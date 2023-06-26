I Make This Protein-Packed Pasta Salad Every Summer—and You Should, Too

It's pasta salad season, so different variations are trending left and right. From old-fashioned pasta salads to our highly-rated recipes, these pasta dishes are well-suited for summer gatherings and BBQs.

Growing up in an Italian-American family, we found ways to enjoy pasta with every season, so pasta salad was the summer staple. Whether it's a simple 7-ingredient penne salad with tomatoes and cucumbers or a caprese pasta salad with rotini, we're always looking for ways to embrace seasonal flavors in this cooling side dish.

Recently, I started making this one recipe that brings your average pasta salad to the next level. You know that it's especially good when it's the only pasta salad my family has been asking for this year. Not only does it only take three steps to make, but it's equally nutritious and delicious.

Get the Recipe: Artichoke, Chickpea & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

What's this rave-worthy, hearty pasta salad I currently have on repeat? It's this Artichoke, Chickpea & Mozzarella Pasta Salad. I'll make this pasta salad midday and eat it at room temp for lunch, put it in the fridge and enjoy it again for my dinner side dish.

Developed by our senior social media editor Sophie Johnson and our senior food features editor Carolyn Malcoun, it's no wonder that this salad was expertly made. I love fusilli as a shape for both pasta salads and pasta main dishes because its spiral shape clings on to all of the seasonings and wet ingredients. The acidity from the lemon juice and red wine vinegar pairs well with the mildness of the pasta, shallots and chickpeas.

Including cubed salami and fresh mozzarella adds more than an Italian-inspired flair. It also helps the recipe tout 7 grams of protein, making it a nutrient-packed summer side to upgrade your meal. Plus, it's low in calories, full of fiber and fits well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.

Taste it for yourself and fall in love quickly with this recipe. If you're not making the whole batch for a crowd, you can easily split this pasta salad recipe in half for fewer servings, or you can meal-prep the extra for future lunches or dinners. Thank me later!

