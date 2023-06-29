Frozen Fruit Sold at Kroger Stores Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall on specific frozen fruit products sold at Kroger locations across the U.S. The affected products contain mango chunks linked to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Kroger stores in the following states have been impacted by this recall: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. If you live in one of these states and have shopped at a Kroger store from November 6, 2022 through March 16, 2023, check your freezer immediately. The recalled bags of frozen fruit have listed expiration dates ranging from 04/30/24 to 07/18/24.

The specific brand affected is Private Selection. Four of their frozen bagged products have been recalled: 48-ounce Tropical Mango Chunks, 16-ounce Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend, 48-ounce Classic Fruit Medley and 48-ounce Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes. For the date codes and lot numbers, check the recall here.

If you find a product in your freezer impacted by this recall, throw it away immediately or return it to your Kroger location for a full refund. You can also request a refund by calling Kroger Customer Connect at 800-632-6900, Option 1, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight EST as well as Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.

Listeria infection (listeriosis) is incredibly contagious and especially dangerous for young children, people aged 65 and older, immunocompromised people or those currently pregnant. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and diarrhea, but in more extreme cases, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can occur.

While there have been no illnesses connected to this recall, if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming the affected frozen fruit, call your healthcare provider immediately. Be sure to follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures if you believe your house may be contaminated—Listeria can quickly spread onto other food and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures.