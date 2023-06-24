7-Day No-Sugar Vegetarian Meal Plan

A week of delicious plant-based, vegetarian meals that skip the added sugar and help you feel your best!

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
A portrait of Breana Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burrito with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
Photo: Ali Redmond

Data shows that more people are interested in following a plant-based diet than ever before. While the animal-based food industry growth has remained flat, the plant-based food industry has grown 23% over the past four years, per the Plant-Based Foods Association. This isn't a massive surprise since, according to a 2022 review in Cureus, people who eat less meat and more vegetarian protein sources, such as beans, tofu and soy, are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease, especially if they start early.

Additionally, many of the same health benefits of a vegetarian diet, such as a reduced risk of diabetes, are also seen when individuals reduce their sugar intake, per a 2020 meta-analysis in the European Journal of Epidemiology. The CDC reports that the average American adult consumes 68 grams of sugar per day, which is 17 teaspoons or ⅓ cup! Yet, the American Heart Association recommends capping added sugar intake to 6 teaspoons for women and 9 teaspoons for men.

Ditching added sugar, like those added during processing and natural sugars, such as maple, honey, and coconut sugar, may seem difficult at first, but once you start to eat less sugar, you crave it less too. However, while it might be easy to skip desserts, it's also important to look for sneaky sources of added sugar, which can easily contain more than the daily recommendation in one serving.

Sneaky Sources of Added Sugar

  • Flavored yogurts
  • Flavored non-dairy milks, such as vanilla or chocolate soy, oat or almond milk
  • Peanut butter with added sugar
  • Granola and energy bars
  • Marinades and spice mixes
  • Salad dressings
  • Pasta sauces
  • Condiments, such as ketchup, barbecue sauce and hoisin sauce
  • Crackers, chips and flavored popcorn

In this no-sugar-added, vegetarian meal plan, we focus on natural sugar sources from fruits, whole grains, vegetables, and vegetarian protein sources to help you feel full and satisfied. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, a level that most will lose weight, but if you require more or fewer calories, adjustments for 1,200 and 2,000 calories are also listed.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Meal prep at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week.

  1. Make a batch of Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette for salads on days 3, 6 and 7.
  2. Prep a Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach for breakfast on day 1 and freeze the remaining for breakfasts on days 4 and 7.
  3. When making the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad for dinner on day 1, prep 2 additional servings for lunch on days 2 and 3.
  4. Prep Dill Pickle Dip on the evening of day 2, for snack on days 3 and 5.

Day 1

Parmesan Mushroom Casserole
Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis

Breakfast (297 Calories)

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

  • 1 clementine
  • 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (350 calories)

Afternoon Snack (198 calories)

Dinner (416 calories)

Meal Prep Tip: Prep two full servings of the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad for lunch on days 2 and 3.

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 61 g protein, 122 g carbohydrate, 24 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1819 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M., snack and reduce to 1 serving popcorn at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large banana to breakfast, increase almonds to ⅓ cup at A.M. snack, add 1 serving 2-ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice cream as an evening snack.

Day 2

Arugula Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke

Breakfast (306 Calories)

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (470 calories)

Afternoon Snack (76 calories)

Dinner (423 calories)

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Meal Prep Tip: Prep the Dill Pickle Dip for snack tomorrow and day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 65 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,622 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit eggs at breakfast and baguette at lunch, reduce to ½ cup raspberries at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings Avocado & Salsa Cracker at afternoon snack, and increase to 1 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream at evening snack.

Day 3

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Photographer/Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist/Kay Clarke, Food Stylist/Emily Nabors Hall

Breakfast (304 calories)

  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds

A.M. Snack (108 calories)

Toss cucumber together with dip to create a quick cucumber salad.

Lunch (470 calories)

Afternoon Snack (152 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 1/2 ounce cheddar cheese

Dinner (471 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 77 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,839 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack and salad at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 hard-boiled egg to breakfast, 1 cup baby carrots and increase to 2 servings dip at A.M. snack, increase to 1 1/2 oz cheese at P.M. snack, and increase to 1 ½ servings chili at dinner.

Day 4

Cabbage Steaks
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

Breakfast (391 calories)

A.M. Snack (202 calories)

Lunch (323 calories)

Afternoon Snack (139 calories)

  • 2 plums
  • 1 hard-boiled egg with hot sauce

Dinner (359 calories)

Evening Snack (92 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 55 g protein, 193 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 64 g fat, 2,152 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to breakfast, add an additional plum and 1 oz. cheddar cheese to P.M. snack, and add 2 servings Lemon Aioli to dinner.

Day 5

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija and Lime
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Breakfast (344 calories)

A.M. Snack (269 calories)

  • 2 clementines
  • ½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup sliced almonds

Lunch (242 calories)

P.M. Snack (214 calories)

Dinner (357 calories)

Evening Snack (84 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 57 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,522 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit afternoon and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter Toast at breakfast, add 10 almonds to lunch, add 2 Soy Sauce Eggs to dinner, and increase to 2 servings evening snack.

Day 6

a recipe photo of the Buffalo Chickpea Salad served in a bowl
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

Breakfast (233 calories)

A.M. Snack (168 calories)

  • 1 pear
  • 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (501 calories)

Slightly mash the chickpea salad to make a sandwich filling along with the lettuce.

Afternoon Snack (143 calories)

Dinner (301 calories)

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 62 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 70 g fat, 2,099 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and afternoon snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 servings egg bites at breakfast, increase to 1 cup yogurt at A.M. snack, increase to 1 1/2 servings popcorn at P.M. snack, and increase to 1 serving ice cream evening snack.

Day 7

a recipe photo of the Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Breakfast (297 calories)

A.M. Snack (210 calories)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (301 calories)

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

  • 1 pear
  • 1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (641 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 56 g protein, 153 g carbohydrate, 27 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,821 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and edamame at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt and ½ cup raspberries to breakfast, add 1 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream to evening snack.

