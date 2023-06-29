7-Day Weight-Loss Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure

Enjoying these delicious heart-healthy meals and snacks while achieving your weight loss goals.

By
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. If left untreated, high blood pressure can put more stress on the heart and lead to serious health issues, like kidney disease, damaged blood vessels, heart disease and stroke. Because high blood pressure, also called hypertension, has very few obvious symptoms, many people are unaware they have it, so it's a good idea to get it checked by a medical provider if you're unsure. Fortunately, diet and lifestyle, including weight loss for people with excessive weight, can play a role in lowering blood pressure.

In this weeklong meal plan, we limit sodium while incorporating principles of the DASH diet to help keep your heart healthy. The DASH diet, standing for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is considered the gold star for improving heart health and lowering blood pressure. It's similar to the Mediterranean Diet, as it also emphasizes a high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, refined grains and excess sodium.

Exercise can also significantly lower blood pressure, so aim to move your body in whatever way feels best. A 4-week walking plan is a great place to start. According to the American Heart Association, even a minimal amount of weight loss can improve blood pressure for people with clinical obesity. We set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a level that will result in healthy and gradual weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Heart-Healthy Foods to Focus On:

Though watching your sodium intake is important for healthy blood pressure, focusing on foods to eat more of is just as beneficial. Incorporating principles of the DASH diet and eating more foods high in potassium, magnesium and calcium all play a role in lowering and maintaining healthy blood pressure. Some foods to incorporate include:

  • Dark leafy greens
  • Cruciferous veggies, like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower
  • Beets
  • Potato, sweet potato and winter squash
  • Banana
  • Pears
  • Apples
  • Plums
  • Berries (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries)
  • Unsweetened dairy (plain yogurt, kefir)
  • Whole grains (quinoa, oats, whole-wheat, brown rice, bulgur and more)
  • Beans and lentils
  • Lean protein
  • Avocado
  • Olive oil
  • Nuts and seeds, including minimally processed natural nut butters
  • Fatty fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines)

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

  1. Make Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats to have for breakfast on days 2, 3, 5 & 6.
  2. Make Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.
  3. Make No-Bake Granola Bars to have as a snack throughout the week

Day 1

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija and Lime
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (347 calories)

  • 1 cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek
  • ½ cup chopped cherries
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds

A.M. Snack (129 calories)

  • 1 large bell pepper, sliced
  • 3 Tbsp. hummus

Lunch (376 calories)

P.M. Snack (203 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 1 Tbsp. almond butter

Dinner (433 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 59g fat, 94g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 970mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast plus omit almond butter at P.M. snack and quinoa at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 3 Tbsp. almond butter at P.M. snack, add 1 serving Greek Salad with Avocado to dinner and add 1 medium peach as an evening snack.

Day 2

Quick Chicken Fajitas
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Breakfast (353 calories)

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries

Lunch (380 calories)

P.M. Snack (285 calories)

Dinner (413 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,493 calories, 59g fat, 69g protein, 187g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,284mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup low-fat plain kefir at lunch and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 plum to lunch and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives
Jennifer Causey

Breakfast (353 calories)

A.M. Snack (154 calories)

  • 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (380 calories)

P.M. Snack (121 calories)

  • ¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek
  • ¼ cup blueberries

Dinner (498 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 62g fat, 74g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,522mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/2 cup sliced cucumber and omit pita at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 4

7664164.jpg

Breakfast (295 calories)

A.M. Snack (285 calories)

Lunch (380 calories)

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

  • 1 medium apple

Dinner (426 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,481 calories, 42g fat, 81g protein, 206g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,161mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium banana and omit kefir at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: add 2 large hard-boiled eggs to breakfast, 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to P.M. snack.

Day 5

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Spinach Skillet Casserole
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (353 calories)

A.M. Snack (105 calories)

  • 1 medium banana

Lunch (380 calories)

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

  • ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (474 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,518 calories, 76g fat, 64g protein, 160g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,393mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and omit Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

Day 6

overhead shot of pasta with shrimp in a blue bowl

Breakfast (353 calories)

A.M. Snack (202 calories)

  • 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds
  • ¾ cup raspberries

Lunch (367 calories)

P.M. Snack (161 calories)

  • 1 cup blackberries
  • ¾ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek

Dinner (403 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 58g fat, 86g protein, 173g carbohydrate, 37g fiber, 1,078mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 3/4 cup blackberries.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 1 serving Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes to dinner.

Day 7

a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini and Corn
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (295 calories)

A.M. Snack (285 calories)

Lunch (367 calories)

P.M. Snack (103 calories)

  • ⅔ cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek
  • ¼ cup blackberries

Dinner (473 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 52g fat, 71g protein, 213g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,506mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 medium peach and omit yogurt at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to breakfast, 1 medium banana to A.M. snack and 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to dinner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Healthy Aging
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burrito with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
7-Day No-Sugar Vegetarian Meal Plan
chicken kale soup
7-Day GERD Diet Meal Plan
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Prediabetes
6930282.jpg
7-Day High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Healthy Immunity
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes
Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan
Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes in a bowl
7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Summer
Salmon & Avocado Salad
Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Healthy Blood Pressure
a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes
Chicken Hummus Bowls
High Blood Pressure Meal Plan
Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Diabetes
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Diabetes