Jennifer Garner's Go-To Summer Mocktail Is Made With Only 2 Ingredients

There's so many ways to enjoy a booze-free drink this season. From tequila-free frozen margaritas to fizzy and fruity sodas, we may even prefer mocktails over cocktails this summer—and some of our favorite celebrities agree.

Jennifer Garner was living it up at an Angel City FC game this weekend, and the food enthusiast unsurprisingly had her own mocktail creation at the soccer match. She shared a photo of herself sipping on her 2-ingredient drink on her Instagram story and tagged the recipe for those wanting to try it.

Want to know more about the actor's go-to refreshment? Read on to find out how to make her incredibly easy and bubbly drink for sunny days.

These are the only 2 ingredients you will need to make Garner's mocktail: blueberry juice and sparkling water. Yep, that's it! Garner initially shared this recipe in 2020 in an Instagram reel, saying it was "a treat during COVID times."

First, Garner nearly fills her glass with San Pellegrino sparkling water—but any sparkling water will do—before adding in a splash of blueberry juice. Then, she stirs the drink. Garner uses Lakewood Organic Pure Blueberry Juice in her concoction. That's really all it takes, and in less than 5 minutes, you can enjoy this berry-licious beverage. We think this would be especially cooling over ice.

"I don't know why, I just need you to know that it's very refreshing," Garner said at the end of the video.

When you try Garner's mocktail and you end up loving it, we have plenty of alcohol-free drinks for you to whip up next. Speaking of "whip," our new Whipped Blueberry Lemonade is the perfect place to start!

