This Anti-Inflammatory Blueberry-Chocolate Bark Is Made With Only 3 Ingredients

This summer, we're all about the trending cold and fruity desserts. Lemon possets, strawberry-Greek yogurt bites and our own gut-healthy nice cream are dreamy, creamy and cooling sweet treats to be savored all summer long.

The newest seasonal dessert on our radar? Chocolate barks filled with different types of fruit. Sure, we love our Chocolate Nut Bark and Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark that are well-suited for the holidays, but the fruit filling in these viral versions add a fresh, summery flair in each bite.

This blueberry version, made by Instagram foodie Selma @fitfoodieselma, not only has an anti-inflammatory base, but with just 3 ingredients, it's incredibly simple to make. Here's how to whip up this healthy and tasty blueberry-chocolate bark.

For this recipe, you only need 2 ounces of 80% dark chocolate, 1 cup of blueberries and 1 tablespoon of shredded coconut. Before following along, have your dark chocolate melted and ready to go.

In the video, Selma takes her blueberries and melted chocolate and adds them to a bowl. She combines the two ingredients together by mixing them gently with a spoon. Then, on a plate lined with parchment paper, she spreads out the chocolate-covered blueberries in an even layer. Make sure there's no gaps in between so the layer chills into a solid, rectangular bark.

Before putting the dessert in the refrigerator, Selma tops off the soon-to-be bark with shredded coconut. This part is entirely optional, but we think the combination of blueberries and coconut will add a needed sweetness to the dark chocolate.

Let the blueberry-chocolate bark sit in the fridge for at least an hour. Once chilled, you can cut into pieces and enjoy as you please! This would be an especially easy dessert to make ahead: just let it chill overnight and have it anytime the next day.

It's delicious, simple and boasts anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to the blueberries. Including this dessert alongside other anti-inflammatory foods into your diet can help relieve inflammation in your body and its symptoms, including joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure.

A healthy, chocolatey, simple treat for hot summer days? It's not too good to be true! Once you have finished appreciating this 3-ingredient blueberry bark, taste one of our easy, seasonal, oven-free desserts like our No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars and our Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark.

