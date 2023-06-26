Every Dish They Make on Season 2 of 'The Bear'—Plus Recipes to Create the Magic at Home

For folks who love television viewing as much as they love hanging out in the kitchen, a new season of FX's The Bear is cause for celebration. In this season, the staff of The Original Beef of Chicagoland get busy opening a new restaurant in the Beef's building. That means plenty of opportunities for drama and, more importantly, new recipe inspo.

This year, The Bear's beautiful food photography gets a chance to linger on new menu items for the restaurant—including some doomed recipes—plus an entire Christmas dinner. While we wish we'd gotten a chance to lay eyes on a few of the dishes mentioned in passing this season (like that smoked bone marrow with beef consommé and frozen Concord grapes), there are still plenty of meals we can't wait to recreate.

Episode 2: "Pasta"

Fresh Pasta (or King's Hawaiian Rolls) with Lamb Ragout

While Carmy puts together some fresh pasta, Sydney tells us the horror story of her final catering gig, when her fresh pasta got crumbly and she had to serve her slow-cooked lamb ragout over sweet Hawaiian rolls. We love to opt for a vegetarian ragout, like this Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle, which you can serve over fresh pasta, dried pasta or even dinner rolls, if you like. Meatier options might include our Veal, Beef & Pork Sugo or a Chicken & Mushroom Ragout.

Pickles

The second episode of the season throws us into the culinary deep end as Carmy and Sydney try to develop the menu for their new restaurant. We hear plenty of ideas that we never see—hamachi crudo and veal chop demi-glace among them—plus some test recipes that aren't quite there yet. That includes Sydney's lacto-fermented pickles, which have *way* too much acid in them. This recipe from our friends at The Spruce doesn't require any acid at all; all you'll need is salt, filtered water and lots of carrots. Sitting the carefully canned veggies on the countertop to ferment at room temperature for a day or two should yield tasty results. But you could also try pickling just about anything with our easy-peasy pickling method.

Episode 3: "Sundae"

Marinated Radicchio with Burnt Grapefruit

Another of Sydney's not-quite-right recipes, this glamorously colorful salad is served in a warm orange sauce and, apparently, too salty. To recreate this recipe, you might consider marinating your radicchio slabs in a simple balsamic vinaigrette, like our Lemon-Balsamic Dressing, for about an hour. (Sydney mentions adding a little chili—some sliced serrano pepper in your marinade could help add heat to your recipe.) Then char the radicchio in a cast-iron skillet with a little neutral oil and some fresh rosemary—that's the method Sydney opts for. Serve it up with segments from a Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit in a small, colorful pool of our Grapefruit-Garlic Vinaigrette.

Longanisa Breakfast Sandwich with Hash Browns

Sydney orders this mouthwatering breakfast sandwich during her mandated day of taste-testing, and it looks pretty darn delicious. The best way to recreate this recipe would be going down to Kasama, the Chicago restaurant where these scenes were shot, and ordering a sandwich right off the menu. (The same goes for the mushroom adobo that Sydney orders without giving viewers much of a peek.) But if you're not a local, you could always swap your favorite spicy sausage into our recipe for a Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich—tack on an order of Air-Fryer Hash Browns, and you're all set. Just be sure you pile your hash browns onto the sandwich for the full Sydney-curated experience.

Mango Tart

We get a good look at the Kasama pastry case, and Sydney orders the restaurant's beautiful mango tart, which appears to be comprised of a thin pastry crust, toasted coconut cream, thin slices of mango and a sprinkling of lime zest. We have our own recipe for a simple Mango Tart that even a rookie pastry chef could nail. If you like, you could trade the Greek yogurt in our recipe for our Coconut Whipped Cream. Top the tart with lime zest and toasted coconut for a true flavor bomb.

Ice Cream Sundae

In an episode called "Sundae," you'd better believe there's going to be some ice cream. Sydney grabs a dish at Margie's Candies in Chicago, where the classic clamshell bowl includes a scoop of vanilla, a scoop of pistachio, several generous dollops of whipped cream, a drizzle of hot fudge and a cherry on top. Sounds like it's time to hit the freezer aisle for some old-school ice cream—then you can top your perfect mix of flavors with a fun chocolatey treat like our Magic Chocolate Drizzle.

