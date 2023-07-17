What Are Toxic Heavy Metals—and Should You Be Worried About Them?

You've likely come across the term "toxic heavy metals" in the news or online, but what do these mysterious-sounding substances mean for your health? More and more people are curious about how these naturally-occurring elements, like arsenic, lead and mercury, get into their food, and how heavy metal content in food may impact their health. In this article, we'll break down what toxic heavy metals are, where they're commonly found, and whether they should cause concern.

Getty Photos

What Are Toxic Heavy Metals?

According to the National Institutes of Health, the most common metals that cause toxicity include arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead and mercury. Toxic heavy metals can potentially harm your health at high levels of exposure. Over time, they can accumulate in your body, leading to various adverse effects, such as abdominal pain, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

These metals are classified as toxic due to their potential to cause severe health issues, ranging from neurological disorders to organ damage. According to a 2021 study in Molecules, heavy metals can enter your body through various routes, such as contaminated water, food, air pollution or occupational exposure.

Where Are Toxic Metals Found?

One common source of heavy metal exposure is drinking water, as certain areas may have water supplies contaminated with metals such as lead, arsenic or mercury. Additionally, toxic metals can enter the food chain through contaminated soil, pesticides or industrial processes. According to a 2020 study published in Heliyon, environmental pollutants (e.g., air pollution from industrial emissions or vehicle exhaust) can increase your toxic heavy metal exposure.

"Heavy metals can and do exist in some foods (from the soil, water and air where they're grown), but it isn't something that individuals need to be overly stressed about," Sarah Schlichter, M.P.H., RDN, a registered dietitian at Bucket List Tummy, tells EatingWell. "Furthermore, the presence of a contaminant doesn't mean a food is unsafe to eat. People can be educated to make informed decisions about limiting toxic heavy metal exposure through their diets and environment."

Should You Be Worried About Toxic Heavy Metals?

While it's essential to be aware of toxic heavy metals in the environment, there's no need to panic or live in constant worry. The reality is that many aspects of the environment, such as city drinking water or air pollution, are beyond your immediate control.

However, there are practical steps you can take to reduce your exposure risk. One approach is to diversify your diet and eat a wide variety of foods. Research shows that certain foods, like rice and fish, can be more likely to contain heavy metals. To help enjoy these foods safely, consider occasionally swapping rice for alternatives like quinoa, bulgur, couscous or cauliflower rice, and choose fish with lower mercury levels, such as salmon or sardines. Additionally, washing and peeling fruits and vegetables and sourcing them from reputable producers or local farmers can help minimize potential exposure.

"Foods like rice absorb arsenic through the soil and the growing process. Certain fish contain higher levels of mercury, and intake should be moderated. These include swordfish, tilefish, shark and king mackerel. Also, baby food—canned and jarred—has been found to have high levels of heavy metals. Like fruit juice, this is due to the heavy metals that naturally occur in the soil that grows the food, or those that enter the soil through pesticides and processing," explains Schlichter.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are symptoms of heavy metals in the body?

While symptoms can vary from person to person, common symptoms of heavy metal toxicity may include fatigue, brain fog, digestive issues, muscle weakness and headaches.

"Chronic and long-term exposure can have damaging health effects, such as gastrointestinal disorders, organ damage, an increased risk for cancer and the progression of neurological diseases, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," says Schlichter.

2. How do you test for heavy metals in your body?

Heavy metal testing typically involves various methods, such as blood, urine, hair and fingernail tests. These tests help determine the presence and levels of specific heavy metals in the body. If you suspect heavy metal exposure or are experiencing related symptoms, visit your health care provider, who can guide you in choosing the appropriate testing method.

The Bottom Line

While metals like mercury, lead and arsenic can be harmful at high levels, they shouldn't keep you up at night. These heavy metals are found in various sources, including water, food and the environment. Fortunately, there are practical steps you can take to reduce your exposure risk, such as diversifying your diet, choosing foods with lower heavy metal content and sourcing produce responsibly.