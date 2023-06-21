News The 10 Best High-Protein Snacks to Buy at Publix From creamy almond butter to cottage cheese, these satisfying snacks are delicious, satisfying and affordable. By Abigail Abesamis Demarest Abigail Abesamis Demarest Abigail Abesamis Demarest is a writer, editor and former New Yorker based in sunny Panama City Beach, Florida. Her writing has been featured in HuffPost, Forbes, Insider, Business Insider, Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn and more. As EatingWell's updates editor, Abigail works to make sure the brand's food, nutrition and other content is up to date and adheres to our editorial guidelines. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images My love for Publix is no secret, and while it's a great place to pick up your favorite name-brand snacks, I also appreciate that the Florida-based supermarket chain has a robust selection of in-house offerings that you can't get anywhere else. As far as high-protein snacks go, you'll find a variety of options, from pre-made chicken quesadillas and turkey pinwheels to Publix brand Greek yogurt and cottage cheese. Here's a list of some great high-protein snack options that fit EatingWell's nutrition parameters. Each has at least 7 grams of protein per serving (as well as less than 3 grams of added sugar). 15 High-Protein Snacks That Keep You Feeling Full Longer 1. Publix Chicken Quesadilla While technically an entree (470 calories for the whole package), this pre-made quesadilla in Publix's deli section is sliced into four pieces, so you can eat a quarter or half of a quesadilla as a snack and still get in a good amount of protein. The whole quesadilla has 33 grams of protein, no added sugar and costs just $5.99. 2. Publix Turkey Pinwheel Oven-roasted turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, bacon and basil pesto aioli are all wrapped up in lavash and sliced into rounds for a portable and tasty snack. It's another Publix deli-section option that contains 18 grams of protein and just 3 grams of added sugar per package. There are four pinwheels in each container––340 calories total, so you can have one or two and call it a snack––and it costs $3.99. 3. Publix Creamy Almond Butter It's hard to resist Publix's 12-ounce tubs of fresh-ground creamy almond butter. It makes a delicious addition to a smoothie, and eating it by the spoonful is also satisfying. Each 2-tablespoon serving contains 7 grams of protein and no added sugar (dry-roasted almonds are the only ingredient!), and the container costs $7.99. If you prefer peanut butter (8 grams of protein per serving), the same-size container costs just $2.99. You can also buy honey-roasted peanut butter for $3.99. 4. Publix Pepitas Pepitas, tasty hulled pumpkin seeds, are an antioxidant-rich, heart-healthy snack that pack 9 grams of protein per 1/4-cup serving. Publix sells them in 4.6-ounce containers for $4.09. You'll find roasted and salted shelled pepitas alongside roasted nuts, yogurt-covered raisins, dried fruits and other yummy snacks for making your own trail mix. 5. GreenWise All Natural Oven Roasted Turkey Breast From Publix's in-house brand, these cold cuts are nitrate- and nitrite-free, gluten-free and come from turkeys raised without antibiotics. They also contain no artificial ingredients and are minimally processed. Each 2-ounce serving contains 11 grams of protein, and the 7-ounce package costs $6.35. You can also snap up oven-roasted chicken breast (10 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving) for the same price. 6. GreenWise Lemon Fruit & Nut Bar If you're a fan of Larabars, then this organic snack is a must-try. It costs less than $1 per bar (major bonus!), is gluten-free and is made with just a handful of ingredients like date paste, almonds, cashews and lemon oil. Each bar has 5 grams of protein—slightly less than we typically recommend—but you can make it part of a high-protein snack by adding a few almonds. The bars are sold as a box of four for $3.60. 7. GreenWise Hemp Seeds These hulled hemp seeds add a nutty crunch to yogurt, oatmeal, granola or pancake batter and bump up the protein level of whatever you're eating. Each 3-tablespoon serving contains 9 grams of protein, and you can pick up an 8-ounce bag at Publix for $10.29. 8. Publix Premium Charcuterie Snacks These handy snack packs come in a variety of options—like a combo of Calabrese salami, provolone cheese cubes and crackers, which has a whopping 19 grams of protein per package, or one with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese cubes and sesame sticks (also 19 grams protein per package), and a third option I found at my local store that comes with soppressata, fontina cheese and olives (12 grams protein per package). Each pack costs $3.59 and is perfect for a beach bag or road trip––just don't forget to pack it in a cooler with an ice pack. 9. GreenWise Organic Plain Greek Yogurt Greek yogurt is an excellent high-protein snack; a typical 1-cup serving of nonfat plain Greek yogurt has 25 grams of protein, while a 1-cup serving of regular nonfat yogurt has 14 grams of protein. Publix's store-brand Greek yogurt has 13 grams of protein per 3/4-cup serving (16 grams in the fat-free version) and no added sugar. You can pick up a 24-ounce whole-milk, fat-free or fat-free vanilla tub of Greek yogurt for $4.95. 10. Publix Cottage Cheese Publix's in-house brand of plain cottage cheese offers 13 grams of protein, no added sugar and 120 calories in a 1/2-cup serving. You can find plain small-curd and large-curd cottage cheese, plus flavored options like pineapple. A 16-ounce container costs just $2.64 at my local store.