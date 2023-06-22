5 Antioxidant Foods to Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage, According to a Dietitian

One of your skin's primary tasks is to serve as a protective barrier between your body and the external environment. However, the sun's ultraviolet (UV) light is a major environmental stressor that can penetrate the skin and release a cascade of unstable molecules called free radicals that damage healthy skin cells and DNA. In turn, soaking up the sun too long can lead to issues like sunburn and skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the US and severe sunburns, particularly in early life, may increase the risk of melanoma.

Thankfully, there is a way to counteract the damaging effects of UV-induced free radicals and prevent these problems from occurring. To build your skin's defenses from the inside out, consuming a wide variety of antioxidant-rich foods is important! Below is a list of the five best antioxidant foods you can eat to protect your skin from sun damage.

Pictured Recipe: Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

Why Eating These Foods During the Day is Important

If you want to maintain the integrity of your skin and protect it from the midday sun, consider eating your meals and snacks during the day. Here's why: Surprisingly, you have a biological clock in your skin cells that can be disrupted by abnormal eating times, according to a 2023 article published in Stem Cells. More specifically, eating late at night impairs an enzyme responsible for repairing sun-damaged skin. Therefore, eating too late might increase the risk of sunburn, skin aging and skin cancer. The good news is you can trade your late-night snack for a daytime meal that incorporates one or all of these skin-protective foods:

1. Tomatoes

With over a thousand different varieties, shapes and sizes, tomatoes are a staple ingredient across many cultural cuisines. And for good reason! Not only are they incredibly versatile and delicious, but tomatoes are also filled with antioxidants that protect against sun damage. Ironically, their bright red pigment contains an antioxidant called lycopene that can prevent your skin from becoming red and sunburned, per a 2022 review in Biology. To truly reap this sun-shielding benefit, it is best to cook tomatoes with a bit of healthy oil, such as olive oil. Why, you may ask? Adding heat and healthy fat helps your body absorb more lycopene! Tomatoes are also a good source of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant and skin-protective nutrient. Try tossing a sheet pan of tomatoes in the oven to make this scrumptious Cherry Tomato Confit to serve on top of bruschetta, pasta or pizza.

2. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes not only have a vibrant orange flesh and uniquely sweet flavor but are loaded with potent compounds that guard your skin against harmful UV rays. They are one of the top sources of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that can absorb UV light and neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals produced from excessive sun exposure, per a 2020 study published in BBA – Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipid. In other words, the antioxidant properties in sweet potatoes can diminish the intensity of sunburns. You can include these protective root vegetables in your diet by whipping up these twice-baked Loaded Sweet Potatoes.

3. Almonds

Characterized by their oval shape and earthy flavor, almonds are an excellent source of several skin-supporting nutrients. Teeming with vitamin E, polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids, almonds have been shown to defend against UV-induced sun damage by enhancing the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities of human skin, per a 2021 article in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Therefore, almonds are the perfect food to snack on in the afternoon when the sun's rays are strongest. Or you can enjoy them in this Cherry-Almond Farro Salad for an added antioxidant boost. Pro-tip: Leave the skin on! The almond skin is where most of the sun-protective antioxidants are stored.

4. Salmon

Bursting with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, salmon is equipped with nutrients that can safeguard your skin from hazardous UV radiation. According to a 2018 study published in Nutrients, this pink-pigmented fish contains a mighty antioxidant called astaxanthin which has been shown to impart sun-protective and anti-inflammatory benefits when consumed. More specifically, astaxanthin can improve skin health by reducing cell damage caused by free radicals after being out in the sun too long. In addition, astaxanthin has been reported to aid in DNA repair following prolonged UV exposure. Preparing this quick and easy Salmon Rice Bowl is a delicious way to add salmon to your weekly meals.

5. Red Grapes

Grapes are jammed-packed with resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that can improve your skin's defenses against beaming sun rays. A 2022 study published in Antioxidants looked closely at the effects of grape consumption on modulating UV-induced skin damage. The study participants were advised to consume the equivalent of 2 ¼ cups of grapes daily for two weeks. At the end of the study, the researchers found that short-term grape consumption successfully prevented sunburns from UV-light exposure. So go ahead and grab a bag of grapes during your next grocery run and give this refreshing Grape Smoothie a try.

The Bottom Line

Although sunscreen and protective clothing are the first line of defense against sun damage, a diet filled with antioxidant-rich foods can also offer UV protection. Five of the best sources of sun-shielding antioxidants include tomatoes, sweet potatoes, almonds, salmon and grapes. Just make sure to consume these foods during the day to fully protect your skin from harmful UV radiation.