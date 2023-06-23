More than a third of adults don't get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, according to the National Sleep Foundation. And yet we all know how important it is for good health. Not getting enough can raise your risk for everything from weight gain and diabetes to heart disease and depression. All sorts of factors can impact how well you sleep—stress, caffeine, screen time too close to bedtime—but dietary habits can also affect the quality of rest you get.

What Is the #1 Habit You Should Break for Better Sleep?

Although you'll see all sorts of better-sleep hacks out there, the real way to snag more Zs is pretty simple: Try not to eat a large meal within 3 hours of turning in for the night. Why? Because it can prompt several physiological processes in the body.

Some research, like this 2020 article published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, suggests that eating too close to bedtime can lead to nighttime wakings. One of the reasons is that food delivers fuel in the form of calories. Think about a time when you were dead tired, ate something, and then felt a wave of energy wash over you. It's a result of that food breaking down into smaller molecules that rush through your bloodstream and makes you feel alert, which can impact the time it takes you to fall asleep and the amount of overall sleep you get," according to Jamie Nadeau, R.D., founder of The Balanced Nutritionist.

In addition, consuming food tells your body to start the digestive process. This response takes time, and certain nutrients break down more quickly than others. Carbohydrates—particularly simple carbs like those found in many crackers, chips and sweets—digest more rapidly than protein and fat. But since most meals are a combination of all three macronutrients, it takes several hours for your body to process a full meal. During that time, the food sits in your stomach and can cause indigestion, which can keep you up at night.

Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, a behavioral sleep doctor in White Plains, New York, adds that the type of food you eat before bed matters, too. Researchers found that heavy, fatty, spicy and very sugary foods can negatively impact digestion and cause heartburn and indigestion in some people. People with acid reflux suffer from stomach acid coming up into the esophagus. This process can be heightened when you lay down. So if you eat a large meal before bed, the food in your stomach may induce reflux that disrupts your sleep.

That's why Dr. Harris recommends avoiding large meals within 3 hours before bedtime—especially ones that contain those trigger foods. "And it's a good idea to wrap up any snacking at least an hour before bedtime," says Nadeau.

How to Break the Habit of Eating Right Before Bed

Setting yourself up for nightly success can actually start at the beginning of your day. Often, evening hunger pops as a result of not eating enough at breakfast and lunch—or getting certain nutrients you need.

For example, skipping breakfast is linked to increased hunger levels later on. Although you may not be hungry at the beginning of the day, those pangs could rear their ugly head at night and cause you to overeat. Aim for at least three well-balanced meals, and ideally one or two snacks, throughout the day can keep hunger levels at bay.

A 2020 review published in Physiology & Behavior suggests that making sure those meals and snacks contain protein can also help regulate appetite. The average adult needs 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight (or 0.36 grams per pound). Most Americans get plenty of daily protein, but we tend to eat breakfast and snacks that are rich in carbs, which are quickly digested and can cause you to feel hungry soon after eating. And we save the bulk of our protein intake for dinner. So try to focus on including protein in every meal and snack. Spreading protein intake throughout the day is a crucial part of feeling satiated.

If bedtime comes and you're still feeling hungry, listen to what your body is trying to tell you. "A light snack an hour before bed is totally fine and can be sleep-promoting for some people," says Dr. Harris. "Nuts, seeds, eggs, low-fat proteins, low-fat cheese, and low-sugar Greek yogurt are all great options, especially when combined with a whole grain carb like an apple or whole grain crackers."

Other Dietary Habits That Affect Sleep

Of course, limiting eating before bedtime is not the only secret to better sleep. "There's emerging evidence that your gut bugs can play a role in sleep," says Amanda Sauceda, RD. "A healthy microbiome is dependent on making sure you're eating a lot of plant-based, fiber-rich foods."

What's more, Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, owner of Sound Bites Nutrition, recommends trying to dial down your caffeine habit. "A recent study found that regular caffeine intake in healthy men interrupts REM sleep promotion," says Andrews. This is especially true if you drink it late in the afternoon. Caffeine sticks around on your system for a long time, so if you have a latte at 3 pm it could still affect you at bedtime. That said, everyone metabolizes caffeine differently. Some people can handle a few cups throughout the day and sleep well, while others need to keep it just to the am hours. Take note of how this stimulant makes you feel. If it's messing with your sleep, adjust your habits accordingly.

The Bottom Line

Sleep is an incredibly important aspect of everyday life. By making small changes to your dietary routine, you can positively impact your sleep and feel more energized on a daily basis. Try to avoid large meals in the three-hour window before bedtime and cut off snacks about 60 minutes before hitting the sheets. Your morning self will thank you.