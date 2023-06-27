The #1 Drink To Avoid for Better Sleep, According to a Gastroenterologist

There are many factors that can contribute to our sleep—or lack of. Our diet, activity level and daily habits are all important components when it comes to wrapping up the day and snuggling up into bed.

But if you're unsure of the source of your sleep troubles, Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., may have the answer you have been looking for.

The gastroenterologist and author of The Fiber Fueled Cookbook took to his Instagram to share his insights on a food or drink that may be a part of your normal daily routine but is causing fatigue. Here's what Dr. B has to say about the sip you should avoid for better sleep.

"Stop consuming caffeine in the afternoon, especially if you're a poor sleeper," Bulsiewicz said at the start of his Instagram reel.

This may seem obvious, but the gut doctor breaks the news citing a December 2022 research study published by the International Journal of Molecular Sciences emphasizing what happens to your overall health when your caffeine intake disrupts your sleep, which includes altering the gut microbiome.

"It's an animal model study, but basically what they showed is that chronic sleep deprivation as the result of caffeine can actually affect your gut," he explained. "It reduces diversity, it affects the composition, and it affects gut function."

Bulsiewicz has talked about the gut-sleep connection before, but the timing of caffeinated beverages affecting this connection is a new discovery. However, you don't need to avoid caffeine altogether, and a morning cup of coffee is completely fine.

"Now, caffeine, especially like in coffee and tea when you drink in the morning, I don't have any concerns there," Bulsiewicz assured. "I actually think it's good for you, but actually what I'm saying here is that be careful when you're in the afternoon with your coffee and your tea or other forms of caffeine. Because if they keep you up at night, you have a problem."

Consider dropping the habitual tea or coffee in the afternoon if you want to improve your sleep schedule. There are other ways to help you stay energized throughout the day that aren't through drinking caffeine. And if you're looking to optimize your sleep cycle, check out this list of best and worst foods for better sleep.

