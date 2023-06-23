Meet Spaghett—the Easy Aperol Spritz That Might Be the Drink of the Summer

The perfect summer cocktail has a few requirements. You'll want it to be cold—maybe even frozen, if that's your preference—and refreshing, with potentially some fruit to add sweetness to the concoction. With those qualities in mind, the possibilities are still endless. You could spend all summer sipping on anything from a Frozen Peach Margarita to a Dirty Shirley.

But if you add convenience to your list of requirements, we might be able to whittle down the list of drinks for you. Whether you're a fan of a cold, crisp Aperol spritz at the end of the day or just a fan of three-ingredient cocktails so simple you could whip them up in a park or on the beach, Spaghett could be the perfect drink for you.

Spaghett is taking the world—or at least Instagram—by storm as the summer arrives, and for good reason. This cocktail, which originates from bartender Reed Cahill of Wet City Brewery in Maryland, is so easy to make, you could probably serve up two of them by the time you reach the end of this article. Simply open a bottle of Miller High Life, take a sip or two, and slowly add in 1 ounce of lemon juice and 1.5 ounces of Aperol. Cap it off with a lemon wedge, and you're all set. Some folks skip the lemon and add an orange slice, which might especially appeal to folks who love the sunny orange wedge in a classic Aperol spritz. (We love adding a slice of grapefruit to our spritz, though you might have a hard time wedging one onto your High Life bottle.)

In the Spaghett, the Miller High Life takes on the job of the sparkling wine *and* the club soda in a typical spritz, making this drink truly perfect for cocktails away from home, whether you're relaxing by a lake or gathering around a bonfire. Honestly, the best bonus of all might be the lack of dishes you'll have to clean up after mixing up some Spaghetts. While you could serve these drinks in glasses, serving them directly in the High Life bottles is a perfect option for a host trying to cut down on dishes (or waste, if you opt for single-use cups).

With your Spaghett recipe and ingredients in hand, all that's left to decide is what you'll serve with your summer cocktail. It's perfect for casual pool sipping, but it would be equally fun and refreshing alongside our Ultimate Summer Fruit & Cheese Board or any one of our favorite summer appetizers. You could even stay on theme and opt for a dinner of spaghetti and Spaghett—just pair your bottles with something like Giada De Laurentiis' Spaghetti with Rosemary and Lemon or our 5-Ingredient Spaghetti with Zucchini and Parmesan.

However you serve your next round of Spaghetts, we have a feeling you'll be back for more.