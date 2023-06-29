The #1 Carb to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Poop happens. But, when it doesn't, you may experience pain, strain and downright discomfort. Sound familiar? Well, you're not alone. Constipation is super common—in fact, nearly half all adults in the U.S. experience it, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. These toilet troubles can leave you desperate for a real solution. And this food just might be it: Split peas. That's right. They top the list of carbs that can, um, get things moving again. Sure, carbohydrates often get side-eye (aren't they supposed to be bad for you?) but hear us out because this particular type of carb delivers many nutrients that could relieve constipation and benefit your overall health.

Peas are one of the most popular veggies of all time, and your mom probably wasn't shy about making you eat them, for good reason. This veg is actually a seed that comes from the Pisum sativum plant. Some types are wrinkly, like garden peas, or smooth, like dry peas. They can also have their outer layer removed, be split into two parts and become—voilà!—split peas. And whether you eat them in green or yellow form, split peas can be your No. 1 go-to when pooping gets too hard, literally.

Why Are Split Peas the Best Carbs to Help You Poop?

Split peas can help ease constipation in several ways. For one, they're teeming with fiber, a must-have nutrient for constipation relief. They're especially rich in soluble fiber, which draws a lot of water into your gastrointestinal tract, helping to make your stool a normal consistency so pooping is more comfortable. (Fact: 2021 research from Nutrients shows that normal poop is about 74% water, while hard, constipation poop is less than 72% water, so increasing the hydration in your stool could be a very good thing.) Split peas also contain insoluble fiber—a kind that increases water absorption, stool bulk and intestinal regulation. All of these factors can make it easier to have bowel movements, according to a 2021 review of studies published in Legume Science.

A 1-cup serving of cooked split peas contains 16 grams of total dietary fiber—getting you closer to the 25 to 34 grams that the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend adults get each day. Just remember that upping your fiber intake too much, too quickly can worsen constipation. So be sure to drink lots of water and slowly add more fiber to your diet over time to keep things moving.

Split peas also contain another type of fiber known as resistant starch—aptly named because it resists digestion in your small intestines. Once they reach your colon, resistant starches are broken down and fermented by your gut bacteria, producing short-chain fatty acids including one called butyrate. Butyrate functions as an energy source for your intestinal lining, and it may act on cells involved in regulating gut motility, making it easier for stool to move through your intestines, a process controlled by the enteric nervous system, according to a 2021 review of studies published in the journal Nutrients.

Resistant starches have prebiotic powers, as well—meaning they feed your good gut bacteria and promote better microbiome health, which has been linked to regularity. Poor gut health has the opposite effect, according to a 2019 review published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine. Additionally, a 2017 review published in The American Journal of the Medical Sciences that included five randomized control trials found that consuming prebiotic foods like split peas increased weekly stool frequency in adults with constipation.

And the benefits don't end there. Split peas have one of the highest amounts of protein in the legume family, with 16 grams per cup (cooked). While protein doesn't help constipation directly, it's one of the food groups you might want to skip when you're backed up and feeling bloated and full. But going without food can drain your energy. And the complex carbs that peas deliver can counter that fatigue without feeling like you're eating something heavy. Plus, they're inexpensive, accessible in most stores and can hang around for a long time in your pantry.

What's the Best Way to Eat Split Peas When You're Constipated?

One way to enjoy this legume is to whip up a batch of split pea soup in your crock pot. Or try this stovetop version that has 23 grams of fiber per 2-cup serving. You can also opt to chill the soup and slow-sip it like a constipation-fighting tonic. (Cooking and chilling split peas increases their resistant starch content.) Split peas also pair nicely with rice, a food that might sound good when you have belly trouble. We especially like this beautifully golden Trinidadian dal recipe. Or blitz split peas into hummus and add fiber-rich chia seeds, which can also help you poop. Eat it with whole-grain pita crackers for a crunchy snack, or pair it with high-water foods like cucumber or bell pepper strips to promote hydration and softer stools. Also consider adding cold, plain split peas to a fruit smoothie.

Other Carbs That May Help You Poop

Lentils: A cousin of split peas, lentils offer 15 grams of fiber per 1-cup serving and make an easy substitute if split peas aren't your favorite.

A cousin of split peas, lentils offer 15 grams of fiber per 1-cup serving and make an easy substitute if split peas aren't your favorite. Navy beans: Also in the legume family, navy beans provide 15 grams of fiber per cooked 1-cup serving.

Also in the legume family, navy beans provide 15 grams of fiber per cooked 1-cup serving. Oats: Like split peas, oats are loaded with soluble fiber, which could help relieve constipation. A half-cup of uncooked oats has 8 grams of fiber.

Like split peas, oats are loaded with soluble fiber, which could help relieve constipation. A half-cup of uncooked oats has 8 grams of fiber. Pears: Carb-rich fruits can help you poop, too, so consider adding pears into your eating routine. They have fiber and sorbitol, which acts as a natural laxative.

The Bottom Line

While no one food is a guaranteed solution for your bottom problems, a helpful strategy is to eat an overall healthy, balanced diet—with plenty of dietary fiber from foods like split peas—and get plenty of water and exercise. Still need a little more help? Try this 3-Day Meal Plan to Help You Poop or our 7-Day High-Fiber Meal Plan for our detailed meal and snack ideas to help you go more regularly and comfortably.