Brussels sprouts are a powerhouse in the kitchen. Whether they're shaved raw and tossed up in a salad or roasted and topped with Parmesan for an easy side, Brussels sprouts add delicious flavor to any dish. The next time you pick up some sprouts, you may ask yourself, "How long do Brussels sprouts last?" Keep reading to find the answers to all your sprout-related questions, including how to store Brussels sprouts and how to know when they go bad, so you can feel confident when cooking with this tasty cruciferous vegetable.

How to Store Brussels Sprouts

The longevity of Brussels sprouts in the kitchen starts with proper storage. Brussels sprouts are best stored in the fridge. Here's how to store them:

Place whole Brussels sprouts in a zip-top bag and seal. Store in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator for up to one week.

Wait to wash Brussels sprouts until right before you're ready to use them. Washing prior to storage may encourage spoilage due to the excess moisture. We also recommend keeping Brussels sprouts whole during storage, as cut Brussels sprouts may dry out. If you buy Brussels sprouts on the stalk, it's best to remove them before storing.

How to Freeze Brussels Sprouts

If you're looking for a long-term storage solution, you can freeze Brussels sprouts. Before you freeze, you'll need to blanch the Brussels sprouts first to kill any bacteria. Plus blanching also helps avoid the loss of vitamins and minerals while preserving the sprouts' bright green color. Here's how to do it:

Rinse the Brussels sprouts. Remove any outer leaves; trim stems. Halve or quarter the sprouts, depending on their size. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Add the Brussels sprouts to the boiling water; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath with a slotted spoon. Drain well; pat dry. Spread the Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a large baking sheet; freeze until solid. Transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe container and store in the freezer.

How Long Do Brussels Sprouts Last?

Brussels sprouts usually last for about a week in the fridge when stored properly. If you're looking to extend the lifespan even more, freezing is a great choice. Brussels sprouts last for up to a year when blanched and stored in the freezer.

How Do You Know When Brussels Sprouts Go Bad?

There are a few signs that indicate your sprouts are less than fresh. If any of the leaves have brown spots or are yellowing, it's a sign of early spoilage. If you remove the blemished leaves and the interior looks OK, you can still use the sprout. However, if the interior leaves are also showing blemishes or yellowing, it's best to toss it (or compost it, if you can).

If the Brussels sprouts are beginning to open, it's another indication of potential spoilage. Fresh Brussels sprouts should be tightly furled. A fresh sprout will also be firm, so if any have soft spots, it's best to skip using them.

The Bottom Line

Brussels sprouts last for about one week in the fridge or 1 year in the freezer. If freezing, be sure to blanch the Brussels sprouts first. Rotten Brussels sprouts will have brown or yellow spots or be soft to the touch.