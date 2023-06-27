4 "Bad" Carbs You Should Be Eating for Better Sleep

If you worry that carbs are bad for you, you're not alone. After all, they're diet culture's current scapegoat, with low- or no-carb diets such as keto promising fast weight loss and better health. However, carbohydrates are an essential part of a healthy eating pattern. In fact the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that 45 to 65% of your daily calories come from carbs.

Skip carbs and your body will likely feel the effects—and that includes how well you sleep at night. We'll break down the connection between carbs and sleep, along with 5 so-called bad carbs that could actually improve the quantity and quality of your Zs.

How do Carbs Affect Your Sleep Cycle?

Carbohydrates are a key energy source for your brain, muscles and nervous system. They include sugars, starches and fiber and can be categorized into simple carbs and complex carbs. Simple carbs are broken down quickly by the body so they don't keep you full for very long. They can also lead to rapid blood sugar spikes, especially when eaten on their own. They include foods like candy, white bread, baked goods and a lot of processed, packaged items such as cereal and crackers.

Your body breaks down complex carbs more slowly, so these carbs keep you satisfied for longer and promote more stable blood sugar levels. They are found in foods like vegetables, fruit, whole grains and beans.

Research examining the relationship between carbs and sleep has looked at a few different things. For starters, studies have examined how the quantity of carb intake impacts sleep. A 2021 systematic review published in the journal Nutrients concluded that a high-carb diet increases REM sleep, which is important for memory processing and mood. Researchers believe this may be because of insulin's effect on tryptophan regulation, an amino acid that helps produce melatonin and serotonin—two hormones tied to sleep and feelings of wellbeing.

The same study found that low carb intake increases the third sleep stage (N3), also known as deep sleep. Researchers believe this may be because eating protein and fats instead of carbs can stimulate cholecystokinin (CCK) release–a hormone associated with increased sleepiness. The N3 sleep stage is important for wound healing and other bodily repairs. So, different sleep issues may impact future recommendations for carb intake.

When it comes to the impact of carbohydrate quality on sleep, another area of interest for researchers, the results are mixed. A frequently-cited study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that healthy sleepers who ate a high glycemic index (GI) meal four hours before bed fell asleep significantly faster than those who ate a low GI one. However, a 2020 review published in Mediators of Inflammation noted several trials that showed eating high GI meals—full of added sugars, starches, and refined grains—were risk factors for insomnia.

Lack of sleep can trigger carb cravings

There is also a relationship between inadequate rest and increased carbohydrate intake. A 2022 study published in the journal Nutrients found that disruptions in the quantity or quality of sleep led to greater caloric intake among participants—especially for snacks high in carbs and fat. (When you miss out on rest, your body needs another source of fuel to keep going—and that can cause cravings for refined carbs that will deliver a quick hit of energy.)

It's also worth noting that if you are restricting your overall energy intake—say, in an effort to lose weight—your sleep may be affected by hunger. When your stomach is grumbly, your body might keep waking you up to get you to eat, so be sure to get enough food in general throughout the day.

4 "Bad" Carbs You Should Eat for Better Sleep

So what carbohydrates do experts say you ought to be putting on your plate? The following list might be a welcome surprise. One note before we get down to it: It's important to consider that foods are typically consumed in combination. When you eat carbs, you often pair them with fats and proteins, which reduces blood sugar spikes and promotes greater satiety. Therefore, even if a carb source on its own might spike blood sugars, you can add foods containing protein, fiber or fat to mitigate this effect.

Also, be mindful of how different carbs impact your body. Consider your meal or snack timing and what it consists of. You may notice that eating right before bed prevents you from falling asleep fast, but eating a couple hours beforehand works well for you. Maybe eating a high sugar snack keeps you up because of the resulting rapid blood sugar spike, but a well-rounded snack doesn't. Also, consider other factors besides your food that could be impacting your sleep, like stress or screen time, rather than blaming carbs as the sole culprit. OK, now back to the foods to eat:

Granola

Even though there's a lot of chatter about the sugar content of granola, it can be a convenient, delicious carb source. And if you pair granola with yogurt or milk, the protein and fat content will help prevent blood sugar spikes. It's also typically made with whole grain oats, which contain fiber, and important vitamins and minerals. If you make your own granola, you can control the amount of sugar you put in it, as well as load it up with nuts and seeds to add fiber, protein, and heart-healthy fats.

Tortilla Chips

They're a delicious snack for those who like crunchy, salty foods. So if you're looking for a before-bed bite, try tortilla chips. Corn is a whole grain that contains about a gram of fiber per ounce, according to the USDA. Plus, if you eat them with salsa you'll likely get even more fiber, plus a bunch of vitamin C.

Beans

As a Latina dietitian, beans are one of my absolute favorite foods. Not only do they hold cultural significance, they are packed with nutrition. Some people may worry about beans' carb content, but as you now know, this macronutrient is essential!

Since beans also have protein and fiber, they have a low glycemic index. They can absolutely be a part of a healthy diet, and would make a great dinner addition. Check out our list of 22 Diabetes-Friendly Black Bean Recipes for inspiration.

Cereal

Although there are certainly options that pack a lot of sugar and not a lot of nutrition, breakfast cereals can make for an easy bite if you choose the right kind. Many breakfast cereals offer fiber and important nutrients, and are even fortified with vitamins and minerals like iron and B vitamins.

When selecting a cereal to nibble before bed, try to pick a whole grain breakfast cereal, which can reduce its glycemic load and enhance its fiber content. You can do so by checking the ingredients to see if it's made with oats, whole wheat, or whole grain corn. Of course, you'll also want to account for its added sugar content, but having your cereal with milk or yogurt will add protein and fat, reducing the glycemic load of the snack as a whole. Aiming for something with no more than 5 grams of added sugar will keep it below 10% of the daily value (DV). For fiber, which pretty much everyone needs to eat more of, look for something with at least 4 to 5 grams per serving; that'll get you to 10 to 15% of the DV.

The Bottom Line

Carbs are not the enemy when it comes to good sleep or good health. While the research is somewhat mixed on the types of carbs that are best to have before bed, a higher carb diet is associated with more REM sleep—a key stage of sleep tied to wellbeing.

Incorporating a variety of healthy carbs that satisfy you is important for a balanced, nourishing diet and might be your best bet when it comes to promoting sleep. And remember: Pay attention to how your unique body is impacted by different foods and other factors that could impact sleep.