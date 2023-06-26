5 "Bad" Carbs You Should Be Eating to Lose Weight

Ever since Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution was published back in the 1970s, many people have chosen to limit carbohydrates in their diet—especially if they're trying to lose weight. But the fact is that steering clear of carbs isn't a surefire way to drop those extra pounds, according to 2023 research published in International Journal of Obesity. And certain carbs—even ones that may sound "bad"—offer some unique benefits that may help support weight loss, including fiber and B vitamins, per a study published in Current Medical Science. Here are some of the major nutritional perks.

Fiber

Opting for whole grains, fruits, veggies and beans and legumes as your main carbohydrate sources can fuel your body with fiber. This nutrient is an indigestible carb that helps you feel fuller longer, and nourishes your gut bacteria. According to data published in the Journal of Nutrition, the most influential factor of a diet that supports weight loss is fiber intake, even when people consume different calorie levels and amounts of protein, fat and carbs.

B Vitamins

B vitamins are water-soluble and play important roles in energy metabolism, oxidative stress, inflammatory responses and fat metabolism. Data published in Nutrients shows that higher intakes of vitamins B1, B2, B6 and B9 may improve body fat distribution and reduce fat mass among adults 45 years and older. Foods like whole grains, seafood and produce contain B vitamins, and many carb choices are fortified with them.

Serotonin release

A review of 45 studies published in PLoS One found that there appears to be a link between eating pleasure and positive health outcomes—including weight loss. When you eat carbs, it can increase the uptake of the amino acid tryptophan in the brain, per a meta-analysis in Current Developments in Nutrition, which leads to the metabolism of serotonin, also known as the "happy hormone." The resulting feeling of pleasure and contentment may support weight loss. Evidence published in Endocrine Reviews found that serotonin can also act as an appetite suppressant, helping you naturally eat less and ultimately lose weight.

Of course, not all carbs have this effect. While whole grains, starchy veggies and fruits could boost serotonin levels, opting for sugary, ultra-processed or deep-fried foods may not offer the same benefits—and could, in fact, have the opposite effect.

6 "Bad" Carbs You Should Eat to Lose Weight

If you are a carb lover who is looking to drop some pounds, try leaning on these foods. When eaten in moderation, they can help you reach your goals.

Bread

What is a hearty sandwich without two wholesome slices of bread to hold it together? The key is to opt for choices that are made with whole grains. Unlike the ultra-refined white options, 100% whole-wheat bread contains fiber, which can help promote weight loss. Most breads are also fortified with B vitamins, which may make the scale numbers go down, as well. Look for breads that have 100% whole wheat as the first ingredient and ideally contain at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Pasta

That's right! A good bowl of spaghetti or risotto can be part of a weight-loss plan. In fact, as long as you don't overdo the portions, pasta may help you eat a higher-quality diet, according to results published in Frontiers in Nutrition. Specifically, the researchers found that pasta eaters tend to eat more dietary fiber, folate, iron, magnesium and vitamin E than those who don't consume it.

Pasta has a lower glycemic index and glycemic load than other major sources of carbohydrates like white bread and sugary soft drinks, per BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. That means eating it won't cause your blood sugar to rise as rapidly as when you eat foods that are considered "high" glycemic foods. There is some evidence that suggests low-GI diets are a better choice for weight loss than an eating pattern that includes a lot of high-GI foods, according to an article published in Advances in Nutrition.

Rice

We're talking about rice that isn't ultra-refined, like brown rice. While consuming white rice has been linked to weight gain, eating the brown kind doesn't appear to result in the same outcome, and may support your weight-loss goals, according to research published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism. This is likely due to the higher fiber content of brown rice, which may help you feel fuller for longer—and ultimately result in eating fewer calories overall.

Beans

Beans are a nutritional powerhouse—packed with satiating fiber and protein. And research shows that bean eaters tend to have lower body weights and smaller waist circumferences than those who don't eat them regularly, per the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism.

This positive effect is attributed to a number of factors. For starters, beans are low in dietary fat, are a low-GI food and are high in satisfying dietary fiber. They're also a good source of filling plant protein, and they positively impact your gut microbiome composition, which may have a positive impact on body weight.

Fruit

A lot of people think they should skip fruit because it's packed with sugar. While it is true that fruit contains natural sugars, it has a relatively low energy density and high fiber content, which together may limit blood sugar spikes and energy intake, promoting weight management, according to research published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Indeed, a review published in Nutrients found that increased intake of fruits and veggies is a chief contributor to weight loss. Reviewers found evidence that showed women who consumed only around three servings of produce every day gained an average of about 9 pounds more than those who consumed five servings a day over the course of six years. And in another study, reviewers found that every additional serving of fruit per day over a four-year span was associated with a half-pound drop in weight among perimenopausal women.

The Bottom Line

Carbs are not the enemy when you're trying to lose weight. While no one is suggesting you down a supersized bag of potato chips or half a large pizza, including carbs like pasta, whole-grain bread and fruit can be a beneficial addition to your weight-loss plan. So, ignore the naysayers and enjoy some surprisingly nutritious carby options once in a while!