Mott's Applesauce Recalled Due to Elevated Levels of Patulin

Check your pantry for this recalled product.

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Victoria Seaver
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Mott's Applesauce in the 6 pack 4 oz containers with a "Recall Alert" button
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Mott's LLP has just announced a voluntary recall on their No Sugar Added Applesauce. This recall is due to patulin levels above FDA standards.

Patulin is a mycotoxin commonly produced by molds that grow on apples. Some common symptoms of excessive patulin intake include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and—in more severe cases—genotoxicity, or damage to the body's DNA.

The affected product can be found in Mott's 3.9-oz. cups, which were distributed in 23.4-oz. packs of 6 to the following states: Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. This product was also distributed to Bermuda and the Dominican Republic. Look for cups and containers listing "Best By" dates of AUG 13 24 and AUG 14 24.

There have not yet been any reported illnesses related to this recall, but Mott's is urging customers to not consume the product and to dispose of the impacted applesauce immediately.

Call your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming any affected products. Patulin can spread to other foods and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures, so after disposing of any impacted foods, carefully follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures.

Customers with questions can contact the Mott's Consumer Relations line at (800) 426-4891 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. You can also send a message to the company by using the product feedback link on their website.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Organic Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
a photo of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder with the recall alert badge
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Recalled Due to Potential Broken Plastic in Containers
a spoon of ground cumin
Ground Cumin Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
a collage of various frozen fruits that are part of the recall
Frozen Fruit Blends Sold at Costco & Walmart Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
a photo of Revolution Farms salad kits
Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a collage of prepackaged food items that are part of the recall
Over 400 Types of Ready-to-Eat Salad & Sandwich Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
a photo of the Wegman's Diavolo Sauce
Wegmans Is Recalling Jarred Pasta Sauce Due to an Undeclared Ingredient
a collage featuring Aldi's SImply Nature Organic Frozen Strawberries and Costco's Kirkland Organic Frozen Strawberries
Frozen Strawberries Sold At Costco, Aldi and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
Bowl of dried parsley
Dried Parsley and Other Spices Recalled for Possible Salmonella Contamination
woman unpacks a full fabric bag with fruits and vegetables on the kitchen
Where to Find The Best Online Nutritionists
recall alert button overlaid on World Variety Produce organic zucchini
Some Zucchini Sold at Walmart Recalled in 18 States Due to Salmonella Risk
Frank's RedHot BUFFALO RANCH SEASONING BLEND and McCormick Perfect Pinch, Italian Seasoning on a designed background with a recall button
McCormick Is Voluntarily Recalling Italian & Buffalo Ranch Seasonings in 32 States Due to Possible Salmonella Risk
baby spinach with recall alert sticker
Dole Recalls Baby Spinach Products in 10 States for Possible Salmonella Contamination
dog eating from a dog food bowl with a Recall Alert sign on it, on designed background
Freshpet Inc. Recalls Dog Food Products Sold at Walmart and Target Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Fresh Express Chopped Kit
Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Salad Kits Recalled in 11 States