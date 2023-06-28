Starbucks Just Released 3 New Drinks, Including a Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade—But Are They Healthy?

Here’s what we think about the new refreshing sips.

Published on June 28, 2023
Starbucks just froze three of their lemonade refresher drinks to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer.

Inspired by customer and barista creations, you can now go to your local Starbucks and buy one of their three brand new frozen drinks: Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade, Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. According to the Starbucks press release, the three drinks have been added to the permanent menu.

While these ice-cold beverages are a delicious treat on a hot day, are they healthy options? Here's what you should consider before adding these frozen lemonades to your regular routine.

First, here's the nutritional information for a grande Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade:

  • 160 calories
  • 0 grams total fat
  • 15 milligrams sodium
  • 38 grams carbohydrates
  • 35 grams sugar
  • 0 grams protein
  • 50 milligrams caffeine

While the drink has no fat and is low in sodium according to our nutrition parameters, the amount of added sugar is something to keep in mind. The American Heart Association recommends that a daily intake of sugar should be no more than 36 grams or 25 grams of added sugar for men and women, respectively. This would mean that this drink either meets or exceeds the recommended limit of added sugar.

Plus, the other two drinks—Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade— have very similar nutritional content, so when sipping on these drinks this summer, be mindful of the added sugar. While it's entirely OK to enjoy these drinks as a refreshing sweet treat on occasion, you probably shouldn't look to grab a frozen lemonade on your daily Starbucks run.

For low-sugar Starbucks options, you can read about our 10 drink recommendations that have less than 10 grams of sugar here. And instead of waiting in the drive-thru, make one of our own healthier frozen lemonade recipes at home, like our Whipped Frozen Lemonade or our Blueberry Lemonade Slushies.

