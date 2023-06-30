This Easy High-Fiber Falafel Crunchwrap Uses All Trader Joe's Ingredients

By now, we've all heard of homemade crunchwraps where home cooks remake the popular Taco Bell layered sandwich. Recently, creator Ereka Vetrini just shared a new fiber-packed spin on the trend that looks just as delicious as the original. And I honestly wouldn't be surprised if it was the next viral food trend! Using all pre-made ingredients from Trader Joe's makes it an easy-to-assemble, delicious lunch for those days when you don't have much time to prep your midday meal.

It's a healthier, more veggie-packed take on the now-famous Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. You can think of like the same bright and tangy foods you'd find in a falafel wrap at a shawarma shop. But instead of being rolled, it's wrapped like a present, then quickly pan-fried for extra crunch. In Vetrini's version, all of the ingredients can be purchased at Trader Joe's, streamlining all the shopping. And because it specifically includes several pre-made products, it's full of flavor and extra easy to prepare. "Just made this and I'm obsessed," one commenter said. "So delicious!"

We love this lunch idea for several reasons. First off, it's exceptionally easy. Lunch can often be a neglected meal because of busy schedules, the urge to eat at your desk, or lack of motivation to cook and prep yet another meal!

It's also delicious! The flavor profile and textural elements are multi-dimensional, making it really enjoyable to eat.

Not to mention, this falafel crunchwrap is packed full of fiber. And we mean packed! With the falafel, chickpeas, vegetables and whole wheat tortillas (if you go that route), this simple sammie clocks in at around 19 grams of fiber. That's around 72% of the recommended daily intake for an adult woman. And with that much filling goodness, you'll be satisfied for a really long time.

Of course, this dish is also endlessly adaptable and can be meal prepped, made with pantry staples and with more veggies in the wrap or on the side. It's sure to be the next best thing!

How to Make the High-Fiber Falafel Crunchwrap

Start with a large (10-inch) tortilla. You can choose any kind that you like here, as long as it's soft and malleable so it can be folded. The options for wraps are endless, including low-carb, high-protein, high-fiber and wraps with distinct flavor profiles. Vetrini uses what looks like a standard whole-wheat wrap.

Now is when you'll be thanking TJ's for their selection of A-plus prepared foods. Spread a generous amount of Trader Joe's tzatziki in a circle in the center of the wrap, leaving a 3- to 4-inch border around the edges. On top of the tzatziki, you'll add tiny tomatoes (known as Sprinkles®) or any type of tomato you like, as well as sliced cucumber and thinly-sliced red onion. Then spoon over Trader Joe's Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley and, for the final filling, crumble up some TJ's fully-cooked falafel on top.

We've come full circle and we're back at tortillas. You'll need a smaller tortilla of your choosing. Place that on top of all of your fillings. Set that aside and heat a large pan over medium-high heat and optionally spritz it with a bit of oil.

Now comes the fun part! Fold the edges of the large tortilla in, sealing the smaller one inside. Your folds will look similar to how you'd fold in galette pastry. Place the wrap, fold side down into the pan to seal it and cook until golden brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side until golden brown. Cut your wrap in half and serve with extra tzatziki for dipping. And there you have it, a delicious, high-fiber lunch in less than 10 minutes!

Ensure your wraps are warmed up a bit, so that they're easier to work with and warm your falafel in the microwave for a minute before adding it to the wrap. This will make it easier to make and will prevent possible cold spots in the falafel.

There are so many ways to make this your own, starting with your choice of tortillas. You could even make your own lentil-based wraps, if you really wanted to. From there, you can add any store bought tzatziki or make one of ours. This 5-minute version and this fresh, minty one (a personal favorite!) are both great choices. If tzatziki isn't your thing, feel free to swap in another dip or spread.

You can use the same vegetables or opt to change it up. The veggies don't have to be fresh; you can also meal prep cooked vegetables to make it easier or plan for dinner leftovers. Pickled mini bell peppers, roasted cauliflower or eggplant would be great in this wrap. You could even choose something more herbaceous, like parsley tabbouleh. And for the chickpeas, you can use plain, rinsed chickpeas from a can, simmer some on the stove with olive oil, herbs and spices, or roast them for some added crunch. This dish truly could not be more versatile.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of quick and healthy lunches that can save you the splurge on delivery or takeout. This easy recipe is your sign to make something satisfying, delicious and good for your gut that will help keep you full all afternoon thanks to its fiber content. You might even be one of the first to jump on the next viral food trend. And for more inspiration, check out some of our other favorite 10-minute lunch recipes for busy days.