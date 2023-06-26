Why You Should Start Freezing Tofu (Plus How to Do It)

I've been eating tofu for as long as I can remember. When I was little, I'd beg my parents to buy me a cup of syrup-soused, hot tofu fa custard from street vendors in Flushing, New York; they'd oblige, as it kept me busy while they shopped the nearby Asian market. My mom would often take a box of Mori-Nu silken tofu and drape it in oyster sauce, soy sauce and sesame oil and serve it with rice as a quick protein-filled, nutrient-dense lunch. And my dad, who owned a Chinese restaurant, still loves to use medium and firm tofu as an accent ingredient, cutting it up for hot-and-sour soup or deep-frying it before tossing it in a thick black-bean-based sauce.

Reasons to tap this plant-based protein have only grown as rumored ties between soy consumption and too much estrogen production have been debunked. Registered dietitian Casey L. McCoy, M.P.H., RDN, CD, tells us, "Tofu is a great and inexpensive source of protein—[it has] even more than a serving of meat." Its benefits extend beyond that to micronutrients, too. "It contains B vitamins, fiber, potassium and magnesium, and is also a rich source of isoflavones, which have anti-inflammatory effects and may also have protective effects against cardiovascular disease and some cancers," she explains.

Unless you are prone to kidney stones and are avoiding oxalates, McCoy says, "Generally, the benefits outweigh the risks, and replacing some of your animal protein with tofu will ultimately have a net positive effect on your health and longevity."

All of these are great reasons to add easy tofu recipes to your meal rotation, and why I continue to enjoy it myself. But living on my own and dining out frequently, I sometimes can't get through a whole package fast enough. Or, I overstock my fridge when it goes on sale and need to prolong its life. Other times, I just want a denser, spongier tofu with greater chew. Which brings us here: when, why and how to freeze tofu.

Does Tofu Freeze Well?

The answer depends on what type of tofu we're talking about. Tofu is generally available in silken, soft, medium, firm and extra-firm varieties. Of these, all but silken can be frozen (if you want your silken tofu to last, look for shelf-stable options). In fact, freezing tofu before use can even enhance it, Nasoya's Plant-Based Protein Category Manager Seulghi Wee reveals.

"Tofu is roughly 80% water, and freezing tofu helps to remove this water content," Wee explains. As the water expands, it breaks up the molecules and leaves space, creating pockets within the tofu. This, she says, "makes tofu more porous and spongier, creates a chewy, 'meatier' texture, and also helps the tofu absorb more flavor through seasoning or marinades." Also, she adds, "Since freezing tofu expels water, it also helps to create a crispier exterior when tofu is fried."

Then there's the most obvious reason you might want to freeze tofu: to preserve it for later use. "It can last several months in the freezer, but just weeks or days in the fridge," Wee confirms.

What's the Best Way to Freeze Tofu?

Freezing a water-packed block of tofu is very easy. First, cut a slit in the plastic top that seals the container. Be sure to cut off to the side to avoid accidentally puncturing the tofu or having the liquid spurt out.

Next, drain the liquid from the container. Remove the tofu from its package and wrap the block in paper towels or, for an eco-friendlier solution, a clean kitchen towel. Gently squeeze out any liquid that might remain in the tofu, applying only enough pressure to push the excess moisture out (how hard you can squeeze depends on how firm the tofu you're using is).

While some experts recommend pressing it before freezing, Wee says, "Since freezing tofu helps remove water, you don't actually need to press the tofu before putting it in the freezer." And while you can freeze it whole, she does suggest cutting the tofu into slices or cubes before freezing it, for quicker thawing and ease of use later on.

Finally, place the pieces of tofu in an airtight container, giving each piece room around it so that they don't freeze into one another. You can also freeze them on a baking sheet first before putting them in that freezer bag or container.

How to Thaw Tofu

"Thawing tofu is easy!" Wee exclaims. "I typically place the frozen tofu in a bowl or on a plate in the refrigerator for just a few hours." This allows it to gradually thaw and keeps it from drying out. (Be sure to use a bowl or rimmed plate, as water will inevitably seep out of it.) Or if you're pressed for time, you can place it directly in a bowl of warm water, Wee says. "Once the tofu is thawed, just press out any additional water before cooking."

How to Use Frozen Tofu

Because previously frozen tofu has a denser, chewier texture than its fresh form, it lends itself to a lot of satisfying uses. Wee says, "Since thawed tofu can often mimic meat, I like to use it in recipes where you would typically use chicken, like [breaded] fried 'chicken' [made of tofu instead] or a vegan Korean fried 'chicken' sandwich." Frozen tofu can also be a great substitute for other meats, starring in a Cajun-spiced tostada, or as Tofu Parmigiana.

"You can also use thawed tofu in stir-fries, soups, hot pot or scrambles," she says. "Since the porous tofu soaks up sauces, it's great to marinate the thawed tofu in flavorful sauces like vinegars, soy sauce or even barbecue sauce."

For many of these preparations, you do have to thaw it out first. But the good news is, you may not always need to wait before throwing your frozen tofu bites into a recipe. Wee says, "If you plan to braise your tofu or use it in a soup or stew, you can use it frozen or just partly thaw it," depending on if the recipe gives it enough time to cook all the way through.

I personally like thick, glossy sauces for my frozen tofu like a rich Marsala sauce. Or try grilled tandoori tofu for an Indian twist. You can also roast tofu bites with honey-balsamic or turn them into croutons for a vegan kale salad.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are any types of tofu not suitable for freezing?

Soft tofu will not become as spongy as firmer tofus, but can still be frozen. While silken tofu technically can be frozen, it's not recommended. Instead, if you want silken tofu that will last a while, opt for shelf-stable silken tofu in aseptic packaging.

Should I press tofu before freezing?

For soft tofu, no, as you may risk crushing it. For all other types of tofu, our expert at Nasoya says it's not necessary to press tofu before freezing, as the water will be expelled during freezing anyway. However, it does need to be patted and gently squeezed dry, and the more water that remains in the tofu before freezing, the larger the holes that will be formed.

Bottom Line

Tofu is a delicious and nutritious plant-based protein with a multitude of recipe uses. Freezing tofu is a great way to make your tofu last longer and give it a meatier texture, since the freezing process changes the structure of the product. It's easy to do so with any type of tofu other than silken. Just drain, dry, slice, freeze, and then thaw out when ready to use!