I Have Chronic Inflammation & These Are the Easy Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts I Make on Repeat

I talked about my struggles with inflammation in my Dry January reflection and that time I raved about one of my favorite anti-inflammatory lunches, but in case you're behind: I was diagnosed with ocular rosacea at the start of the year. This is chronic inflammation specifically in the face and eyes. Symptoms I personally experience include dry eyes, malar rash, swelling of the eyelids and occasional chalazions.

I do take an oral medication and use a topical treatment prescribed by my dermatologist—and if you're experiencing similar symptoms, definitely talk to your doctor about possible treatments—but I noticed that a huge cause for my flare ups have to do with my diet. For example, after drinking alcohol, my eyes and T-zone become more inflamed and sometimes break out, and this can last for several days afterwards.

Because of this, I try to at least include anti-inflammatory foods in each of my meals throughout the day to maintain or lessen the swelling on my face. I'm not on a restricted eating pattern by any means, but I'm instead including healthy ingredients that can help reduce inflammation in dishes that I already love.

And when it comes to breakfast, I'm keeping it easy. If it takes more than 10 minutes, I'm not making it 5 out of the 7 days of the week. So here's a list of some realistic options I make for myself in the morning that are so satisfying, I always have my kitchen stocked so I can quickly whip up these choices.

Toaster Waffles with Peanut Butter & Berries

Whenever I go grocery shopping, whole-wheat toaster waffles are almost always added to my cart. You really can't go wrong with popping one or two frozen waffles in the toaster oven and customizing them as you please. For me, I love to give them an anti-inflammatory boost with peanut butter, berry jams and fruits like raspberries. And I don't know why, but there's something about making it into a sandwich that just tastes so good.

Nut Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Whatever nut butter I have on hand, bananas, cinnamon, unsweetened vanilla almond milk and some ice makes my ideal smoothie. It really only takes five ingredients, and whether I choose to use peanut butter or leftover almond butter from when I make these 3-Ingredient Chocolate & Almond Butter Dates, natural nut butters boast anti-inflammatory properties. For a higher-protein version of my favorite smoothie, try our Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie.

Avocado Toast

There are two ways I love to eat avocado toast: with a simple topping like everything bagel seasoning or a bit more dressed up. Case in point: I love the flavor combination of a Caprese salad—I even wrote an ode to my go-to Caprese Sandwich—so when I stumbled upon this Caprese Avocado Toast recipe, it was as if my dreams came true. Plus, both avocados and whole-wheat bread can help reduce inflammation, so it's a win-win meal!

Yogurt Parfait

What's quick and easy, yet so flavorful and helps keep me energized in the morning? I'm talking about yogurt parfaits. All you have to do is lay down a base of Greek yogurt in a bowl, add some granola and top it off with the anti-inflammatory berries of your choice. This Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait on EatingWell is pretty much my choice breakfast, but I'll hold off on the granulated sugar and add some honey if I'm looking for extra sweetness.

Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Toast

Ah yes, the classic peanut butter and apple combo. Everyone loves it, whether you're Reese Witherspoon, Zooey Deschanel or me on a weekday morning. And while the unmatched duo is a great snack, I need something that can really keep me satisfied in the morning, so I'll add it onto some toast and sprinkle cinnamon on top. Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast is also a staple in my breakfast rotation (which is just my smoothie in toast form, I know). If you're not a peanut butter lover like me, try out this Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast for something different.

Up next: Does Inflammation Cause High Cholesterol?