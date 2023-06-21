Katy Perry on Being Sober-Curious: "I'm Definitely Not Sober, but Am I All About the Reset? Yes."

As a multi-platinum performer, current judge on American Idol and full-time mom, Katy Perry knows a thing or two about the need to wind down. Luckily, she can pour herself one of her refreshing booze-free drinks any night of the week to relax.

In case you're out of the loop, Perry launched De Soi, a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, last year. And today, the brand released their fourth and newest flavor to the collection of mocktails: Très Rosé. Described as crisp and refreshing, the new drink is the perfect low-calorie fizzy sip for the pool or the beach this summer.

In an exclusive interview with EatingWell earlier this month, Perry and De Soi's co-founder Morgan McLachlan dished on everything you need to know about their non-alcoholic drink collection. From the best meal pairings to advice for the sober-curious, here's what the creators had to say regarding all things mocktail.

Monroe Alvarez

EatingWell: Could you talk more about the new apéritif flavor and how you helped come up with it?

Perry: The flavor we're launching for summer, Très Rosé, is very appropriate. It's like a sparkling Brut, and it has tart raspberry and lychee, and the adaptogens that it has in it is lion's mane and saffron. It's great for a little liveliness, and saffron is obviously soothing. The great thing about De Soi is that you still get that feeling experience, and you get the taste profile that's delicious. I'm pretty strict on how tight my bubble is concerning carbonation, and we have a really beautiful, tight bubble in our apéritifs. They're great, not too sweet, very low-calorie, lively drinks that we love to sip on in our in-between phases.

EatingWell: If you had to choose, what's your favorite of the four flavors? What's your favorite way to prepare it, whether it's as is, over ice or dressing it up with other add-ins?

Perry: With these drinks, you can make your own "mocktail," but the recipe that Morgan and I came up with—Morgan did a lot of the heavy-lifting on the science of adding the herbs and finding the right balance, whereas I was able to give brutally honest feedback—went through the testing phase rigorously. My favorite is Purple Lune, and I like to do it over ice, and I like to put it in a wine glass. Not a white wine glass, but a red wine glass, as though I'm having a Sangria. All of the flavors are great to go on ice; I like to put them in the fridge or have them chilled.

EatingWell: Are there any foods that you like pairing with the mocktails? And what's your favorite time of day to enjoy them?

McLachlan: Golden Hour's our lightest flavor, it's quite citrusy and herbaceous, so that pairs well with chicken or fish. It's something I would have at midday. Champignon Dreams is the closest in our lineup to an aperol spritz, so for me that's really more of a classic apéritif moment. Like Katy said, I love Purple Lune. It's our richest, fullest, most complex flavor. I tend to drink that more in the evening. And I'm very, very excited about this new flavor we're launching. For me, I love rosé—everyone's drinking it, and rosé actually pairs really well with different types of foods. It's very versatile, so I've been drinking it in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening.

Perry: If you were drinking some sort of rosé and you were on vacation—or even a staycation—you would start at 11 o' clock to be completely honest!

McLachlan: You feel so fancy and elegant, and I can keep doing my job, so I'm winning!

Perry: I'm about to travel to Europe for summer, and I'm definitely bringing my Très Rosé because I want to remember it this time. It's been a minute since I was there, and the rosé does floweth over there. I was younger, but now I have a toddler just like Morgan does, so now I'm like, "How do I feel this feeling of being on vacation or somewhere tropical?" It's not too sweet because if I'm going to have a rosé, it's going to be super dry. This is kind of that, it's not too sweet which is really great, but it still gives you that fresh, tropical feeling.

Monroe Alvarez

EatingWell: Katy, you recently completed a 3-month sober 'pact' with your fiancé, Orlando Bloom. What was that like, and what was rewarding about the experience?

Perry: After President's Day, Orlando and I decided to have a reset. He is heading into a pretty rigorous film that is going to take every ounce of his focus, so I was happy to support [him], and it was time to reset. A great time to reset is before you dive back into summer, to take that springtime and just reset your body and give it a break. I'm definitely not sober, but am I all about the reset? Yes. Am I all about options? Yes. Am I sober-curious? 100 percent, but am I still into unwinding at the end of the night? 100 percent! I just need something Monday through Thursday. Last night, my daughter has had a cold for a week, so that means mom is not sleeping, but I'm also in the studio. So where do I get a little bit of relaxation? I'll bring a bottle of Purple Lune to the studio. I have both a career and a family life that I want to keep in balance. Believe me, Morgan and I still love our alcohol, but we love that we have really healthy, good-for-you options as well.

EatingWell: What does eating well mean to you?

Perry: Eating well has been a journey for me. I was raised with two different types of food in the house. My mother is from California, so [she's from] that California, organic life. And my father is from the South, which is meatloaf and milk. My mom, she's the mother of the house, so concerning food, she was calling the shots 75 percent of the time, but there was that 25 percent of the time. I borrow this saying from Miranda Kerr: it's very "80/20" for me. It's been a long journey to get to 80/20, it used to be really 50/50, but it's fresh vegetables, everything organic if we can get it, it's telling a story with the food. It's using food to heal yourself and heal your body. That's what I like to do. And also the science behind food; for me now, food is the healer. It used to be more emotion-based and reactive-based, but now it's the healer. What do I feed my daughter when she's coming down with a crazy cold? I go straight to bone broths, the green juices and whatever she'll drink. For me, eating well means eating from the source and eating food to heal.