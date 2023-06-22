This High-Protein Yogurt Cup Dessert Tastes Like a Snickers Bar

If you've spent any time on social media lately, you've may have seen this yogurt cup hack. Originally developed by registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner, it's a brilliant recipe that turns already nutritious Greek yogurt into a mouthwatering dessert in under two minutes. The best part? You probably have all the ingredients in your kitchen right now!

What Is the High-Protein Yogurt Cup?

In the OG version, Blatner incorporates a spoonful of peanut butter into a cup of Greek yogurt, tops it with melted chocolate, then refrigerates it to set. This turns the chocolate into a shatteringly crisp "magic shell" of sorts. The Idea is completely genius, yet ridiculously easy, and it quickly went viral with commenters raving and praising her for the share. "Okay making this tomorrow and the next day and the next day…," said one commenter. And in the spirit of meal-prepping, another shared how obsessed they were, adding "I need to premake them for my lunches."

Since then, influencers, dietitians and just about everyone else have been sharing their own versions all over social media, proving just how versatile and customisable this yogurt hack is.

Joy Bauer, for example, used what looked like a berry-flavored greek yogurt that she drizzled with melted chocolate and topped with chopped almonds. While dietitian and NASM trainer Rachael DeVaux, on the other hand, made a version that she insists tastes like Dairy Queen's Peanut Buster Parfait. DeVaux stirred protein powder into a dairy-free yogurt, topped it with a layer of runny peanut butter, then a second layer of melted chocolate. She then finished it off with roasted peanuts and sea salt. However you choose to make it, you can't go wrong. You might even find yourself having a "why haven't I thought of this before" moment like I did.

How to Make a High-Protein Yogurt Cup That Tastes Like a Snickers

First off, you need Greek yogurt. You can use single-serve cups or, if you're being eco- or budget-conscious, simply divide a larger container of Greek yogurt into smaller, reusable containers. Plain Greek yogurt is naturally low in sugar and, with the addition of chocolate, may be sweet enough for you. If you prefer yours a little sweeter, however, you can start with vanilla Greek yogurt or sweeten plain Greek yogurt with your favorite sweetener like maple syrup or honey.

Of course, you also need peanut butter (or your favorite nut butter if you avoid peanuts). Use your favorite brand and measure it with your heart. The important thing here is to mix it well so that the nut butter is well-incorporated. If using individual cups, simply add your preferred sweetener and nut butter right into the cup. If you're using a larger container of yogurt, stir the peanut butter and sweetener to the quantity of yogurt you want to use, then transfer it into smaller containers.

Next, you'll need melting chocolate of the milk or dark variety. Chocolate chips are easiest to melt, but you can also use chopped up bars or wafers. Since it's only a small amount, it's easiest to melt the chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. Or if you don't have a microwave, you can melt your chocolate using a double-boiler. Drizzle that creamy melted chocolate over the yogurt cups and smooth it out. A thinner layer is best to help it set. Now we garnish! Roasted peanuts are my go-to, but you do you! Lastly, finish with a sprinkle of sea salt or a flaky finishing salt, like Maldon. The sweet-salty combo is what dreams are made of.

The only thing left now is to chill it until the chocolate hardens. If you're not in a rush, you can put it in the fridge for an hour or two. But if you're dying to dig in, pop it into the freezer for about 10 minutes to set. That's it! Now you can enjoy the fun of cracking into the shell as you eat.

The Bottom Line

It's obvious why this dessert trend has been so well-received. Not only is it delicious, but it's also made with a few simple ingredients (that you likely already have at home), packs a serious nutritional punch and takes just a few minutes to make. So what are you waiting for? If you start now, you could be eating this in about fifteen minutes!