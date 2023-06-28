Is It Safe to Leave Eggs Out on the Counter—or Do They Need to Be Refrigerated?

Egg storage can be a bit confusing. On the one hand, eggs are sold in the refrigerated section and packaging indicates that they should be stored in the fridge at home. On the other hand, many recipes call for letting eggs come to room temperature before using. Plus, if you travel abroad, you will often find eggs sold at room temperature and sitting out on counters in homes. So do eggs really need to be stored in the fridge? Is there ever a time they don't need to go in the fridge and can stay out on the counter? Let's explore the options.

Here's Why Eggs Are Sold Refrigerated in the U.S.

For starters, it is important to know why eggs in the United States are sold refrigerated and are marked for fridge storage at home. Salmonella, the bacteria responsible for the most common foodborne illness associated with eggs, is the biggest concern with room-temperature eggs—the temperature danger zone for any perishable food is between 40° and 140° F. A fridge is usually between 34° and 40°, so storing eggs in the fridge should help slow the growth of any Salmonella that might be present.

In the United States, commercial eggs are washed before packaging, which in addition to removing any dirt or debris, removes the protective film that is deposited on the shell during the laying process. If you or someone you know keeps chickens, or if you buy eggs at a farmers' market and they are not washed before they come to you, they should be safe at cool room temperature—the film on the shell keeps them safe.

Is It Safe to Keep Eggs on the Counter Instead of in the Fridge?

You can leave eggs from the grocery store that you purchased in the refrigerated section on the counter for two hours. If you are not going to use them within two hours, put them in the fridge until you need them.

What Happens If You Don't Refrigerate Eggs?

Unrefrigerated eggs are at risk for any bacteria that might be present multiplying. Additionally, when you remove a cold egg from the fridge it can develop condensation or "sweat" on the shell. Left at room temp, any bacteria on the shell can move with that moisture into the egg, since egg shells are semipermeable. Even clean eggs with no cracks can harbor Salmonella, so it's important not to just go by the appearance of the eggs. Cold will also slow the aging of eggs, making them last longer.

How Long Can Eggs Sit Out on the Counter and Still Be Good?

As noted above, commercial eggs can typically sit for two hours at cool room temperature and be fine.

Why Do Farm-Fresh Eggs Not Have to Be Refrigerated?

Farm eggs (like those from farmers' market or backyard chickens) are not washed, and retain their protective coating from the laying process, and therefore do not need refrigeration. Note that just like commercial eggs, farm eggs can contain Salmonella and other bacteria, so you should still follow safe egg-handling practices and be aware of the potential dangers of eating raw eggs.

Do You Need to Refrigerate Hard-Boiled Eggs?

Cooked eggs actually spoil faster than raw eggs, since the boiling process strips all protection from the pores and weakens the shell. Hard-boiled eggs should be stored in the fridge within two hours of cooking, and should be consumed within a week.

Why Aren't Eggs Refrigerated in Other Countries?

Like farmers' market eggs and eggs from backyard chickens here, commercial eggs in most countries other than the United States are not washed, and retain their protective layer, and are safe to store at room temperature.

Bottom Line

In general, as with any other food, if you buy your eggs from a refrigerated case, you should keep them refrigerated at home. Eggs should be stored in the fridge in their package, and used within three weeks of purchase. Check the packing date on the package, and if you transfer the eggs to an egg storage container, be sure to make note of that date. Properly stored eggs should be fine to eat within four to five weeks of the pack date and two to three weeks after the expiration date, according to United Egg Producers.