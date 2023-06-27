The #1 Habit You Should Break If You Have Inflammation

Inflammation is one of the hottest topics under the ever-expanding wellness umbrella. Google "ways to reduce inflammation," and you'll find an endless number of lifestyle moves you can do to keep this condition at bay. But is there a "healthy" habit you're doing right now that you should actually break? Think about it: When it comes to all of the ways you can manage inflammation, what you don't do could be equally important as the changes you do make.

What is Inflammation?

First, let's back up for a second and talk inflammation, and what it actually means. According to the National Institutes of Health, "very generally speaking, inflammation is the body's immune system's response to an irritant." In other words, it is your natural reaction against injury and infection, and it occurs when your immune system sends out cells to fight bacteria or heal an injury. This type of short-term inflammation is a normal part of life. But when it hangs on for a long time, it can lead to a number of conditions ranging from heart disease and high blood pressure to diabetes and cancer.

Some habits that are known to decrease inflammation include eating anti-inflammatory foods—such as leafy green vegetables, salmon and strawberries—managing stress and getting enough sleep. Fitting in regular exercise is another effective way to reduce inflammation. However, a lot of people think that you need to exercise at a high intensity, or for many hours per week, in order to get the benefit. And the reality is that this could actually increase your risk of inflammation and the diseases that come along with it.

Over-Exercising and Inflammation

There's no question that regular physical activity is wildly beneficial to both long- and short-term mental and physical health. The list of benefits is extensive, and includes "reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving metabolism and weight control, as well as generally strengthening the heart, muscles and bones," according to research published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. The research revealed that "as little as a 20-minute session of moderate treadmill exercise can have anti-inflammatory effects." The feel-good endorphin and adrenaline rush that comes from exercise is also a healthy and positive perk that comes from breaking that sweat regularly.

Our body produces inflammation in response to any kind of exercise, which can be a good thing since low doses of it are crucial to building stronger muscles and helping you recover after each session. However, when activity levels become overly strenuous, acute inflammation can become chronic and potentially harmful, especially if you exercise intensely and/or for long periods of time. (People who increase their exercise too quickly, skip rest days or consistently work out hard or for a lot longer than the 150 minutes a week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends can be at risk.) The immune system may go into "threat mode," reacting against the joints, intestines, or other organs and tissues as if they pose a health risk. This inflammatory response may ultimately damage the body instead of helping and healing it.

So what if some of the specific details of our exercise habits are working against us? While mild inflammation and soreness can be expected after a workout, more severe and longer-lasting inflammation can be a sign that more demand is being placed on your body than it can handle, and that your routine may need some restructuring to protect yourself long-term. Some of the hallmark symptoms of inflammation include muscle stiffness, pain or tenderness, swelling and a feeling of heat in certain areas of the body. If any of these ring true for you, it may be your body telling you it needs some time to rest and recover.

Tips for Recovery and Reducing Inflammation After Exercise Include:

Icing down areas prone to inflammation for 15 to 20 minutes using a cold compress.

Staying hydrated and maintaining a steady flow of fluids throughout the day.

Stretching before and after exercise in order to prepare your body for sudden movement or changes in activity, and to ease muscles after working out.

Taking active rest days with a focus on gentle, low impact movement. (See below.)

Active Rest Days

Active rest days are so important for reaching your lifestyle goals, for good overall health, and to reduce inflammation. They are not about slacking off. Rather, they support the rest and recovery your body needs in order to remain strong and healthy. The goal is to do some sort of light exercise that gets you moving but is still gentle. When you give your body time to recoup, your muscles start to heal from microtears that occur in muscle cells during your workout, and ultimately allow them to grow back even stronger. Taking a bit of a break can also prevent overuse injuries that might sideline you for longer periods of time. And active rest days can be incredibly supportive and effective for improving both physical and mental wellbeing.

Active rest day activities may include:

Walking

Yoga

Stretching

Pilates

Tai Chi

Swimming

The Bottom Line

You don't need to exercise at an intense level for hours on end each day for fitness to "count." In fact, this could be counterproductive and may increase your chances of harmful inflammation and injury. Breaking the habit of over exercising and embracing the importance and beauty of active rest days is a critical component in decreasing inflammation. True lifestyle and wellness habits are about a journey, not a crash and burn diet pattern. Inflammation can be best managed by maintaining an exercise routine that gradually progresses in difficulty or remains consistent and moderate. Giving your body the gift of low impact movement between days of high intensity workouts or strenuous physical activity will allow you to maintain strong long-term physical health, and reduce your risk of chronic inflammation.