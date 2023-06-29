Meal Plans Weight-Loss Meal Plans 7-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure Enjoying these delicious heart-healthy meals and snacks while achieving your weight loss goals. By Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article Heart-Healthy Foods to Focus On: How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. If left untreated, high blood pressure can put more stress on the heart and lead to serious health issues, like kidney disease, damaged blood vessels, heart disease and stroke. Because high blood pressure, also called hypertension, has very few obvious symptoms, many people are unaware they have it, so it's a good idea to get it checked by a medical provider if you're unsure. Fortunately, diet and lifestyle, including weight loss for people with excessive weight, can play a role in lowering blood pressure. 5 Sneaky Reasons Your Blood Pressure Is High, according to a Dietitian In this weeklong meal plan, we limit sodium while incorporating principles of the DASH diet to help keep your heart healthy. The DASH diet, standing for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is considered the gold star for improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. It's similar to the Mediterranean Diet, as it also emphasizes a high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, refined grains and excess sodium. Exercise can also significantly lower blood pressure, so aim to move your body in whatever way feels best. A 4-week walking plan is a great place to start. According to the American Heart Association, even a minimal amount of weight loss can improve blood pressure for people with clinical obesity. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level that will result in healthy and gradual weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day. Heart-Healthy Foods to Focus On: Though watching your sodium intake is important for healthy blood pressure, focusing on foods to eat more of is just as beneficial. Incorporating principles of the DASH diet and eating more foods high in potassium, magnesium and calcium all play a role in lowering and maintaining healthy blood pressure. Some foods to incorporate include: Dark leafy greensCruciferous veggies, like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflowerBeetsPotato, sweet potato and winter squashBananaPearsApplesPlumsBerries (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries)Unsweetened dairy (plain yogurt, kefir)Whole grains (quinoa, oats, whole-wheat, brown rice, bulgur and more)Beans and lentilsLean proteinAvocadoOlive oilNuts and seeds, including minimally processed natural nut buttersFatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines) How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals: Make Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 2, 3, 5 & 6. Make Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives to have for lunch on days 2 through 5. Make No-Bake Granola Bars to have as a snack throughout the week Day 1 Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Breakfast (347 calories) 1 cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek ½ cup chopped cherries ¼ cup sliced almonds A.M. Snack (129 calories) 1 large bell pepper, sliced 3 Tbsp. hummus Lunch (376 calories) 1 serving Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija & Lime ½ cup edamame, in pods 1 medium apple P.M. Snack (203 calories) 1 medium banana 1 Tbsp. almond butter Dinner (433 calories) 1 serving Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette ½ cup cooked quinoa Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 59g fat, 94g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 970mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast plus omit almond butter at P.M. snack and quinoa at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 3 Tbsp. almond butter at P.M. snack, add 1 serving Greek Salad with Avocado to dinner and add 1 medium peach as an evening snack. Day 2 Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Breakfast (353 calories) 1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (62 calories) 1 cup blackberries Lunch (380 calories) 1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives 1 cup low-fat plain kefir P.M. Snack (285 calories) 1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars Dinner (413 calories) 1 serving Quick Chicken Fajitas Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 59g fat, 69g protein, 187g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,284mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup low-fat plain kefir at lunch and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 plum to lunch and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner. Day 3 Jennifer Causey Breakfast (353 calories) 1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (154 calories) 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (380 calories) 1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives 1 cup low-fat plain kefir P.M. Snack (121 calories) ¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek ¼ cup blueberries Dinner (498 calories) 1 serving Baked Falafel 1 serving Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad 1 (6-inch) whole-wheat pita Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 62g fat, 74g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,522mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit pita at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack. Day 4 Breakfast (295 calories) 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (285 calories) 1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars Lunch (380 calories) 1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives 1 cup low-fat plain kefir P.M. Snack (95 calories) 1 medium apple Dinner (426 calories) 1 serving One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit ½ cup cooked brown rice Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 42g fat, 81g protein, 206g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,161mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium banana and omit kefir at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: add 2 large hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack. Day 5 Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Breakfast (353 calories) 1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (105 calories) 1 medium banana Lunch (380 calories) 1 serving Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives 1 cup low-fat plain kefir P.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (474 calories) 1 serving Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole 1 serving Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole to have for lunch on days 6 & 7. Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 76g fat, 64g protein, 160g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,393mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and omit Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack. Day 6 Breakfast (353 calories) 1 serving Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts A.M. Snack (202 calories) 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds ¾ cup raspberries Lunch (367 calories) 1 serving Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole 1 plum P.M. Snack (161 calories) 1 cup blackberries ¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek Dinner (403 calories) 1 serving Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 58g fat, 86g protein, 173g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,078mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 3/4 cup blackberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 1 serving Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes to dinner. Day 7 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Breakfast (295 calories) 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie A.M. Snack (285 calories) 1 serving No-Bake Granola Bars Lunch (367 calories) 1 serving Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole 1 plum P.M. Snack (103 calories) ⅔ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek ¼ cup blackberries Dinner (473 calories) 1 serving Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 52g fat, 71g protein, 213g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,506mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit yogurt at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.