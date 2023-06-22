Sparkling Water, Soda Water, Club Soda, Seltzer Water, Mineral Water & Tonic: What's the Difference?

There's lots of fizz in the water section of your local markets these days—enough options that things can get a bit confusing. Forget the flavors; even when you just want a plain can or bottle of something sparkly, you can get paralyzed by the abundance of options. And while we are all trying our best to lean into healthier hydration, trying to decide which of the bubbly basics are right for our purposes shouldn't be this complex. Whether you are looking for that perfect all-day quaff or an ideal mixer for cocktails or spritzes, we are here to decode the water aisle and help you make a quick and informed choice.

What's the Difference Between These Sparkling Beverages?

Should your Campari and soda cocktail use soda water or club soda? Can you use seltzer water instead of club soda? Are they all interchangeable, and if not, why? Does geography play a part? After all, plenty of areas of the country refer to pop as just soda, which is an argument for another article, but really, what are the major differences among these various options? Here's what you need to know about each.

Sparkling Water

Sparkling water is a naturally occurring carbonated water that contains some minerals. The level of bubble intensity can be very delicate or can have some serious punch, and the same can be said of the flavors. Some sparkling waters are very mild with very clean flavor, others can range from stony to even sulfured, depending on where they are from and the specific minerals they contain.

Mineral Water

Mineral water is another name for sparkling water, and indicates that it has both naturally occurring carbonation and minerality. As with sparkling water, the levels of bubbliness and the flavor can vary between brands. While the names are interchangeable, when looking at labels, often the phrase "mineral water" can be a clue that the minerality is a bit forward.

Club Soda

Club soda is similar to sparkling or mineral water, except that it is not naturally occurring. Both the minerals and the carbonation are added, which makes it a great option when you want a known level of fizziness and minerality. Many people wonder if club soda is the same as seltzer. The answer is no—while both are mechanically carbonated, club soda also has minerals and often sodium added, while seltzer is plain.

Soda Water

Soda water tends to be a blanket category that incorporates all versions of carbonated waters, whether they are naturally occurring or not. Some people confuse the broad category with the specific beverage club soda, so it can be useful to ask questions when ordering in restaurants and bars if the answer might change your request.

Seltzer Water

Many people wonder if seltzer and sparkling water are the same, and the answer is no. Seltzer is plain water that has been carbonated. It does not have any other ingredients, and no minerals or sodium are added. Sparkling water is a naturally carbonated water with its natural minerality retained.

Tonic Water

This outlier is the zingiest of the category, and it's usually used only as a mixer with spirits, or to boost the flavor of nonalcoholic cocktails. Carbonation and minerals are added, along with a sweetener and quinine for that distinctive citrusy tang. As such, it is the only one in this category that has calories and carbs. Lower-sugar and sugar-free versions are also available.

How to Use These Beverages

In general, with the exception of tonic water, you can really use all the options in this category fairly interchangeably. It is important to note that when using for mixed drinks or in cooking, water labeled sparkling water, club soda or mineral water will all contain some sodium and have the flavors of minerals, so if you need a really clean taste with nothing extra, opt for seltzer, or use a brand you have tasted before that you know to be very mild. For purely hydration purposes, you can drink whatever is convenient—they will all be excellent options. If you prefer a flavored version, there are dozens of options, or you can flavor your own with oils, extracts and natural juices.

Should I Make My Own Bubbly Water?

One thing about carbonated waters is that if you drink them a lot the cost can really add up. Investing in a carbonating machine, such as a SodaStream, can actually pay for itself pretty quickly depending on how much you drink.

Both my husband and I work from home, and we entertain a lot. When the price of canned fizzy water started going up recently, I did the math and was shocked to discover we had a $1,200-a-year LaCroix habit. And don't even get me started on the recycling of the cans and packaging. We now have an Aarke carbonator, which paid for itself in less than three months of use, feels much more ecologically friendly, and allows us to really customize the power of the fizz and add whatever flavors we are craving at the moment. We use filtered water, but you can also use tap if your local water tastes good to you. If you drink a lot of bubbly water, you might want to consider going DIY.

Which Bubbly Drink Is the Healthiest?

Healthfulness is a complicated thing when it comes to the soda water category. All work great for hydration. Natural minerals found in sparkling or mineral water can be a part of getting you the minerals you need, as long as the minerals in the brand you choose are ones that are not contraindicated in your diet plan for medical reasons.

When choosing between seltzer or club soda, keep in mind that club soda will contain some sodium and other minerals like potassium. If you do not need to watch your sodium or potassium intake, you can opt for either as a healthy hydration option. If you do need to control those minerals, opt for seltzer.

If you are mixing up a drink with tonic water, keep in mind that it will be sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners, in case you are trying to avoid those.