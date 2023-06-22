The #1 Nutrient to Eat For Weight Loss, According to a Gastroenterologist

While Ozempic is a medication commonly used by people with diabetes to help manage blood sugar, it has been making headlines lately due to celebrities turning to the drug for rapid weight loss results. But gastroenterologist and author of The Fiber Fueled Cookbook Will Bulsiewicz, M.D. is here to set the record straight: There are healthier ways to lose weight than to depend on this drug, if that's the only reason you're taking it.

"Ozempic seems to be all the rage right now. I'm not here to bash on Ozempic," Bulsiewicz writes in the caption of a recent Instagram post. "For those that have a medical need, it can really help them. But I do think it's important that you be informed and empowered with knowledge rather than getting swept up by the tidal wave of hype and potentially getting hurt in the process."

The gastroenterologist teamed up with athlete and nutrition coach Thomas DeLauer in the Instagram reel to talk about the truth surrounding Ozempic and GLP-1, as well as what nutrients your body needs to help you meet your nutritional goals in a healthier way. Here's what they have to say.

First, Bulsiewicz emphasized a surprising fact about your body you may not already know.

"Most people don't realize that our body actually makes GLP-1 already," he said in the clip. "In fact, this is something that we get when we consume fiber."

Medications like Ozempic can be beneficial for many people with obesity, especially if they have coexisting medical conditions. However, the benefits of eating more fiber could be considered as a possible first step for those looking to lose weight.

"Now although it's not the same as a pharmaceutical intervention, people don't realize that a GLP-1 receptor agonist is basically just acting upon a GLP-1 receptor, the same kind of thing that protein but more importantly fiber will activate," DeLauer further explained.

"So everyone's looking to add more GLP-1, and yet 95 percent of America is fiber deficient," Bulsiewicz noted, referring to this research study published by the National Library of Medicine. "If we quite simply add more fiber to our diet, we're going to have amazing benefits."

It's clear that according to Bulsiewicz and DeLauer, the best nutrient to eat for weight loss is fiber. We fully agree: including more fiber-rich foods into your diet can reap health benefits, like supporting gut health, reducing inflammation and assisting weight loss, if that is your goal. Be mindful about the amount of fiber you consume, as too much of it can cause side effects like constipation and bloating. Check out these high-fiber foods you should consider adding into your meals.

