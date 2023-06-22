This Viral 3-Ingredient Lemony Dessert Is an Easy Summer Treat—Here's How to Make It

When you're itching for something sweet in the summertime, you may turn to a creamy sherbet or a refreshing frozen lemonade. But what if we told you that there's a simple recipe that combines these two delights?

Lemon possets are what your taste buds need this season. This cooling, lemony English dessert has gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok, thanks to Food by Couffee's series on trying desserts from around the world. The best part? You only need three ingredients to make it: 2½ cups of heavy cream, 3/4 cup of granulated sugar and 3 lemons.

Start by zesting 2 of your lemons and collecting the zest in a bowl. Once you're done, cut each lemon in half and scoop out the inside to clean it out (save that lemon flesh: you'll need it in a second). You can use these halves as your serving bowls, which we find adorable.

Then, take the inside of the lemons that you scooped out and juice them. In Food by Couffee's video, they take the lemon flesh and press it through a sieve to extract the juice, but you can also just put the flesh in a handheld lemon juicer and squeeze it. Either way, collect the lemon juice in a separate bowl.

Meanwhile, heat up a small saucepan. Add your heavy cream, granulated sugar and lemon zest. Mix the ingredients together and heat on low for 10 minutes or until the concoction starts to bubble. When you take it off the heat, stir in the lemon juice. To make the mixture extra smooth, pour it through a sieve to collect the lemon zest.

All you have to do now is pour the lemony mixture into the scooped-out lemon halves. Then, refrigerate them for at least three hours.

Although hands-on, this recipe is undeniably easy. We love that we can make these individual desserts the night before and have them ready for when we're in the mood for a sweet snack the next day. It's a perfect light and creamy dessert that, when enjoyed in moderation, can fit well into a balanced eating pattern.

Try it out for yourself! Our Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno is also worth the try; thanks to the yogurt, they're packed with protein!

Up next: The #1 Dessert to Help Relieve Acid Reflux, According to a Gastroenterologist