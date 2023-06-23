6 Proteins to Add to Your Grocery List to Help You Lose Weight, According to Dietitians

Protein is well known for its role in muscle building, but it serves many other purposes in the body. "It provides energy for repairing and building new cells, promotes satiety and weight management, and supports the immune system," says Sheri Berger, RDN, CDCES. Protein also plays a critical role in structural support, enzymes and hormones, which is why it can benefit everything from your muscle health to your immune health.

Pictured Recipe: Tofu Tacos

Dietary protein is one of the three macronutrients (along with fat and carbohydrates), and it's composed of building blocks called amino acids. Nine of these amino acids are essential, meaning that the body cannot make them and acquires them through food. All animal foods contain the nine essential amino acids, but up until recently, it was a commonly held belief that plant foods were "missing" some of the essential amino acids.

Yet, a 2019 review in Nutrients states that rather than missing essential amino acids, plant-foods have a more limited distribution of those important amino acid. For example, the amino acid lysine is present in very small amounts in grains, and amino acids methionine and cysteine are low in legumes. Eating a variety of proteins, plant-based or otherwise, throughout the day is key to getting all the essential amino acids you need.

What's more, research suggests that eating protein is linked to weight loss, due to the satiety factor it provides. Protein contributes to feelings of fullness, and ingesting it may encourage eating fewer calories overall. Below is a list of 6 healthy proteins to help with weight loss, if that's your goal.

1. Chicken

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), chicken is the most widely available meat protein for human consumption. White meat chicken is a lean protein that is low in fat and high in protein. A 4-ounce boneless skinless chicken breast has 32 grams of protein, as well as iron, zinc, choline and B vitamins. Chicken is an incredibly versatile protein that works in almost any dish. The traditional chicken cutlet pairs really nicely with a cream sauce, and you can also stuff a chicken breast with a delicious goat cheese filling. Or add chicken to salads and casseroles.

2. Pulses

Pulses are the dry, edible seeds of plants in the legume family, including foods like chickpeas, beans, dry peas and lentils. A highly nutritious and versatile plant-based staple, pulses are rich in protein. Lentils have 9 grams per ½ cup serving, chickpeas have 7 grams per ½ cup and dry peas have a whopping 20 grams of protein per ½ cup serving. Not to mention, pulses are nutrient-rich, containing folate, potassium, iron, magnesium, zinc and B vitamins. They have a mild flavor and texture, so they are great to add to almost any meal, like lentil soup, sheet pan dinners and pasta. For a more unique option, try adding lentils to baked goods to cut down on fat and increase the protein and fiber.

3. Fatty fish

Although the word "fatty" may throw you off, fish is a healthy protein that has been linked to many health benefits. "Cold water [fatty] fish such as salmon, tuna, and trout are rich in heart healthy omega-3 fats. Studies have shown that eating fish is associated with a lower risk of stroke," says Berger. In addition, research states that intake of seafood may be associated with lower calorie intake, and three ounces of salmon has 17 grams of protein.

Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., RDN, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook recommends sardines as an accessible, budget-friendly and versatile protein with about 156 calories and 18 grams of protein in a 4.4 ounce can. "Mash some on avocado toast for breakfast for a protein kick, or add to Caesar salad, your favorite pasta dish, or as a snack on whole grain crackers with a piece of avocado and a squeeze of lemon or lime," she says. Or if salmon is more your speed, sear it for a healthy dinner in just 15 minutes.

4. Tofu

Tofu is an all-purpose plant-based protein made from soybeans. "A 3-ounce serving of tofu contains 9 grams of satiety-promoting protein and only 71 calories, making it a great choice for weight management," says Berger. Plus, tofu is a good source of plant-based calcium and iron, and it comes in many different textures. "Add [soft] tofu to your smoothie for extra protein and a creamy texture," says Harris-Pincus. Firm tofu works well in stir-fries, tacos or even as "croutons".

5. Nuts

While nuts vary in protein levels, some varieties like pistachios and almonds contain 6 grams per 1-ounce serving. "Research shows adding pistachios to the diet can contribute to weight loss in the context of a calorie-restricted diet and may contribute additional health benefits such as lowering blood pressure," says Harris Pincus. Plus, a 2022 study in the European Journal of Nutrition found that eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds per day reduced overall daily caloric intake. Unsalted nuts are the perfect portable option for healthy snacking, but nuts are also ideal for roasting, using as a crust for sweet and savory dishes or adding to energy bites.

6. Tempeh

Tempeh is a fermented soybean that is combined with a grain (usually rice) and formed into a block. For those who don't love the soft texture of tofu, tempeh is another option that has more bite and loads of protein. Three ounces has 20 grams of protein, which is similar to chicken or fish, and it also contains calcium, potassium, iron and gut-healthy probiotics. Tempeh is easy to marinate and add to a rice bowl or crumble and serve as the "meat" in tacos.

The Bottom Line

Whether you're an omnivore or plant-based eater, there are so many healthy proteins that can help support your weight loss goals. From fatty fish to tofu to nuts, the options to choose from are plentiful. Add a few of these proteins to your shopping list each week to keep your tastebuds and muscles happy.