What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Beans Daily... or Every Other Day

Beans could be nature's perfect food. These little powerhouses are packed with vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, according to 2021 research in Nutrients. But what really takes them to the next level is their unique combo of plant protein and fiber. At the same time, beans contain little, if any, saturated fat, and they are cholesterol-free, per the US Dry Bean Council. Another perk? Beans cost just pennies per serving. So why aren't we eating more of them? Even though the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating 1 ½ cups of cooked beans per week, most Americans consume less than 1/3 of a cup weekly, according to 2021 research in Frontiers in Nutrition. Whether you're not a bean eater (yet!) or are looking for more ways to add them to your diet, here's what you need to know. The #1 Food to Help You Live Longer, According to a Longevity Expert Even though the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating 1 ½ cups of cooked beans per week, most Americans consume less than 1/3 of a cup weekly, according to 2021 research in Frontiers in Nutrition. Whether you're not a bean eater (yet!) or are looking for more ways to add them to your diet, here's what you need to know. The #1 Food to Help You Live Longer, According to a Longevity Expert Types of Beans Technically speaking, beans are members of the legume family, meaning they grow in a pod. According to the USDA, more than 4,000 types of beans are raised in the United States. These are the 5 most popular varieties, per the Frontiers in Nutrition study above: Pinto beansBlack beansKidney beansLima beansChickpeas Beans Nutrition Facts The following are the nutrition facts for one ½ cup cooked serving without salt, per type of bean, according to the USDA. Nutrient Black beans, USDA Chickpeas, USDA Pinto beans, USDA Soybeans, USDA Lima beans, USDA Kidney beans, USDA Calories 120 135 123 148 108 113 Total Carbohydrates 23 g 22 g 22 g 7 g 20 g 20 g Dietary Fiber 8 g 6 g 8 g 5 g 7 g 6 g Total Sugars 0 g 4 g 0 g 3 g 3 g 0 g Protein 8 g 7 g 8 g 16 g 8 g 8 g Total Fat 0 g 2 g 1 g 8 g 0 g 0 g Saturated Fat 0 g 0 g 0 g 1 g 0 g 0 g Sodium 3 mg 6 mg 0 mg 1 mg 2 mg 1 mg Potassium 400 mg 239 mg 373 mg 443 mg 478 mg 359 mg Folate 80 mcg 141 mcg 147 mcg 46 mcg 78 mcg 115 mcg Iron 3 mg 3 mg 2 mg 5 mg 3 mg 2 mg Health Benefits of Beans You May Maintain A Healthy Weight Beans' magical duo of protein and fiber has multiple benefits, including weight control. "Getting more of these nutrients in your diet promotes satiety and helps keep you fuller for longer periods," says Yanni Papanikolaou, M.P.H., a nutrition researcher and president of Nutritional Strategies, Inc. "Accumulating evidence suggests that people who eat higher amounts of protein and fiber also have healthier BMIs," he says. Most recently, a 2023 Nutrients study of 15,185 people found that, over the course of a decade, bean eaters gained less weight–and belly fat–compared to people who didn't eat beans. You May Improve Your Gut Health Your gut is teeming with bacteria that help protect against chronic illnesses like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer, notes the earlier Nutrients study. But to thrive–and outnumber disease-causing bad gut bacteria–these good bugs need fiber for fuel. "The breakdown of fiber by good bacteria produces short-chain fatty acids, which have been shown to help boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Ultimately, this means the fiber in beans can help prevent the onset of disease," says Papanikolaou. "In contrast, bad bacteria prefer to feast on sugar as an energy source and the more sugar they get, the more they flourish and overtake the good bacteria," he adds. You May Reduce Your Heart Disease Risk Beans are serious multitaskers when it comes to heart disease prevention. For example, beans are one of the best sources of soluble fiber, which naturally lowers cholesterol, says the National Lipid Association. These little dynamos are also chock-full of blood pressure-regulating potassium, a mineral that few of us consume enough of, according to the National Institutes of Health. You Consume More Nutrients Potassium isn't the only nutrient we could use more of. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, most people also fall short on folate, calcium, magnesium, fiber and vitamins A, C, D and E (plus iron if you're a female of reproductive age). Beans are a great way to fill the void, says Papanikolaou. Currently, he's working on research that shows Americans who eat beans as part of their typical diets rack up more fiber, potassium, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium and vitamin E than non-bean eaters. Potential Downsides They Might Make You Gassy Beans, beans, the magical fruit. The more you eat, the more you... (You know the saying.) "In addition to fiber, beans contain oligosaccharides, a naturally occurring type of sugar that we can't digest fully," says Sharon Palmer, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in plant-based nutrition and co-founder of Food Planet. So, yes, they can cause gas if your digestive system isn't used to them. The remedy, says Palmer, is gradually adding small servings to your diet to give your gut time to adjust. 4 Foods You Should Eat If You Want Less-Smelly Farts They Take a Long Time to Cook With cooking times ranging from 45 minutes to 2 hours, per the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, beans aren't exactly fast food. A pressure cooker can cut that time down considerably. For the utmost convenience and fast service, canned beans or frozen edamame are a quick, convenient way to get your fix, and they are just as nutritious as dried versions. They Contain Controversial Lectins If you're avoiding beans because of their lectins, you can relax. "Lectins are compounds found in many plant foods, in particular beans, that can interfere with the bioavailability of nutrients in foods," says Palmer. "They are largely inactivated when beans are soaked and cooked, so they aren't an issue," she says. As long as you're eating your beans cooked (and who isn't?), you'll be fine. How to Eat More Beans in Your Diet One of the biggest barriers to bean consumption is most people have no clue what to do with them. If that sounds familiar, these tasty recipes can get you started: Frontload by starting your day with Anti-Inflammatory Beans on Toast or a bowl of Sweet Potato Corn and Black Bean Hash. For lunch, toss chickpeas into a Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wrap or a Grain Bowl with Chickpeas & Cauliflower. Roast a can of chickpeas for a crunchy snack. Or fold them into a creamy Avocado Hummus. Whip up an Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl for a light dinner. Swap in beans for meat and chicken. Think Chickpea "Chicken" Salad, Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos, Black Bean Fajita Skillet or Red Bean Lasagna. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this Dark Chocolate Hummus. Frequently Asked Questions Is it healthy to eat beans every day? Yes! "Eating beans, including canned beans, every day is one of the best things you can do to help increase nutrients [that you may fall short on] and substantially improve the quality of your diet," says Papanikolaou. What type of bean is the healthiest? This is like asking a parent to pick their favorite child. But if we had to choose the #1 healthiest bean, it would be soybeans. They're one of a small handful of plant foods that offer the same high-quality complete protein as animal foods, shows 2021 research in Molecules. Do beans make you gain weight? Absolutely not, says Papanikolaou. "I'm currently working on a study that shows that higher intake of dry beans and canned beans is associated with improved BMIs and lower body weights." Are canned beans good for you? "Canned beans are so good for you," says Palmer. "They are minimally processed. Dried beans are placed in the can with water and maybe some salt, and then they are cooked in the can during the canning process," she explains. If salt is a concern, look for unsalted brands or rinse regular canned beans to wash away more than 40 percent of their sodium, says The Bean Institute. Why do beans make you gassy? If you don't usually eat beans, their difficult-to-digest fiber and carbohydrates can cause gas. But it doesn't have to. "In addition to adding beans to your diet slowly, be sure to rinse, drain and soak them before cooking to increase digestibility," says Palmer. The Bottom Line Beans are great for your health, providing protein and fiber that can aid in weight maintenance and improve gut health. Plus, bean eaters tend to have healthier diets. If you'd like to eat more beans but don't have time to cook them or need help figuring out where to start, pop open a can of beans or zap some edamame in the microwave to toss into salad, soup, rice or pasta. You'll get all the benefits of beans with zero effort. 19 Recipes That Start With A Can of White Beans 