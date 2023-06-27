Do Hair Growth Supplements Actually Work? Our Experts Weigh In

Luscious locks—or even just a full head of hair—are something that many people crave. But all thanks to factors like genetics, stress, certain medical conditions (like hypothyroidism), and taking certain medications, your #hairgoals aren't always within your reach. Because of this, many may turn to hair growth supplements to help give their mop a boost.

But do supplements marketed as a hair growth solution really help give us an Instagram-worthy mane, or are these pills something you can skip? We asked some experts to chime in, and the answers they gave may surprise you.

What Are Hair Growth Supplements?

To begin with, there is no official definition for the term "hair growth supplement." Supplements that are classified as such contain ingredients that are believed to help the hair grow, such as specific – or a variety of - nutrients and/or botanicals. Multiple communities can take these supplements, including those who are experiencing postpartum hair loss or partial alopecia.

Types and Varieties

Here are some examples of different hair growth supplements:

There are different types and varieties of hair growth supplements, and certain options may be more appealing as they cater to specific challenges. Here are some groupings that you can expect to find if you are shopping for hair growth supplements:

1. Vitamins and Minerals

Being deficient in specific vitamins and minerals is linked to hair loss. Nutrients like vitamins A, B, C, D and E, iron, selenium and zinc are often the nutrients in these supplements, per a 2019 review in Dermatology and Theraphy.

2. Proteins and Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of your cells, and certain aminos are found in some hair growth supplements. L-cystine, L-lysine and L-methionine are popular amino acids in these hair options. Collagen peptides are also used, as taking them has been shown to help prevent hair loss and promote hair regrowth, according to a 2022 mice study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

3. Herbs and Botanicals

Certain botanicals, like curcumin, capsaicin and saw palmetto, are linked to hair growth in some situations, like alopecia and hair thinning, per a 2022 trial in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology and a 2020 review in Skin Appendage Disorders, respectively. Others, like ashwagandha, help people manage stress, which may, in turn, help support hair growth as there is a known link between hair loss and stress, especially if you have an underlying condition like alopecia, per a 2021 study in Nature.

What Nutrients Promote Hair Health?

"Research is still emerging on the effectiveness of hair supplements," Melissa Mitri, M.D., RDN, registered dietitian, shared. "What we know is that if you have an existing vitamin or mineral deficiency, especially of one that impacts hair growth, you are more likely to reap the benefits of these hair supplements."

Mitri shared the following nutrient that may promote hair health:

Biotin. " Biotin is one of the most common nutrients used to promote hair health. Biotin can improve the structure of a protein called keratin which is abundant in your hair. It is said to possibly improve hair volume and scalp coverage, especially if you have an existing deficiency."

Biotin is one of the most common nutrients used to promote hair health. Biotin can improve the structure of a protein called keratin which is abundant in your hair. It is said to possibly improve hair volume and scalp coverage, especially if you have an existing deficiency." Folic acid. " Folic acid is another member of the B vitamin family that can be beneficial for hair health. Folic acid supports your cell production process and may help you regenerate new, healthier hair cells."

Folic acid is another member of the B vitamin family that can be beneficial for hair health. Folic acid supports your cell production process and may help you regenerate new, healthier hair cells." Vitamin E. " Vitamin E is an antioxidant vitamin that can help fight against oxidative damage inside your body. Oxidative stress can negatively impact hair health, making vitamin E a great nutrient to include in your healthy hair routine."

Vitamin E is an antioxidant vitamin that can help fight against oxidative damage inside your body. Oxidative stress can negatively impact hair health, making vitamin E a great nutrient to include in your healthy hair routine." Zinc. "Zinc is a trace mineral that can be beneficial for hair growth. A zinc deficiency can also lead to alopecia (hair loss and/or thinning)."

In addition to these nutrients, Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist, shared that vitamin D is a key nutrient that can impact hair health. "Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to hair thinning and hair loss," she explained. Vitamin D has been known to stimulate hair follicles and can aid in absorbing other nutrients, such as calcium and magnesium, making it an all-around solid supplement choice.

