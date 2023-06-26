Why Do Beets Make Your Poop and Pee Red?

If you've ever ordered a gorgeous-looking roasted beet salad, or sipped a refreshing glass of sweet-and-earthy beet juice from your local smoothie joint, you may remember the surprise when you visited the restroom later and noticed that your poop or pee was intensely—alarmingly—red. While it's shocking to see the sudden shift in color, the good news is that you're probably fine. In fact, you're likely better than fine, because this could mean that your digestive system is hard at work breaking down those bright red beets and eliminating them from your system. But if you're still curious to know why this happens, keep reading.

Why Do Beets Make Your Poop or Pee Red?

There's a compound in beets called betanin that gives the vegetable its distinct and vibrant red hue. Betanin has a high uptake in the gut, which means that it is absorbed in large concentrations. This can cause the pigment to be excreted rapidly in urine, and again later in stool. It's a phenomenon called beeturia. And beets aren't the only food that can alter the color of your pee and poop. Certain green vegetables high in chlorophyll, as well as licorice and even beverages like Guinness and Kool-Aid can have a similar effect. This makes total sense, since what we put into our bodies is meant to be digested, broken down and ultimately eliminated in our urine and stool.

What Causes Beeturia?

Not everyone is able to completely break down betanin throughout the digestion process, which may potentially result in beeturia. According to the National Institutes of Health, beeturia is prevalent in 10% to 14% of the population, particularly in those who are iron deficient or live with malabsorptive diseases, such as anemia. The color of urine may range from pink to deep red, and it's caused by the excretion of the betaine antioxidant found in beets. Jennifer Gonzalez, a colon hydrotherapist and owner of Doody Free Girl in Jersey City, New Jersey, says beeturia may "generally last up to 48 hours, depending on transit time and body constitution."

Gonzalez isn't afraid to talk shop when it comes to poop and pee. The colon-cleansing pro is on a mission to normalize the conversation and inform the masses about colon health, bathroom woes and constipation, and to erase the stigma surrounding women, in particular, and the basic human function of pooping. Gonzalez believes many people experience a change in the color of their poop or pee after eating beets without realizing it. "Based on my experience observing clients' poop for 14 years, I believe a large percentage of the population doesn't even look at their poop, so beeturia probably goes widely undocumented."

The Beet Test

Gonzalez is an advocate of the Beet Test, which is a simple way to measure your digestion's transit time. While this can vary from person to person, certain transit times indicate optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. Here's how the test works, according to Gonzalez: "Eat at least half of a raw or cooked beet (do not use fermented pickled red beets) with your meal. If you notice red urine or stool 12 to 24 hours later, your transit time is normal. If it happens in less than 12 hours, your body may not be absorbing nutrients. And if it takes more than 24 hours, it can indicate a slow transit time, which may be due to lack of fiber or water in the diet." Habits for improving transit time include eating more slowly, incorporating more fiber-rich foods in your diet, remaining hydrated, and taking probiotic supplements.

How Beets Cleanse Your Colon

Beets are rich in antioxidants and high in fiber that can help pull toxins into the colon where they can be evacuated. Because fiber isn't digested by your body like other food components, such as fats, proteins or carbohydrates, it feeds friendly gut bacteria. Ultimately, the fiber from beets adds bulk to stool while also softening it, decreasing the chance of constipation. Or, if you tend to have loose and watery stools, the fiber may aid in solidifying stool as it absorbs water and adds bulk. A bulky, soft stool is ideal for whole body detoxification.

Gonzalez breaks down (pun intended), in simplest terms, the way beets cleanse your colon: "Beets contain a lot of insoluble fiber, which helps sweep the bowel while feeding the bacteria that constitute the microbiome and also enhancing digestive enzyme activity. The betaine antioxidants in beets, responsible for that red color, have also been shown to improve digestion." While Gonzalez says beets are "excellent for gut health and generally promote elimination," she notes that they can affect people differently, such as those with digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and people living a low-FODMAP lifestyle. This is because the fructose FODMAPs found in beets may not be properly absorbed as gut bacteria ferments the sugars. This can lead to cramps, bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, or gas and fluid in the bowel.

Should You Be Concerned?

Again, probably not. Occasional beeturia is normal and can last up to 48 hours. "While it could potentially indicate an iron deficiency or general malabsorption, beeturia most likely isn't a sign of something more serious unless there is concurrent bleeding that's not related to the consumption of beets," says Gonzalez. If days pass after you've consumed beets, and your pee and poop are still scarlet, consult your doctor, as this could indicate blood in the urine or stool, or a different health condition such as anemia, low stomach acid, ulcers or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, if your urine gradually returns to its normal color, you're probably just fine. It's a sign your body enjoyed the beets as much as you did.

The Bottom Line

Betanin is the beetroot pigment that is absorbed by the body upon eating beets, and as a result, may turn your poop and pee pink or red for up to 48 hours after consumption—a phenomenon called beeturia. It's generally harmless and no cause for concern. Unless beets cause digestive or gastrointestinal issues for you such as constipation, beeturia shouldn't stop you from eating beets. They're a great source of antioxidants and fiber, and help control inflammation, aid in oxygen delivery and contribute to healthy blood pressure. The Beet Test is also an effective way to check in with your overall transit health, so give it a try. Dig into that beet salad, order the smoothie, and fear not when you see changes in color for the next day or two!