9 Trader Joe's Dupes That Are Better Than the Original

Way back in 1967, Joe Coulombe opened a grocery chain to appeal to adventurous, well-traveled customers who wanted more than mainstream supermarkets were offering. He named it Trader Joe's, a play on his name and the popular Trader Vic's restaurant. Today, there are nearly 600 Trader Joe's markets around the country. And even with jam-packed parking lots and frequently long lines, people still continue to flock to the stores.

The appeal lies in the friendly employees, the smaller size and, most importantly, the great products on offer. Trader Joe's sells many items under its own private labels, and they're often much cheaper than their name-brand equivalents. The selection is kept tight and curated, so you have to move fast when your favorite item is in stock.

While everyone has their favorite TJ's year-round or seasonal product, there are some items that not only taste great, but actually taste way better than any other version on the market. To find the best TJ's dupes, I reached out to friends and fellow shoppers to get their opinions. Here are nine products you should buy.

9 Trader Joe's Dupes to Buy

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Dupe for: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Introduced to Trader Joe's shoppers in 2010, these chocolate peanut butter cups made it to the company's Hall of Fame in 2023. The cups "were instant favorites among our customers from the moment they made their debut," the company says. And, as modest as those Hawaiian-shirted employees always are, the site does call these sweet treats "a crowning achievement of confectionery." One fan describes the appeal this way: "The peanut butter is velvety smooth and creamier than Reese's, and the dark chocolate is firmer, which creates a more satisfying bite."

All Butter Puff Pastry Sheets

Dupe for: Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets

While many items at Trader Joe's are prepared and ready-to-eat, there are ingredients that savvy home chefs always make room for in their cart. A clear favorite is the puff pastry, which culinary types laud for coming in a round roll, making it much easier to work with. "It's also thinner than the Pepperidge Farm variety, and that makes it easier to manage, too," says a shopper.

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Dupe for: Fritos Corn Chips

Even if you're a lover of flavored Fritos, like the Chili Cheese version, you'll be won over by the crunchiness and flavor of TJ's dupe. "Fritos just cannot compete with them," one fan says. "The TJ's version is my favorite dipper for guacamole, salsa and even my favorite crunchy topping for homemade tacos." The brand also has a plain corn version if that's more your style.

Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies

Dupe for: Oreos

"Why spend the money if you don't have to?" asks a shopper as she puts both chocolate and golden varieties of these cookies into her cart. While they certainly are a more budget-friendly option than the name brand, many customers swear they taste better, too. They rave about the cookies' dense texture, authentic flavor and generous amount of creamy filling, which even has little flecks of real vanilla beans. Plus, similar to Oreos, they come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate-peanut butter, strawberry lemonade and pumpkin spice.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Dupe for: Pagoda Vegetable Egg Rolls

It's not all indulgent treats at your local Trader Joe's, of course. Many nutrition-minded shoppers find loving dupes that beat the nutritional profile of store brands. Toby Smithson, RDN, CDCES, pointed out TJ's spring rolls as a terrific "this, not that" level switch. "They're lower in calories, sodium and carbohydrates, and they're slightly higher in fiber and protein," she says.

Premium Salmon Burgers

Dupe for: Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burger

Smithson also recommends these salmon burgers, which she calls a "heart-healthy entree choice, due to a lower calorie, total fat and saturated fat content." Bonus? They provide 100% of the daily requirement for vitamin D, too.

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Dupe for: Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches

Enthusiastic shoppers describe these ice cream sandwiches as more homemade tasting than other offerings in this category. One fan raves, "The chocolate chunks in TJ's version melt in your mouth and pack a more delicious punch than the Nestle chocolate chips in their version—which is saying something!"

Scandinavian Swimmers

Dupe for: Swedish Fish Candy

These popular treats practically swim off the shelf all year round, and no wonder. According to Trader Joe's, they're made with vibrant colors derived only from naturally available products, such as fruit and vegetable extracts. Your first bite will also reveal that they've been made with a softer chew than many other gummies. "Each bite is a tender delight," the store says.

Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40

Dupe for: Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

The face, body and beauty care section at your local Trader Joe's continues to grow in popularity. You can often find products that compare to pricier brands for much, much less. While TJ's facial sunscreen costs just $9, you'll find it comparable to Supergoop's $40 version. One shopper says, "It feels expensive and nice on my skin, and it works well under makeup, too."