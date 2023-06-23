Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Whenever I'm at my parents' house, I'm automatically on dinner duty. Unlike me, my mom cooks more out of necessity rather than pleasure. So whenever I'm in my hometown, she takes advantage of that. And while I love to cook delicious and nutritious meals for my family, I also like spending time with them—and I especially cherish the meaningful conversations that always happen around dinner. That's why, while I'm visiting them this week, I'm turning to Mediterranean-diet recipes that are ready in 25 minutes or less.

The Mediterranean diet is widely known as one of the healthiest eating patterns. Research has shown this diet can help reduce your risk of chronic diseases, increase longevity, support your cognitive function and more. Contrary to popular belief, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any cuisine, not only those traditional in the Mediterranean region. To reap the benefits of this eating pattern, focus on incorporating lots of fruits and veggies, whole grains, healthy fats and whole grains.

Sunday's Quick Chicken Fajitas are the perfect weekend dinner for my family—a nostalgic recipe that takes me on a trip down memory lane. Growing up, whenever we took my grandpa out to dinner, he always ordered chicken fajitas at his favorite local restaurant. Although it isn't a traditional dish of the Mediterranean region, foods featured in this dish, such as corn tortillas, veggies, avocado and chicken, fit the diet's principles. This recipe uses quick-cooking thin chicken strips to keep the total cook time to 20 minutes. Spices like chili powder and cumin add lots of delicious Northern Mexican flavor. Plus, topping the fajita tacos with lemon juice, cilantro and sour cream perfectly balances them out.

Sunday: Quick Chicken Fajitas

Monday: Kung Pao Tofu

Tuesday: Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash paired with whole-wheat baguette

Wednesday: Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad with Chickpeas & Feta

Thursday: Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce with a side of quinoa

Friday: Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

Something to Sip On

With many places experiencing a heat wave, including my hometown, drinking enough fluids is essential to prevent heatstroke. Though water is an excellent option, sometimes I like to mix it up and sip on something more flavorful. Plus, when it comes to proper hydration, electrolytes and glucose (sugar) are key—glucose helps transport electrolytes into your cells. With just one tablespoon of added sugar per serving, this Raspberry Lemonade is the perfect hydrating drink for sunny days. In just a few minutes and only three ingredients (not counting the water, ice and optional garnish), you'll have a refreshing and tangy drink.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Alcohol, like all things, can be enjoyed in moderation. And while there's a lot of controversy around the pros and cons of alcohol, the truth is that we can all benefit from a booze break. Cutting down on alcohol can provide some pretty awesome benefits, such as better sleep, less bloating and increased mental sharpness. Plus, drinking less can make it easier to maintain a healthy weight, if that's a goal of yours. In an exclusive interview with EatingWell, Katy Perry shared some of the benefits she's experienced from cutting back on the booze—which has inspired me to cut back, too, and give my body a break.

