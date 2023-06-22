The 7 Best Sale Items at Costco in July

There are certain Costco staples we stock up on so often, we practically have them memorized as part of our shopping lists. From frozen fruit to these 12 food-editor-approved hidden gems, we can always count on these products to make it into our carts. In addition to those warehouse-store MVPs, we also love to mix things up with what's on sale each season. Each month ushers in a new crop of coupons and sales, and we scoured the latest to create our own curated best-buy list so you can shop smartly.

July 2023's best Costco sales (valid June 21 through July 23) include a cool breakfast booster, one of the trendiest omega-3-rich items on earth, a refreshing hydrating drink and handy on-the-go fuel so you can keep your energy levels high, whether you're close to home or jetting off on vacation.

7 of the Best Deals at Costco This Month

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$5.50 off per 18-pack

The heat is on! This Costco sale starts on the first day of summer; perfect timing to score a box of canned coconut water to tote along to everything from the pool to patio parties. Since coconut water comes naturally infused with electrolytes and some carbs, it's also an awesome post-workout drink … just be sure to refuel with a high-protein snack (read on!) to feed your muscles, too. Come happy hour, we love to add a squeeze of lime juice and a few leaves of fresh mint for one of the coolest spirit-free cocktail options ever.

Quaker Rice Crisps Variety Pack

$4.20 off per 36-pack

ICYMI, rice cakes are having a renaissance on TikTok. Creative snackers are taking our Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter concept to the next level by transforming it into Reese's Peanut Butter Cup-inspired treats. Just add a coating of melted chocolate and allow it to harden in the freezer. (Our favorite extra touch is a pinch of flaky sea salt. Cameron Diaz, who owns a bucket of the good stuff, would definitely approve!) You can try that concept in pint-sized style with one of the Caramel cakes as a base. Or snack on a bag of one of the other flavors—Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch or Apple Cinnamon—dunked in hummus, topped with cheese or in their original glory.

Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

$5 off per 20-pack

It's the perfect time to stock up on this classic probiotic-packed snack. Top Greek yogurt with some fresh berries for an easy snack or add it to your morning smoothie for a bit of protein. Either way, you'll score at least 11 grams of protein and 10% of your daily calcium needs from the yogurt. With five black cherry yogurts, five blueberry yogurts, five peach yogurts or five strawberry yogurts in this variety pack, the possibilities are endless.

Wild Planet Sardines in Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

$3 off per 6-pack

Crack open a can of one of the most popular snack board additions of 2023: #tinnedfish, which has racked up more than 58 million views on TikTok to date. A dreamy addition to a charcuterie spread, pasta sauce, sandwiches, salads or simply enjoyed on their own on crackers, these sustainably caught small fish are packed in EVOO for even more cardiovascular-health-supporting fats. Each 3-ounce serving will reel you in 50% of your Daily Value of vitamin D, 18 grams of protein, 0 carbs and 11 grams of satiating fats.

RXBar Protein Bars Variety Pack

$5.60 off per 14-pack

As far as those post-sweat-session snacks go, options abound. If you're in a hurry, one of your best options is a protein bar, and this one earns top marks for its simple ingredients list. You can tell what's hiding inside by what's listed on the front of the label. The seven Chocolate Sea Salt bars in this box contain "no B.S.," the RXBar team jokes. Instead, they're made with two dates, three egg whites, four cashews, six almonds as well as chocolate, cocoa, natural flavors and sea salt. The seven Peanut Butter Chocolate bars each include two dates, three egg whites, 14 peanuts and the same chocolate-sea salt supporting cast. The resulting bars pack in a respectable 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of filling fiber.

Kind Bar Minis Variety Pack

$5.60 off per 36-pack

If you prefer something just a hint smaller and sweeter to tide you over to your next meal, stock up on these palm-sized snacks. Whether you choose one of the 18 Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars or one of the 18 Caramel, Almond and Sea Salt minis, you'll be able to savor a nut-based bar that covers up to 4 grams of your daily fiber quota. Since they're shelf-stable and a cinch to pack, this is one of our favorite travel snacks. Just add a piece of fruit and you have a fairly balanced midafternoon nosh.

Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs

$3.20 off per 24-pack

In one final piece of nutty news for this Costco sale guide, these single-serving bags are just the ticket for when we're hiking—or simply hiking through a long morning of meetings. Inside the mixed box, you'll discover eight Heart Healthy Mix (dried cranberries, walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts and pepitas), eight Omega-3 Deluxe Mix (dried cranberries, walnuts, almonds, pecans and pepitas) and eight Cranberry Health Mix (dried cranberries, black raisins, walnuts, almonds, sunflower seeds and pepitas); each with 170 calories, 5 grams of protein and 11 to 12 grams of healthy fat.