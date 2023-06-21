Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Trader Joe's has just announced a voluntary recall on their store-brand frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. This recall is due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The bag contains a variety of frozen fruit including pineapples, bananas, strawberries and mangoes. The affected products have "BEST BY" dates 01/30/24, 01/31/24, 02/01/24, 02/02/24 and 02/03/24.

While there have not yet been any reported illnesses related to this recall, Trader Joe's is urging customers to check their freezers and dispose of any bags of the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend or return the affected bag to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Listeria infection (AKA listeriosis) has some common symptoms including fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Symptoms like headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can occur in more severe cases.

While listeriosis is not usually life-threatening, it can be especially dangerous if you are age 65 or older, immunocompromised or currently pregnant. Listeriosis can cause pregnancy complications, including pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause severe illness or death in infected newborns.

Call your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming any affected products. Listeria can easily spread to other food and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures, so after disposing of any impacted foods, carefully follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures.

Trader Joe's has removed all recalled products from their shelves. Customers with questions can contact the Trader Joe's Customer Relations office at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. You can also send an email to the company by using the product feedback page on their website.