In 2022, the American Medical Association published a systematic review focused on hair supplements in the JAMA Dermatology. After evaluating 30 previously published studies, researchers found that "the highest-quality evidence showed the potential benefit of taking certain brands of hair supplements: Viviscal, Nourkrin, Nutrafol, Lamdapil and Pantogar." They also found that supplemental "capsaicin, isoflavone, omegas 3 and 6 with antioxidants, apple nutraceutical, total glucosides of paeony and compound glycyrrhizin tablets, zinc, tocotrienol and pumpkin seed oil" offered some hair growth benefits as well. Adverse effects were rare and mild for all the therapies evaluated.

Do Hair Supplements Actually Work?

While many would love it if popping a hair growth pill would immediately work wonders and result in a full head of thick and healthy hair, unfortunately, these pills will not be a magic bullet for everyone.

"Hair supplements may help to support hair growth and hair health in people who have a deficiency or suboptimal levels of certain nutrients," Dr. Divya Shokeen, M.D., FAAD, a dermatologist, explained. "However, hair supplements are not a magic solution for all hair issues, and their efficacy may vary depending on the individual's genetics, lifestyle, and overall health. It is important to understand that supplements should not replace a healthy diet and lifestyle."

While certain hair growth supplements may offer some benefits to promote hair growth, we have to think about the bigger picture. As we all know, "It is important to eat a balanced diet that is rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly those that support hair health," Shokeen explained. "People can also try incorporating gentle hair care practices, such as avoiding harsh chemicals and minimizing heat styling. In terms of hair loss, it's important to identify the underlying cause of the hair loss and talk to a dermatologist about potential treatment options, which may include topical or oral medications."

Can Supplements Strengthen Your Hair?

Like those taking supplements to promote hair growth, solely leaning on supplements to strengthen hair is not a best practice. "To promote thicker hair, a healthy diet and gentle hair care practices are key," Shokeen explained.

How to Know If You Have Vitamin Deficiency

Knowing if you have a vitamin deficiency, and if you do, supplementing accordingly is one of the best ways to help support your hair growth journey. "Signs of a vitamin deficiency can vary depending on the nutrient in question but may include fatigue, weakness, hair loss, brittle nails, and skin rashes," Shokeen shared. "If someone suspects they have a nutrient deficiency, they should talk to their healthcare provider or a dermatologist about getting tested." As a note, talking to your health care provider is always the safest and most reliable route to understand better if you lack a particular nutrient in your daily consumption.

Best Ways to Help Your Hair Grow

If you are committed to taking steps to support hair growth, the last thing you want to do is waste your time or money taking steps that won't result in any noticeable effects. Along with exploring hair growth supplements with your healthcare provider, there are other steps to promote hair growth. According to Garshick, here are some action items to consider:

Minimize heat trauma, including external hair processing, to help minimize the chance of breakage or loss.

Use shampoo that provides a volumizing effect to the scalp, which can help support hair growth and strength (such as Nioxin shampoo).

Consider a shampoo that contains soothing ingredients like shea butter to help "strengthen and support hair growth."

Discuss platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections with your board-certified dermatologist to determine if you are a candidate. "During this procedure, blood is drawn and then spun down to obtain PRP, which is rich in growth factors that may help to promote hair regrowth," she explained.

Mitri added that people should eat a balanced diet full of essential micronutrients like B vitamins, zinc and vitamin E to prevent deficiencies and boost hair health. Additionally, "another way to stimulate your hair follicles is with a scalp massage. Basic scalp massages have been shown in studies to promote hair growth and thickness." Either massage yourself using basic techniques, invest in a hand-held scalp massager, or call up your local massage therapist; many are experts in scalp massage due to its rising popularity.

The Bottom Line

Having healthy hair is something that many—if not all of us—want, and it feels like we'd do anything to achieve this goal. Though hair supplements have become extremely popular, taking them will unfortunately not guarantee results for every person, as hair health concerns can be caused by many factors beyond a nutrient deficiency.

"It's important to remember that hair health is multifactorial and that nutrition is just one aspect of promoting healthy hair growth and preventing hair loss," Shokeen explained. She reminded us that genetics, hormonal changes, stress and certain medical conditions can all play a role in hair health. "A healthy diet and lifestyle can help to support overall health and may contribute to better hair health. Additionally, people should always talk to their health care provider or dermatologist before starting any new supplement or treatment for hair loss or thinning."