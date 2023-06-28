Mott's Applesauce Recalled Due to Elevated Levels of Patulin

Mott's LLP has just announced a voluntary recall on their No Sugar Added Applesauce. This recall is due to patulin levels above FDA standards.

Patulin is a mycotoxin commonly produced by molds that grow on apples. Some common symptoms of excessive patulin intake include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and—in more severe cases—genotoxicity, or damage to the body's DNA.

The affected product can be found in Mott's 3.9-oz. cups, which were distributed in 23.4-oz. packs of 6 to the following states: Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. This product was also distributed to Bermuda and the Dominican Republic. Look for cups and containers listing "Best By" dates of AUG 13 24 and AUG 14 24.

There have not yet been any reported illnesses related to this recall, but Mott's is urging customers to not consume the product and to dispose of the impacted applesauce immediately.

Call your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming any affected products. Patulin can spread to other foods and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures, so after disposing of any impacted foods, carefully follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures.

Customers with questions can contact the Mott's Consumer Relations line at (800) 426-4891 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. You can also send a message to the company by using the product feedback link on their website.