7-Day No-Sugar Vegetarian Meal Plan

Data shows that more people are interested in following a plant-based diet than ever before. While the animal-based food industry growth has remained flat, the plant-based food industry has grown 23% over the past four years, per the Plant-Based Foods Association. This isn't a massive surprise since, according to a 2022 review in Cureus, people who eat less meat and more vegetarian protein sources, such as beans, tofu and soy, are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease, especially if they start early.

Additionally, many of the same health benefits of a vegetarian diet, such as a reduced risk of diabetes, are also seen when individuals reduce their sugar intake, per a 2020 meta-analysis in the European Journal of Epidemiology. The CDC reports that the average American adult consumes 68 grams of sugar per day, which is 17 teaspoons or ⅓ cup! Yet, the American Heart Association recommends capping added sugar intake to 6 teaspoons for women and 9 teaspoons for men.

Ditching added sugar, like those added during processing and natural sugars, such as maple, honey, and coconut sugar, may seem difficult at first, but once you start to eat less sugar, you crave it less too. However, while it might be easy to skip desserts, it's also important to look for sneaky sources of added sugar, which can easily contain more than the daily recommendation in one serving.

Sneaky Sources of Added Sugar

Flavored yogurts

Flavored non-dairy milks, such as vanilla or chocolate soy, oat or almond milk

Peanut butter with added sugar

Granola and energy bars

Marinades and spice mixes

Salad dressings

Pasta sauces

Condiments, such as ketchup, barbecue sauce and hoisin sauce

Crackers, chips and flavored popcorn

In this no-sugar-added, vegetarian meal plan, we focus on natural sugar sources from fruits, whole grains, vegetables, and vegetarian protein sources to help you feel full and satisfied. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, a level that most will lose weight, but if you require more or fewer calories, adjustments for 1,200 and 2,000 calories are also listed.

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Meal prep at the beginning of the plan makes it easier for you to follow the meal plan throughout the week.

Make a batch of Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette for salads on days 3, 6 and 7. Prep a Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach for breakfast on day 1 and freeze the remaining for breakfasts on days 4 and 7. When making the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad for dinner on day 1, prep 2 additional servings for lunch on days 2 and 3. Prep Dill Pickle Dip on the evening of day 2, for snack on days 3 and 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (297 Calories)

A.M. Snack (241 calories)

1 clementine

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (350 calories)

1 serving Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Afternoon Snack (198 calories)

2 servings Lemon-Parmesan Popcorn

Dinner (416 calories)

Meal Prep Tip: Prep two full servings of the Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad for lunch on days 2 and 3.

Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 61 g protein, 122 g carbohydrate, 24 g fiber, 90 g fat, 1819 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M., snack and reduce to 1 serving popcorn at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large banana to breakfast, increase almonds to ⅓ cup at A.M. snack, add 1 serving 2-ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice cream as an evening snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (306 Calories)

1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie

2 hard-boiled eggs

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (470 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

Afternoon Snack (76 calories)

1 serving Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Dinner (423 calories)

1 serving Arugula Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Meal Prep Tip: Prep the Dill Pickle Dip for snack tomorrow and day 5.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 65 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,622 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit eggs at breakfast and baguette at lunch, reduce to ½ cup raspberries at A.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. almonds to A.M. snack, increase to 2 servings Avocado & Salsa Cracker at afternoon snack, and increase to 1 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream at evening snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (304 calories)

1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1 teaspoon chia seeds

A.M. Snack (108 calories)

1 cup sliced cucumber

1 serving Dill Pickle Dip

Toss cucumber together with dip to create a quick cucumber salad.

Lunch (470 calories)

1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1 slice whole-wheat baguette

Afternoon Snack (152 calories)

1 medium apple

1/2 ounce cheddar cheese

Dinner (471 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,505 calories, 77 g protein, 144 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,839 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit P.M. snack and salad at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 hard-boiled egg to breakfast, 1 cup baby carrots and increase to 2 servings dip at A.M. snack, increase to 1 1/2 oz cheese at P.M. snack, and increase to 1 ½ servings chili at dinner.

Day 4

Breakfast (391 calories)

1 serving Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

1 medium apple

A.M. Snack (202 calories)

2 servings Curried Cashews

Lunch (323 calories)

1 serving leftover Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Afternoon Snack (139 calories)

2 plums

1 hard-boiled egg with hot sauce

Dinner (359 calories)

1 serving Cabbage Steaks

1 serving Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Evening Snack (92 calories)

1 serving Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Daily Totals: 1,506 calories, 55 g protein, 193 g carbohydrate, 38 g fiber, 64 g fat, 2,152 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. peanut butter to breakfast, add an additional plum and 1 oz. cheddar cheese to P.M. snack, and add 2 servings Lemon Aioli to dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (344 calories)

1 serving Peanut-Butter Banana Cinnamon Toast

1 hard-boiled egg

A.M. Snack (269 calories)

2 clementines

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup sliced almonds

Lunch (242 calories)

1 serving Meet Your New Favorite Cucumber Sandwich

2 plums

P.M. Snack (214 calories)

1 cup baby carrots

¼ cup Dill Pickle Dip

Dinner (357 calories)

1 serving Vegetarian Sushi Grain Bowl

Evening Snack (84 calories)

1 serving Pretzels with Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 57 g protein, 160 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,522 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit afternoon and evening snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 servings Peanut Butter Toast at breakfast, add 10 almonds to lunch, add 2 Soy Sauce Eggs to dinner, and increase to 2 servings evening snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (233 calories)

1 serving Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

3/4 cup fresh raspberries

A.M. Snack (168 calories)

1 pear

1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

Lunch (501 calories)

1 serving Buffalo Chickpea Salad

2 slices whole-wheat toasts

1 leaf butter lettuce

Slightly mash the chickpea salad to make a sandwich filling along with the lettuce.

Afternoon Snack (143 calories)

1 serving Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Dinner (301 calories)

1 serving Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

2 cups mixed greens tossed with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Evening Snack (158 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 62 g protein, 163 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 70 g fat, 2,099 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. and afternoon snacks.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 servings egg bites at breakfast, increase to 1 cup yogurt at A.M. snack, increase to 1 1/2 servings popcorn at P.M. snack, and increase to 1 serving ice cream evening snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (297 calories)

A.M. Snack (210 calories)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (301 calories)

1 serving leftover Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

2 cups mixed greens tossed with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

P.M. Snack (201 calories)

1 pear

1/2 cup edamame in pods

Dinner (641 calories)

1 serving Burrata Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 56 g protein, 153 g carbohydrate, 27 g fiber, 82 g fat, 1,821 mg sodium.

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and edamame at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt and ½ cup raspberries to breakfast, add 1 serving 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream to evening snack.