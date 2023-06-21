The 10 Best High-Protein Snacks to Buy at Publix

My love for Publix is no secret, and while it's a great place to pick up your favorite name-brand snacks, I also appreciate that the Florida-based supermarket chain has a robust selection of in-house offerings that you can't get anywhere else. As far as high-protein snacks go, you'll find a variety of options, from pre-made chicken quesadillas and turkey pinwheels to Publix brand Greek yogurt and cottage cheese. Here's a list of some great high-protein snack options that fit EatingWell's nutrition parameters. Each has at least 7 grams of protein per serving (as well as less than 3 grams of added sugar).

1. Publix Chicken Quesadilla

While technically an entree (470 calories for the whole package), this pre-made quesadilla in Publix's deli section is sliced into four pieces, so you can eat a quarter or half of a quesadilla as a snack and still get in a good amount of protein. The whole quesadilla has 33 grams of protein, no added sugar and costs just $5.99.

2. Publix Turkey Pinwheel

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon and basil pesto aioli are all wrapped up in lavash and sliced into rounds for a portable and tasty snack. It's another Publix deli-section option that contains 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of added sugar per package. There are four pinwheels in each container––340 calories total, so you can have one or two and call it a snack––and it costs $3.99.

3. Publix Creamy Almond Butter

It's hard to resist Publix's 12-ounce tubs of fresh-ground creamy almond butter. It makes a delicious addition to a smoothie, and eating it by the spoonful is also satisfying. Each 2-tablespoon serving contains 7 grams of protein and no added sugar (dry-roasted almonds are the only ingredient!), and the container costs $7.99. If you prefer peanut butter (8 grams of protein per serving), the same-size container costs just $2.99. You can also buy honey-roasted peanut butter for $3.99.

4. Publix Pepitas

Pepitas, tasty hulled pumpkin seeds, are an antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy snack that pack 9 grams of protein per 1/4-cup serving. Publix sells them in 4.6-ounce containers for $4.09. You'll find roasted and salted shelled pepitas alongside roasted nuts, yogurt-covered raisins, dried fruits and other yummy snacks for making your own trail mix.

5. GreenWise All Natural Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

From Publix's in-house brand, these cold cuts are nitrate- and nitrite-free, gluten-free and come from turkeys raised without antibiotics. They also contain no artificial ingredients and are minimally processed. Each 2-ounce serving contains 11 grams of protein, and the 7-ounce package costs $6.35. You can also snap up oven-roasted chicken breast (10 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving) for the same price.

6. GreenWise Lemon Fruit & Nut Bar

If you're a fan of Larabars, then this organic snack is a must-try. It costs less than $1 per bar (major bonus!), is gluten-free and is made with just a handful of ingredients like date paste, almonds, cashews and lemon oil. Each bar has 5 grams of protein—slightly less than we typically recommend—but you can make it part of a high-protein snack by adding a few almonds. The bars are sold as a box of four for $3.60.

7. GreenWise Hemp Seeds

These hulled hemp seeds add a nutty crunch to yogurt, oatmeal, granola or pancake batter and bump up the protein level of whatever you're eating. Each 3-tablespoon serving contains 9 grams of protein, and you can pick up an 8-ounce bag at Publix for $10.29.

8. Publix Premium Charcuterie Snacks

These handy snack packs come in a variety of options—like a combo of Calabrese salami, provolone cheese cubes and crackers, which has a whopping 19 grams of protein per package, or one with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese cubes and sesame sticks (also 19 grams protein per package), and a third option I found at my local store that comes with soppressata, fontina cheese and olives (12 grams protein per package). Each pack costs $3.59 and is perfect for a beach bag or road trip––just don't forget to pack it in a cooler with an ice pack.

9. GreenWise Organic Plain Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is an excellent high-protein snack; a typical 1-cup serving of nonfat plain Greek yogurt has 25 grams of protein, while a 1-cup serving of regular nonfat yogurt has 14 grams of protein. Publix's store-brand Greek yogurt has 13 grams of protein per 3/4-cup serving (16 grams in the fat-free version) and no added sugar. You can pick up a 24-ounce whole-milk, fat-free or fat-free vanilla tub of Greek yogurt for $4.95.

10. Publix Cottage Cheese

Publix's in-house brand of plain cottage cheese offers 13 grams of protein, no added sugar and 120 calories in a 1/2-cup serving. You can find plain small-curd and large-curd cottage cheese, plus flavored options like pineapple. A 16-ounce container costs just $2.64 at my local store.