of mealtimes. As she said, "Food is so much more than just how we nourish our bodies. It's how we nourish our souls. It's how we nourish our friendships and our relationships." Cooking and enjoying meals with loved ones is a huge component of my Latin culture, but in the fast-paced life I live, sometimes I forget about it. My purpose for this week is to take the time to bond with my husband over, at least, one meal a day. Find Out More: Zooey Deschanel Revealed Her Go-To Snack for Busy Days—It's Simpler Than You Think Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit