Frozen Fruit Sold at Kroger Stores Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Check your freezer for these recalled products.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Kroger's Private Selection Tropical Frozen Mango Chunks
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall on specific frozen fruit products sold at Kroger locations across the U.S. The affected products contain mango chunks linked to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Kroger stores in the following states have been impacted by this recall: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. If you live in one of these states and have shopped at a Kroger store from November 6, 2022 through March 16, 2023, check your freezer immediately. The recalled bags of frozen fruit have listed expiration dates ranging from 04/30/24 to 07/18/24.

The specific brand affected is Private Selection. Four of their frozen bagged products have been recalled: 48-ounce Tropical Mango Chunks, 16-ounce Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend, 48-ounce Classic Fruit Medley and 48-ounce Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes. For the date codes and lot numbers, check the recall here.

If you find a product in your freezer impacted by this recall, throw it away immediately or return it to your Kroger location for a full refund. You can also request a refund by calling Kroger Customer Connect at 800-632-6900, Option 1, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight EST as well as Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.

Listeria infection (listeriosis) is incredibly contagious and especially dangerous for young children, people aged 65 and older, immunocompromised people or those currently pregnant. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and diarrhea, but in more extreme cases, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can occur.

While there have been no illnesses connected to this recall, if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming the affected frozen fruit, call your healthcare provider immediately. Be sure to follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures if you believe your house may be contaminated—Listeria can quickly spread onto other food and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Organic Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
a collage of various frozen fruits that are part of the recall
Frozen Fruit Blends Sold at Costco & Walmart Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
a photo of Mott's Applesauce in the 6 pack 4 oz containers with a "Recall Alert" button
Mott's Applesauce Recalled Due to Elevated Levels of Patulin
a photo of Revolution Farms salad kits
Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a collage of prepackaged food items that are part of the recall
Over 400 Types of Ready-to-Eat Salad & Sandwich Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
a collage featuring Aldi's SImply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and Costco's Kirkland Organic Frozen Strawberries
Frozen Strawberries Sold At Costco, Aldi and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
a spoon of ground cumin
Ground Cumin Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
a photo of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder with the recall alert badge
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Recalled Due to Potential Broken Plastic in Containers
a collage of various recalled meats
Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat & Charcuterie Products Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a photo of the Wegman's Diavolo Sauce
Wegmans Is Recalling Jarred Pasta Sauce Due to an Undeclared Ingredient
Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee on zig-zag designed background
Trader Joe's Recalled Instant Cold Brew Coffee Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Containers
a photo of a Starbucks frappuccino bottled drink
Over 300,000 Starbucks Frappuccinos Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Bottles
a photo of the Trader Joe's Tomato Leaf scented candle
A Trader Joe's Candle Is Being Recalled for Potential Overheating Risk
an illustration of a person's body with food overlaid and two arrows in a circle behind them
The Sneaky Way Diabetes Affects Metabolism, According to a Dietitian
Enoki Mushrooms with a recall symbol on them
Enoki Mushrooms Recalled Nationwide Due to Listeria Contamination