Can Magnesium Help You Lose Weight? Here's What a Dietitian Says

Magnesium has proven its worth by helping people achieve better sleep, relieve PMS, thwart leg cramps and avoid those miserable migraine headaches. But for weight loss seekers, could magnesium be an effective strategy for shedding weight? If you want to lose weight, you're not the only one. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data states that about 49 percent of American adults attempted weight loss within a 12-month span. It's possible to lose weight in multiple ways, some safer than others. Here's what a dietitian says about magnesium, weight loss and strategies to support your best efforts.

What Is Magnesium?

Magnesium is a mineral found throughout the body (mainly in the bones) and naturally occurs in many foods, from tofu to dark chocolate. According to the National Institutes of Health, magnesium works with over 300 different enzymes in the body to carry out vital functions such as protein production, blood pressure regulation, muscle function, nerve function and blood glucose control. Along with sodium, potassium, phosphorus, chloride, and calcium, magnesium belongs to the electrolyte family. Electrolytes are crucial to good health since they transport nutrients into your cells, enabling functions like heartbeats, conducting nerve impulses and contracting muscles. On top of that, electrolytes help regulate fluid balance so your body has the right amount of water and minerals at all times.

Can Magnesium Help You Lose Weight?

Maintaining normal magnesium levels may benefit weight loss

Research suggests that nearly 50 percent of Americans aren't getting enough magnesium. Further, a 2021 review published in Nutrients reports magnesium deficiency is more prevalent in people with obesity. When magnesium levels are extremely low, chronic inflammation can occur by modifying the gut microbiome, according to a 2018 review published in Archives of Medical Science and a 2019 review published in Microorganisms. A 30-year study published in the European Journal of Nutrition of over 5000 participants found inverse associations between magnesium intake with obesity incidence and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels (both of which are inflammation markers in the body). This means that the higher the magnesium levels, the lower the obesity incidence and possibly less inflammation. Inflammation is an unwelcome stressor and irritant for your body, and it could interfere with losing weight. Revisiting the gut microbiome, the presence of certain gut bacteria, whether friends or foes, could create weight loss troubles since gut health and weight loss are linked.

Magnesium may assist weight loss by supporting healthy blood sugars

A 2020 review published in Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews found that magnesium intake was inversely related to type 2 diabetes risk, a disease prevalent in populations with BMIs that are classified as obese. This means a higher the intake of magnesium might lead to a lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. In people with diabetes, researchers also found that adequate magnesium intake promoted better blood sugar control. Magnesium could help manage blood glucose levels by helping your body use insulin properly or become more insulin sensitive. In fact, insulin sensitivity is the opposite of insulin resistance, a condition that makes it hard for your body's insulin to utilize glucose, and these metabolic conditions can lead to excess body fat, according to a 2022 review in Stats Pearls. With that said, magnesium may make weight loss more attainable by helping to keep your blood sugars balanced and your insulin functioning at best.

Tips for Healthy Weight Loss

Healthy weight loss is done slowly, realistically and safely. Forget the images of celebrity snapbacks in magazines or reports of rapid weight loss in preparation to stroll the red carpet; the best way to lose weight is healthfully and sustainably. How much weight to safely lose in a month is four to eight pounds, the same as one to two pounds per week. Steady and slow is the way to go, and here are more tips to lose weight and keep it off.

Reaching your weight loss goals means changing habits one step at a time. And even if it's the tiniest step, at least you're heading in the right direction. Losing weight can be tricky, but it isn't something you have to do on your own. Seeking advice from a registered dietitian can offer you support on this long-term journey and offer additional accountability.

Many people seeking weight loss may feel tempted to restrict themselves by eating too little, but this bad habit can sabotage your weight loss efforts. Instead, eat more flexibly by embracing a healthy balance of foods. Try aiming for three meals each day, most days of the week, that include a quarter of lean protein, a quarter of whole grains and a half plate filled with fruits and vegetables. Don't forget to add some healthy fat as well. Try to avoid banishing foods you love because there's a chance you'll binge on them later on. All foods can fit, even your favorite mac and cheese or cookie.

Given that exercise can help support weight loss efforts, you might consider adopting a workout routine you enjoy. Beyond the scale, exercise is good for your mental health and sleep. Opt for modes of activity you like so you're willing to stick with them. Morning walks with friends, weekend dance classes or lifting free weights to a video in your living room all count.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does magnesium help with belly fat?

While no single nutrient can promise to help with reducing belly fat, magnesium may assist with preventing deficiencies and conditions that hinder weight loss, including inflammation, insulin resistance and poor blood sugar control. That said, instead of focusing on magnesium alone, it helps to think of the bigger picture of long-term weight loss success, which includes physical activity, adequate sleep and eating nutrient-dense foods.

2. How much magnesium should I take daily for weight loss?

Magnesium has numerous vital functions in your body; however, there's no guarantee it will help you lose weight. If weight loss is a health goal for you, you can support your body by keeping your magnesium levels within normal ranges. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for magnesium is 310 milligrams to 420 milligrams, depending on age and gender. Aim to choose foods high in magnesium to complement your healthy eating routine.

The Bottom Line

Magnesium is an essential mineral that's necessary to carry out functions all over your body, from enabling your heart to beat to controlling fluid balance. While magnesium does not directly cause weight loss, it may help promote weight loss by preventing magnesium deficiencies. Normal levels of magnesium may be helpful in warding away inflammation and poor gut health, which are seen in obesity and may make weight loss hard. Magnesium may also help keep your blood sugars in check because higher intakes are associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. If you're looking to lose weight, but don't know where to start, here are some tips to help you better understand how to lose weight. Instead of focusing solely on a single mineral, consider committing to long-term sustainable lifestyle tweaks. Seeking professional help to stay on track, eating balanced meals that include magnesium-rich foods, and keeping your body moving are some of the lifestyle tweaks that can get you close to reaching your health and weight loss goals.