Cheese-Stuffed Pasta in Brown Butter with Pesto

We see all kinds of plates cross Sydney's table in this feast of an episode. But the chef keeps coming back to a dreamy pasta dish. Through a collage of Sydney's extremely active imagination, we see her eventually land on a dish of handmade, ricotta-stuffed tortellini tossed in a brown butter sauce and served over a green sauce—since the garnishes include basil, pine nuts and parmesan, it seems safe to say this is a dreamy pesto. You could pick up tortellini from the refrigerated aisle, or try a recipe like this one from Serious Eats. Just toss the cooked pasta in a little brown butter and serve with our favorite Basic Basil Pesto to complete the picture.

Episode 6: "Fishes"

Lobster

Well, we can all rest assured that Jamie Lee Curtis knows how to take Feast of the Seven Fishes seriously. (Here's an explanation behind that classic holiday event, if you need one.) Her character, Donna, spends this episode frantically trying to complete her Christmas menu—no eighth fish allowed. It's not clear exactly how Donna is making her lobster this year, but based on everything zipping in and out of the oven, we'll assume she's opting for boiled tails. This guide to cooking lobster will help you out, especially if you pair it with this EatingWell Lobster Dipping Sauce.

Branzino

One item taking up valuable real estate in the Berzatto family oven is a pan of branzino that Donna wants to have broiled perfectly. A great stand-in might be this five-star recipe for Roasted Branzino with Lemon and Thyme from Martha Stewart. This easy, 30-minute entree would pair well with just about any veggies, including our Roasted Eggplant with Lemon or our Melting Cauliflower with Lemon, Feta & Oregano.

Oysters Rockefeller

It's not a Berzano Christmas without this classic dish. Our recipe lightens them slightly by not including the cream sauce, but these Oysters Rockefeller still have that lemony, cheesy, greens-packed quality that you're looking for.

Stuffed Artichokes

These Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes may not be the Berzano family recipe, but they'll work well enough in your Feast of the Seven Fishes menu. (Or at your next dinner party.) Stuffed artichokes can be a little time-intensive, but these flavor-packed stuffed veggies make every minute worth it.

Tuna Casserole

A crisis nearly derails the night when a cheery guest shows up with a tuna casserole—making Christmas dinner a feast of eight fishes. There's nothing simpler than an easy tuna casserole, and we have a few favorites to choose from. This Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole features a homemade mushroom sauce that binds together canned tuna, whole-wheat noodles and some peas. You could also opt for our Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole to add some more veggies to the picture.

Cannoli

No traumatizing Christmas dinner would be complete without a dessert ruined by association. When Carmy sets his eyes on the gorgeous pile of cannoli at the end of the night, you have to mourn that perfect holiday supper that never was. Folks who want to try making cannoli themselves have to learn to make the crispy, fried pastry shells, the custardy cream and even a sweet chocolate coating, if you like. This recipe from Serious Eats is a great choice for those who want to take on a project.

Episode 7: "Forks"

Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza

In this highlight of the season, Richie learns to create an incredible hospitality experience by staging at Chicago's premier fine-dining restaurant. When a guest mentions they forgot to have a slice of deep-dish pizza while in the city, Richie sprints down to Pequod's Pizza to pick up the perfect pie. If you want to enjoy the pizza as seen on the show, you can actually order it from Pequod's on Goldbelly. But if you're up for a project, a recipe like this one from our pals at Simply Recipes should do the trick.

Episode 9: "Omelette"

Boursin Omelet

Sydney cooks this omelet low and slow, applying butter to the pan liberally to keep the eggs from sticking. This method will yield a silky French omelet, which you can learn all about from our friends at Serious Eats. Basically, you'll want to whisk about 3 eggs and add them to a nonstick skillet with a generous amount of melted butter. Use a rubber spatula to continue scrambling the eggs until they begin to set. Tilting the pan away from you, begin to fold the omelet starting at the top of the pan. Pull the cooked, folded part of the omelet back into the now-empty part of the pan, so that the runny, uncooked egg can cook in a thin layer in the newly empty space. When your eggs are about halfway done, use a piping bag or a spoon to add a line of Boursin cheese to a cooked part of the omelet. Keep cooking until your eggs are cooked and the omelet is entirely rolled. Once your omelet is on a plate, top it with crushed sour cream-onion potato chips and a sprinkling of chopped chives—just like they do at The Bear.

Episode 10: "The Bear"

Focaccia

Lots of dinners go whooshing past the camera in this fast-paced finale, including bucatini, steaks and amberjack. But we get a good look at hands dimpling this fluffy, aerated focaccia. Newbie bakers will be thrilled to learn that focaccia is one of the easiest bread-baking projects around, and a recipe like our Easy Garden Focaccia will make you a pro in no time.