7-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. If left untreated, high blood pressure can put more stress on the heart and lead to serious health issues, like kidney disease, damaged blood vessels, heart disease and stroke. Because high blood pressure, also called hypertension, has very few obvious symptoms, many people are unaware they have it, so it's a good idea to get it checked by a medical provider if you're unsure. Fortunately, diet and lifestyle, including weight loss for people with excessive weight, can play a role in lowering blood pressure.

In this weeklong meal plan, we limit sodium while incorporating principles of the DASH diet to help keep your heart healthy. The DASH diet, standing for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is considered the gold star for improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. It's similar to the Mediterranean Diet, as it also emphasizes a high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, refined grains and excess sodium.

Exercise can also significantly lower blood pressure, so aim to move your body in whatever way feels best. A 4-week walking plan is a great place to start. According to the American Heart Association, even a minimal amount of weight loss can improve blood pressure for people with clinical obesity. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level that will result in healthy and gradual weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Heart-Healthy Foods to Focus On:

Though watching your sodium intake is important for healthy blood pressure, focusing on foods to eat more of is just as beneficial. Incorporating principles of the DASH diet and eating more foods high in potassium, magnesium and calcium all play a role in lowering and maintaining healthy blood pressure. Some foods to incorporate include:

Dark leafy greens

Cruciferous veggies, like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower

Beets

Potato, sweet potato and winter squash

Banana

Pears

Apples

Plums

Berries (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries)

Unsweetened dairy (plain yogurt, kefir)

Whole grains (quinoa, oats, whole-wheat, brown rice, bulgur and more)

Beans and lentils

Lean protein

Avocado

Olive oil

Nuts and seeds, including minimally processed natural nut butters

Fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (347 calories)

1 cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek

½ cup chopped cherries

¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (129 calories)

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (376 calories)

1 serving Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija & Lime

½ cup edamame, in pods

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (203 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. almond butter

Dinner (433 calories)

1 serving Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

½ cup cooked quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 59g fat, 94g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 970mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast plus omit almond butter at P.M. snack and quinoa at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 3 Tbsp. almond butter at P.M. snack, add 1 serving Greek Salad with Avocado to dinner and add 1 medium peach as an evening snack.

Day 2

Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Breakfast (353 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (285 calories)

1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars

Dinner (413 calories)

1 serving Quick Chicken Fajitas

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 59g fat, 69g protein, 187g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,284mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup low-fat plain kefir at lunch and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 plum to lunch and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Jennifer Causey

Breakfast (353 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek

¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (498 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 62g fat, 74g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,522mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit pita at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (285 calories)

1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (426 calories)

1 serving One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit

½ cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 42g fat, 81g protein, 206g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,161mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium banana and omit kefir at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: add 2 large hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 5

Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (353 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

1 medium banana

Lunch (380 calories)

1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (474 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 76g fat, 64g protein, 160g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,393mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and omit Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (353 calories)

1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

A.M. Snack (202 calories)

20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

¾ cup raspberries

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

1 plum

P.M. Snack (161 calories)

1 cup blackberries

¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek

Dinner (403 calories)

1 serving Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 58g fat, 86g protein, 173g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,078mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 3/4 cup blackberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 1 serving Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes to dinner.

Day 7

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (295 calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

A.M. Snack (285 calories)

1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars

Lunch (367 calories)

1 serving Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

1 plum

P.M. Snack (103 calories)

⅔ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek

¼ cup blackberries

Dinner (473 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 52g fat, 71g protein, 213g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,506mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit yogurt at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.